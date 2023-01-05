Read full article on original website
In Massachusetts, authorities are working "around the clock" to find a mother who has been missing since New Year's DayMalek SherifCohasset, MA
Former Major League Baseball All Star DiesOnlyHomersBoston, MA
What do to in Boston during the winter? Check out these 5 things to do in Boston this winter, plus upcoming events.MsBirgithBoston, MA
Mischievous Mutt Causes Bridgewater Store to Delay OpeningDianna CarneyBridgewater, MA
Red Sox Save Face And Reputation By Signing Devers Long-TermIBWAABoston, MA
Weekends are a time to relax, unwind, and spend time with the people you care about most – friends, family, or a mix of both. And if you're lucky enough to live in a city like Boston, you'll never run out of things to do with your loved ones.
5 New England Locations on Top List of Where Homes Are Selling the Fastest in the U.S.
It's not a big surprise to people in New England to hear all about how hot the real estate market is in the region. Since the pandemic, people from across the country (and the world) have had their eyes and wallets locked on New England as a long term escape from big city life. A recent list released details the 50 towns and cities where homes are selling the fastest nationwide, and five places in New England are absolutely scorching hot.
The latest development over the Mass. Pike will lift Fenway livability
'The Fenway District is the foundation of a new life sciences hub in the City of Boston and will reconnect Kenmore Square with Longwood Medical and Academic Area.'. Another piece of the Massachusetts Turnpike is about to get shrouded in shadows, but it will also bridge together two parts of Boston.
An in-depth look at the Massachusetts rental market: January edition
Including a breakdown by Boston neighborhoods. The news is getting better for renters looking for anything less than a three-bedroom apartment in many Boston neighborhoods. Studio prices are down nearly 6% in Allston, but the neighborhood has seen double-digit drops in asking prices for one- and two-bedroom apartments since August, according to a market report Apartment Advisor released Wednesday.
Time Out Global
The best food halls in Boston
Try the best of Boston at food halls that showcase all the food and drink the city has to offer. The food hall trend that’s swept the country has been established in Boston for years now, with the Boston Public Market and the Time Out Market opening in the past decade. It’s no surprise, people love having so many options from the best restaurants around the city all under one roof. Whether you want to try bites from different chefs, or please a big crowd of family and friends, food halls are a guaranteed crowd pleasing casual hang. If you’re looking for something more full service, check out our guides to the best steakhouses in Boston, best Italian restaurants in Boston, or best Japanese restaurants in Boston.
NECN
COVID Levels Skyrocket in Greater Boston, Much of Mass. Now High Risk
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's COVID community risk levels, which have been in the low or medium risk category for Massachusetts for months now, skyrocketed over the past week. More than half of the state is now in the high risk category, another sign that we might be in the middle of a surge fueled by the new XBB variant.
Boston Magazine
Barlette, a BYOB Bar, Is Coming to Brookline Soon
Aiming for a February opening, it’s the sibling and neighbor to the award-winning BYOB restaurant Cobble. Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love The Feed. Sign-up now for our twice weekly newsletter. Picture this: You walk into an intimate bar, tucked away inside a nearly century-old building in Brookline’s Coolidge...
Mischievous Mutt Causes Bridgewater Store to Delay Opening
(BRIDGEWATER, MASSACHUSETTS) Those living in the Bridgewater area who were looking to do some shopping at Periwinkle's Consignment Store on Tuesday, January 3rd, may have been surprised when they arrived at the small boutique consignment store.
51-year-old Weymouth man drives onto MBTA commuter rail tracks
BRAINTREE, Mass — A 51-year-old Weymouth man drove onto the MBTA commuter rail tracks. According to Transit Police, around 5 p.m,., they received a call that a man has driven onto the MBTA commuter rail tracks. The man said he missed his turned and ended up on the MBTA...
Search for missing Cohasset mother heads south
COHASSET, Mass. — The search for a mother from Cohasset is headed south to Washington, D.C. According to Massachusetts State Police, twenty troopers from the MSP Special Emergency Response team, 3 K9 teams and the Stat Police Air Wing searched the area around Ana Walshe’s home on Saturday.
GoLocalProv
Five Condos on the Market - From Narragansett to Providence’s East Side
GoLocalProv and Residential Properties Content Partnership. Looking for an extraordinary condo in Rhode Island? While inventory for single-family homes is at a record low level, we have identified five outstanding condos from Providence's East Side to Narragansett. Take a tour of these properties, that range from $335,000 to $590,000. 283...
whdh.com
Boston police investigating violent crash on Blue Hill Avenue
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a violent crash overnight on Blue Hill Avenue. Officers responding to a reported crash found an SUV that had slammed into a tree. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the...
country1025.com
7 Winners In Massachusetts Claimed $100,000 In Lottery Tickets And 2 Were At Cumberland Farms
Apparently, we should have played the lottery yesterday. It was a green Thursday. There were seven winners in Massachussetts who claimed $100,000 in lottery tickets. Two of those winners bought their Mass Cash winning tickets at Cumberland Farms in Wilmington, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. Another winner was claimed at Ray’s Tobacco in Boston and that convenience stor sold three $100,00 winners in Mass Cash. One more Mass Cash $100,000 was sold at Wegmans in Medford. And the final $100,000 winner bought a Money Maker scratch ticket at Shaw’s in Raynham.
Home of the Week: 15-Room Sudbury Home at $2.395 Million
SUDBURY – This week’s home of the week on SOURCE is an estate-like home in the Town of Sudbury. The 39 Thornberry Lane property was built in 2003. Priced at $2.395 million the house has 5 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms, and a 5-car garage. The 15-room house has...
Wakefield police searching for man who left healthcare facility overnight
WAKEFIELD, Mass. — Wakefield Police are searching for a man who left the My Genesis HealthCare facility on Bathol Street. Panos Bazos is set to have left the healthcare facility overnight. Bazos is described as a white male, betweet 6′3-6′5, and weighs191 lbs. Bazos has long grey...
Opus in Salem closing its doors; new concept coming soon
SALEM, Mass — Opus a popular restaurant in Salem featuring the Underground music bar is closing its doors, but a new concept is coming soon under the same ownership. The restaurant announced on their social media pages that the final show in the Underground was on New Year’s Eve, and the restaurant will close its doors on January 7th.
Boston Native Edward Norton Learns of Shocking Relationship to Pocahontas
Actor Edward Norton has paved a successful career over the years, and while he grew up and formed his craft in Columbia, Maryland, his roots started in Massachusetts. Norton appeared on the latest episode of Finding Your Roots on PBS where he discovered his roots go much deeper than he imagined.
Maura Healey, Kim Driscoll raised almost $1.8M for inaugural bash at TD Garden
Gov. Maura Healey and Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll raised almost $1.8 million for their basketball-themed “Moving the Ball Forward” inaugural bash at TD Garden Thursday. Before the all-female executive team took the stage to extol the value of teamwork — with Healey and Driscoll often leaning heavily into their basketball and public service roots — the big screens at TD Garden flashed with lengthy lists of gold, silver and bronze level sponsors.
Police conclude ground search for missing Cohasset mother of three
COHASSET, Mass. — The ground search for a missing mother from Cohasset concluded Saturday after several hours of combing the small town woods. According to Massachusetts State Police, twenty troopers from the MSP Special Emergency Response team, 3 K9 teams and the Stat Police Air Wing searched the area around Ana Walshe’s home on Saturday.
Popular regional grocery store chain opening new location in Massachusetts this week
A popular regional supermarket chain recently announced that they would be opening another new store location in Massachusetts this week. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 13, 2023, the well-known regional grocery store chain Market Basket will be opening its newest Massachusetts supermarket location in Shrewsbury.
