97.5 WOKQ

5 New England Locations on Top List of Where Homes Are Selling the Fastest in the U.S.

It's not a big surprise to people in New England to hear all about how hot the real estate market is in the region. Since the pandemic, people from across the country (and the world) have had their eyes and wallets locked on New England as a long term escape from big city life. A recent list released details the 50 towns and cities where homes are selling the fastest nationwide, and five places in New England are absolutely scorching hot.
PORTLAND, ME
Boston

An in-depth look at the Massachusetts rental market: January edition

Including a breakdown by Boston neighborhoods. The news is getting better for renters looking for anything less than a three-bedroom apartment in many Boston neighborhoods. Studio prices are down nearly 6% in Allston, but the neighborhood has seen double-digit drops in asking prices for one- and two-bedroom apartments since August, according to a market report Apartment Advisor released Wednesday.
BOSTON, MA
Time Out Global

The best food halls in Boston

Try the best of Boston at food halls that showcase all the food and drink the city has to offer. The food hall trend that’s swept the country has been established in Boston for years now, with the Boston Public Market and the Time Out Market opening in the past decade. It’s no surprise, people love having so many options from the best restaurants around the city all under one roof. Whether you want to try bites from different chefs, or please a big crowd of family and friends, food halls are a guaranteed crowd pleasing casual hang. If you’re looking for something more full service, check out our guides to the best steakhouses in Boston, best Italian restaurants in Boston, or best Japanese restaurants in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

COVID Levels Skyrocket in Greater Boston, Much of Mass. Now High Risk

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's COVID community risk levels, which have been in the low or medium risk category for Massachusetts for months now, skyrocketed over the past week. More than half of the state is now in the high risk category, another sign that we might be in the middle of a surge fueled by the new XBB variant.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston Magazine

Barlette, a BYOB Bar, Is Coming to Brookline Soon

Aiming for a February opening, it’s the sibling and neighbor to the award-winning BYOB restaurant Cobble. Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love The Feed. Sign-up now for our twice weekly newsletter. Picture this: You walk into an intimate bar, tucked away inside a nearly century-old building in Brookline’s Coolidge...
BROOKLINE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Search for missing Cohasset mother heads south

COHASSET, Mass. — The search for a mother from Cohasset is headed south to Washington, D.C. According to Massachusetts State Police, twenty troopers from the MSP Special Emergency Response team, 3 K9 teams and the Stat Police Air Wing searched the area around Ana Walshe’s home on Saturday.
COHASSET, MA
GoLocalProv

Five Condos on the Market - From Narragansett to Providence’s East Side

GoLocalProv and Residential Properties Content Partnership. Looking for an extraordinary condo in Rhode Island? While inventory for single-family homes is at a record low level, we have identified five outstanding condos from Providence's East Side to Narragansett. Take a tour of these properties, that range from $335,000 to $590,000. 283...
PROVIDENCE, RI
whdh.com

Boston police investigating violent crash on Blue Hill Avenue

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a violent crash overnight on Blue Hill Avenue. Officers responding to a reported crash found an SUV that had slammed into a tree. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the...
BOSTON, MA
country1025.com

7 Winners In Massachusetts Claimed $100,000 In Lottery Tickets And 2 Were At Cumberland Farms

Apparently, we should have played the lottery yesterday. It was a green Thursday. There were seven winners in Massachussetts who claimed $100,000 in lottery tickets. Two of those winners bought their Mass Cash winning tickets at Cumberland Farms in Wilmington, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. Another winner was claimed at Ray’s Tobacco in Boston and that convenience stor sold three $100,00 winners in Mass Cash. One more Mass Cash $100,000 was sold at Wegmans in Medford. And the final $100,000 winner bought a Money Maker scratch ticket at Shaw’s in Raynham.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Opus in Salem closing its doors; new concept coming soon

SALEM, Mass — Opus a popular restaurant in Salem featuring the Underground music bar is closing its doors, but a new concept is coming soon under the same ownership. The restaurant announced on their social media pages that the final show in the Underground was on New Year’s Eve, and the restaurant will close its doors on January 7th.
SALEM, MA
MassLive.com

Maura Healey, Kim Driscoll raised almost $1.8M for inaugural bash at TD Garden

Gov. Maura Healey and Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll raised almost $1.8 million for their basketball-themed “Moving the Ball Forward” inaugural bash at TD Garden Thursday. Before the all-female executive team took the stage to extol the value of teamwork — with Healey and Driscoll often leaning heavily into their basketball and public service roots — the big screens at TD Garden flashed with lengthy lists of gold, silver and bronze level sponsors.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

