Bills' Damar Hamlin 'neurologically intact,' responsive

By Field Level Media
 3 days ago

Damar Hamlin is "neurologically intact" and showed positive signs of recovery in the past 12 hours.

The 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety who went into cardiac arrest on the field in Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday opened his eyes and squeezed the hands of family members, Hamlin's uncle told reporters Thursday morning.

"Per the physicians caring for Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Damar has shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours," the team said Thursday morning in a statement. "While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact. His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress.

"We are grateful for the love and support we have received."

Hamlin remains in critical condition in the intensive care unit at the hospital, where the second-year player was transported Monday night after being resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati. There have been concerns he could have sustained a traumatic brain injury because of a lack of oxygen.

Bills teammate, Kaiir Elam, tweeted that Hamlin is awake.

"Our boy is doing better, awake and showing more signs of improvement," Elam wrote. "Thank you God. Keep the prayers coming please. All love 3!"

--Field Level Media

Report: Bills paying Damar Hamlin full salary on IR

The Buffalo Bills will pay safety Damar Hamlin's full salary while he is on injured reserve, NFL Network said Sunday. Hamlin, 24, is finishing the second season of his four-year, $3.64 million rookie contract. The contract includes a standard split that pays him at a lower rate if he lands on IR, which he did on Friday. ...
Roger Goodell pens open letter to fans regarding Damar Hamlin

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell addressed Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin and his ongoing recovery in an open letter to fans on Saturday morning. "Damar Hamlin's inspiring progress over the past few days has lifted the spirits of the entire NFL and football fans across the country," Goodell wrote, per NFL.com. "While his recovery is just beginning, we thank the NFL medical personnel and the medical staffs from both teams whose...
Breathing tube gone, Bills S Damar Hamlin speaks to Bills via FaceTime

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is talking to teammates after having his breathing tube removed. The Bills said Hamlin was part of the team's Friday morning message via video call. "Damar Hamlin FaceTimed into our team meeting today to talk to players and coaches. What he said to the team: 'Love you boys.'" Hamlin, 24,...
Damar Hamlin reacts to Bills scoring on opening kickoff

Safety Damar Hamlin roared his approval after Buffalo Bills teammate Nyheim Hines returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown against the New England Patriots on Sunday. The play was the first for Buffalo since Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin tweeted a photo of himself preparing for "GAMETIME!!!" while watching the game from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. ...
Penalty rates vary by official

Booing refs is a long-standing tradition in the NFL (and most team sports), and fans reserve their most passionate boos for refs who throw frequent flags on their team. But refs are largely anonymous—only numbers, not names, appear on their uniforms—so you aren't likely to hear a fan yell, "Hey, Walt Anderson, you forgot to wear your glasses again!" Anderson, who called the most penalties per game in 2017-2021, retired at age 67 at the end of the 2019 NFL season. The silver medal for most penalty calls during that period goes to another AARP-eligible ref, Carl Cheffers, who is now 62 and still working NFL games. Cheffers was widely criticized for the record number of penalties he called during the 2021 Super Bowl—eight of them against the Chiefs in the first half alone that cost them six first downs and any chance at beating Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. This story originally appeared on OLBG and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.
