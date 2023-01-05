Read full article on original website
u.today
XRP Worth $600,000 Traded on Major Exchange 2 Hours After Relisting
Only hours after XRP was relisted on Bitmart, a major cryptocurrency exchange, trading volume has already reached and exceeded $600,000. As reported by U.Today earlier today, XRP was allowed to trade on Bitmart again after the exchange delisted it in the summer of 2021 amid a legal battle between the SEC and Ripple.
u.today
XRP Listed by Major Exchange
BitMart, one of the leading digital assets trading platforms, has listed the Ripple-affiliated XRP cryptocurrency on its platform. Users will be able to trade it against the Tether (USDT) stablecoin. The new pair went live earlier today. The cryptocurrency's deposit feature became available from 7:00 a.m. UTC, while trading began...
u.today
Cointree Places U.Today on List of Top Crypto News Sources in Australia
One of the biggest Australian cryptocurrency exchanges put U.Today at the top of their best cryptocurrency news sources, in a league with the biggest outlets in the entire industry. Cointree is one of the most time-tested cryptocurrency exchanges in the region. Since 2013, the cryptocurrency exchange has gained over 100,000...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Investor Turns $7,000 Into $27,000,000 on New Years Eve Trade: On-Chain Data
An Ethereum (ETH) investor recently turned $7,000 in ETH they received in 2014 into $27 million worth of another crypto asset. The blockchain-tracking Twitter account Lookonchain first reported that an Ethereum initial coin offering (ICO) participant swapped 22,340 ETH for 20,544.14 WSTETH on the last day of 2022. The ETH...
dailyhodl.com
Over $3,500,000,000 in Crypto Transferred to the Bahamas’ Regulator Hours After FTX Declared Bankruptcy
Over $3.5 billion worth of digital assets were transferred to the Securities Commission of The Bahamas just hours after crypto exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy. According to a new press release, the Bahamian regulator forced FTX to transfer all of the crypto assets under its control to wallets owned by the government for “safekeeping” on November 12th, the day after FTX filed for insolvency.
dailyhodl.com
SEC Objects to the $1,000,000,000 Binance.US Bid To Acquire the Assets of Bankrupt Crypto Platform Voyager
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is refusing to approve the proposal of crypto exchange Binance’s US subsidiary to acquire more than $1 billion worth of assets owned by bankrupt crypto firm Voyager. In a filing with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court Southern District of New York, the securities...
The Crypto Winter will last through 2023 and maybe 2024, predicts PayPal and Meta alum David Marcus
David Marcus doesn't see the crypto sector recovering next year. David Marcus may lead a Bitcoin-focused company, but he doesn’t see the Crypto Winter ending anytime soon. Marcus was CEO of PayPal and also ran crypto efforts at Facebook (now Meta). He currently leads Lightspark, a Los Angeles startup creating payment infrastructure by building upon Bitcoin’s capabilities.
Berkshire Hathaway sells 1.1 million H-shares in China's BYD
HONG KONG, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway, the investment company owned by Warren Buffett, has sold 1.058 million Hong Kong-listed shares of electric vehicle maker BYD at an average price of HK$191.44 ($24.52) per share, a stock exchange filing showed.
cryptoglobe.com
Unlock the Power of the Ethereum Blockchain with MetaMask: A Beginner’s Guide
MetaMask is a free, open-source browser extension (and mobile app) that allows users to interact with the Ethereum blockchain. It was developed by ConsenSys, a blockchain software company, and was first released in 2016. Since its launch, MetaMask has become one of the most popular Ethereum wallets and is used...
cryptoglobe.com
Cardano: Whale Addresses Holding 1 Million to 100 Million $ADA Could Signal Potential Breakout
The price of the native token of smart contract platform Cardano, $ADA, has surged more than 10% so far this year, at a time in which whales on the cryptocurrency’s network have restarted accumulating. According to on-chain analytics firm Santiment, addresses holding between 1 million and 100 million $ADA...
dailyhodl.com
Solana (SOL), Zcash (ZEC), Hedera (HBAR) and Four Under-the-Radar Altcoins Primed for Breakouts: Santiment
Blockchain analytics firm Santiment is expressing bullish sentiment on seven crypto assets which are currently being heavily betted against. Santiment says that layer-1 blockchain Solana (SOL), decentralized public network Hedera (HBAR) and privacy coin ZCash (ZEC) are some of the crypto assets that are set to rally amid heavy shorting.
NEWSBTC
Quant (QNT) Records Biggest Whale Transactions In 16 Months
According to a report by Santiment, Quant (QNT) has just recorded its largest amount of whale transactions in 16 months. The on-chain analytics platform noted that 187 QNT transactions were executed today, culminating in a value of over $100,000, the highest the Quant Network has recorded since September 2021. Quant...
u.today
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for January 8
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
cryptopotato.com
US Government to Seize $465M Worth of Robinhood Shares Linked to SBF (Report)
The US Federal government might have already confiscated $468 million worth of HOOD tied to Bankman-Fried. The American authorities have reportedly seized or will soon confiscate 56 million shares of Robinhood tied to the former CEO of FTX – Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF). The 30-year-old recently sought help from a...
NBC Philadelphia
Crypto Exchange Huobi to Lay Off 20% of Staff as Industry Reels From FTX Collapse
Justin Sun, a Huobi advisory board member, said the crypto exchange plans to reduce its global headcount by about 20%. Huobi's native HT token at one point sank as low as $4.3355 Friday, down more than 7% from the 24 hours prior. It comes as floods of investors have piled...
u.today
Binance Delists Shiba Inu (SHIB) Pair
Binance, the leading cryptocurrency trading platform, has announced that it will be removing and ceasing trading for several spot trading pairs. The pairs include SHIB/GBP, ALPHA/BNB, ASTR/ETH, CELR/ETH and DAR/ETH. These changes are planned to take effect on Jan. 6 at 3:00 a.m. UTC for some pairs, and Jan. 6 at 7:00 a.m. UTC for others.
Crypto Exchange Huobi Has Bad News
This is bad news that the cryptocurrency industry could have done without. The latest episode suggests that the very difficult period that the young Blockchain-powered financial services industry is going through is far from over. The cryptocurrency exchange Huobi has just announced a 20% reduction in its workforce in a...
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Ecosystem Altcoin Rises Over 40% in One Week Amid Selection As the Network’s Sole Utility Token
Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) is rapidly rising in value as it becomes the only utility token for use in the Shiba Inu (SHIB) ecosystem. The soon-to-launch Shibarium blockchain, the expected layer-2 upgrade of the Shiba Inu network, is selecting BONE for its utility token to use for blockchain transaction fees and for other activities.
digg.com
Ten Years Of Dead Cryptocurrencies, Visualized
Hundreds of crypto coins have died a death in the last decade or so. Bitcoin, the world's first decentralized cryptocurrency, was made available to the public back in 2009 — and it wasn't long before countless rival cryptocurrencies would emerge. As we've seen, though, none have managed to knock Bitcoin off the top spot in the almost decade since.
ambcrypto.com
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025-2030: XRP can be a long-term bet if…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. XRP is a cryptocurrency that has been developed by Ripple, a company that provides financial settlement solutions. It is designed to be a fast and cost-effective alternative to traditional cross-border payments, allowing financial institutions to send and receive payments from different countries quickly and with minimal fees.
