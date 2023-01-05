Read full article on original website
Anthony Joshua Plans To Fight Three Times In 2023
Anthony Joshua is ready to make his way back to the squared circle of truth. In 2023, Matchroom Boxing’s Eddie Hearn believes Joshua will not fight once or twice, but he believes that he’ll fight three times. During a recent episode of The DAZN Boxing Show, Hearn unveiled Joshua’s plan of action for the next 12 months. According to Joshua’s promoter, he has found a new trainer and will announce his next opponent in the near future.
Franchon Crews-Dezurn Sets Sights On Potential Showdown With Savannah Marshall
Savannah Marshall may be only a few months removed from the first loss of her pro career, but she may have an opportunity to regain glory in a new weight class. Undisputed super middleweight champion Franchon Crews-Dezurn has expressed an interest in fighting the former middleweight champion. However, there is a minor caveat. If the bout were to take place, Crews-Dezurn demands pay that is commensurate with her champion status.
Former MMA Fighter Phil Baroni Charged With Murdering Girlfriend
NOTE: The article below deals with accusations of domestic violence. If you or a loved one has been the victim of domestic violence, please call 800-799-7233 or visit The National Domestic Violence Hotline. Former mixed martial artist Phil Baroni has been arrested in Nayarit, Mexico and charged with the murder...
Brandun Lee Makes Statement With Fourth-Round Stoppage Of Diego Luque
Super lightweight contender Brandun Lee extended his unbeaten streak to 27 with a fourth-round stoppage of Diego Luque on Saturday night. Lee was in control of much of the fight despite Luque’s unwillingness to engage throughout much of the first few rounds. However, Lee was able to find an opening late in the third round, but the bell rang before he was able to do too much damage. Similarly, the fourth round was largely uneventful until Lee found an opening late in the round once again. This time around, he was able to hurt Luque and force the referee to step in. Luque fought against the referee’s decision, but Lee had already earned the victory.
Press Punches: Five Podcasts You Need To Listen To Get Ready For Gervonta Davis-Héctor Luis García
Showtime ended last year with a major showdown featuring lightweight contenders Frank “The Ghost” and Michel Rivera. To begin the new year, the premium network will return to the lightweight division for another major bout. WBA Super Featherweight Champion Héctor Luis García will make his lightweight debut on January 7, 2023 at Capital One Arena against WBA “Regular” Lightweight Champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis.
TBS Delays Premiere Of Dana White’s Slap Fighting League
NOTE: The article below deals with accusations of domestic violence. If you or a loved one has been the victim of domestic violence, please call 800-799-7233 or visit The National Domestic Violence Hotline. TBS has delayed the television debut of Dana White’s slap-fighting league, Power Slap. Initially, the network agreed...
Roiman Villa Hands ‘Speedy’ Rashidi Ellis First Loss
Showtime may have set up shop in the nation’s capital this weekend, but the New England region was well represented throughout the main card. Leading the way, Demetrius “Boo Boo” Andrade earned a unanimous decision victory against Maryland’s own Demond Nicholson in his super middleweight debut. Then, the heir apparent to the region, “Speedy” Rashidi Ellis, made his way to the ring for a 12-round battle with Roiman Villa. While Ellis was heavily favored, Villa posed a tough test with heavy hands and a 96% knockout percentage.
The 13th Round: Three Major Takeaways From Gervonta Davis-Héctor Luis García
In today’s era of boxing, major fights typically don’t take place in January. This year, things are a bit different. After a solid year of boxing that failed to deliver a few of the bigger fights that many fans hoped for, 2023 is off to a hot start thanks Gervonta “Tank” Davis. For the first time in more than five years, the Baltimore, Maryland native and Showtime brought pay-per-view boxing back to the nation’s capital. Not only did Davis make the drive from Baltimore to Washington, D.C., but Showtime Sports also brought along Jaron “Boots” Ennis, “Speedy” Rashidi Ellis, Demetrius “Boo Boo” Andrade, Vito Mielnicki Jr. and Brandun Lee. With all of the champions, contenders and prospects on the bill, there was no chance that this event would not deliver. By the end of the night, fans were treated to an upset, an unexpected finish and a showstopping fight that didn’t even take place in the ring.
Jake Paul, Meek Mill, Ryan Garcia & More React To Gervonta Davis Scoring A TKO Win Against Héctor Luis García
Dmitry Bivol may have been awarded “Fighter of the Year” honors from most publications in 2022, but Héctor Luis García was a close second-place finisher. Last year, the Dominican fighter not only upset previously undefeated prospect Chris Colbert, but he also grabbed the WBA Super Featherweight Championship from Roger Gutiérrez. In 2023, Garcia had plans to take his upset-minded ways to the next level against WBA “Regular” Lightweight Champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis.
