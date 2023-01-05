ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tree Hugger

US Considers Gas Stove Regulations as Research Mounts on Indoor Air Pollution Risks

The age of fire is over and it's time we stop burning things. Activist and author Bill McKibben agrees: "We've reached the point in human history where we should stop setting stuff on fire: coal, oil, biomass, or in this case the 'natural gas' that's found on cookstoves across the country." And it's not just because burning fossil fuels is cooking the planet, but also because it's making kids sick.
Tree Hugger

Meet the 'Social Omnivore'

Many years ago, I moved to northeastern Brazil for a job. A colleague took me to meet a family we were working with in the semi-arid interior, a place of stark beauty but also poverty. The family were subsistence farmers and they had prepared a meal for us—stewed chicken from their small flock.
Tree Hugger

New York Expands Green Burial Options With Human Composting

The nationwide effort to legalize the green burial alternative known as human composting or “natural organic reduction” is welcoming New York into the fold. On Dec. 30, Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation, earlier approved by the state Assembly and Senate, officially legalizing human composting and expanding the list of eco-friendly burial methods available to New Yorkers after death.
