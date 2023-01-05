Read full article on original website
wdayradionow.com
People operating snowmobiles, ATV pulled from Otter Tail Lake
(Otter Tail Township, MN) -- One person was taken to the hospital after a pair of snowmobiles and an ATV had to be pulled from Otter Tail Lake Saturday night. The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office tells WDAY Radio they received a call of the vehicles going into the water around 7:26 p.m. Saturday.
lakesarearadio.net
Ottertail Man Dies after ATV and Snowmobiles Fall into Otter Tail Lake
OTTERTAIL (KFGO) – An Ottertail man has died after he and riders of two snowmobiles and an ATV fell into Otter Tail Lake Saturday evening. According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to a call of vehicles in the northeast part of the lake around 7:30 p.m.
kvrr.com
Man Pulled From Otter Tail Lake Dies At Hospital, Others Rescued
lakesarearadio.net
Structure Fire Destroys Outbuilding near Frazee
FRAZEE (KDLM) – A structure fire destroyed a small outbuilding near Frazee, Friday. The fire was reported around 1:30 p.m., Friday north of Acorn Lake. Nobody was injured in the fire, the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
valleynewslive.com
‘We had to move’: 11th St. underpass project forces Moorhead businesses to relocate
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - While some residents in the Moorhead area are happy to see an underpass created so they don’t have to deal with waiting for the trains to pass, there are others that don’t share the same excitement. Business owners near the railroad intersections on 11th St. are forced to relocate to new locations.
lakesarearadio.net
Erickson Finishes 17th Overall as Laker Swim and Dive Places 10th At West Fargo Border Battle
WEST FARGO, ND (KDLM) – Ryan Erickson paced the Detroit Lakes Boys Swim and Dive team to a 10th-place finish at West Fargo’s Border Battle on Saturday morning. Erickson finished tied for 17th, individually, with a 4th place finish in the 200 IM, an eighth place finish in the 400 free and a 10th place finish in the 400 free relay with teammates Brian Morrison, Zane Roberts, and Micah Barberg.
Is This Minnesota Town Really The ‘Most Unusual’ In The Entire State?
I really hate being sucked into something online, wondering if the answer that I am thinking is right, only to be let down by what the answer is. That was kind of what happened when I came across an online list that states it has the 'most unusual' town in every state. So, of course, I had to see what town was listed in Minnesota. Having lived here pretty much my entire life there are plenty of options for towns that could be called 'most unusual'. Autoreviewhub.com listed Kensington Minnesota, up in Douglas County as the most unusual, really? So what made it the 'most unusual' in Minnesota?
wdayradionow.com
Cass County residents can still score 5% discount by paying real estate taxes by February 15th
(Fargo, ND) -- A representative for Cass County says real estate taxes for 2022 can be paid through February 15th 2023, with the 5% discount allowed. Tax payments can be made online, in-person at the Finance Office, by check through the mail, or dropped off in the secure drop box in front of the Courthouse at 211 9th Street South in Fargo.
lakesarearadio.net
Dent Man Uninjured after Vehicle Struck by Train
DENT, Minn. – A Dent man avoided injury when his pickup was hit by a train southeast of Dent Thursday afternoon. According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, the 66-year-old man was crossing the railroad tracks around 3:20 p.m. when his pickup got stuck. The man saw the train coming and got out of the pickup.
Minnesota Caveman Reappears at New Location
The elusive Minnesota Caveman has reappeared at a new spot, hours away from last year's location. If you're up for a road trip, this wandering landmark is well worth the drive. Plus, there's more than just one of them. What exactly is this odd piece of artwork and just how...
valleynewslive.com
“I had to get her.”: Woman rescues dog that broke through ice on Sheyenne River
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It was a calm pre-work ritual as Jeanne Woolwine took her dog, Gracie, out for a walk, until, the leash was pulled from her grasp. “She ran off with the leash on down that way, chasing turkeys, having the time of her life,” said Woolwine.
kvrr.com
Norman County Sheriff Jeremy Thornton Placed Under Hospice Care
NORMAN CO., Minn. (KVRR) — The sheriff of Norman County, Minnesota is now in hospice care. Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting was asked to release the news about Sheriff Jeremy Thornton by his family and Norman County Sheriff’s Office. Thornton was diagnosed early last month with pancreatic cancer.
etxview.com
Ordinance passed: City council weighs in on upcoming county moratorium
By a unanimous vote, The Fergus Falls City Council approved and passed the tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) product sales ordinance on Jan. 3, following the second reading. In addition, a motion adding a $500 THC product sales fee to the 2023 fee schedule was approved as well as a resolution passed officially opting the city out of the already passed Otter Tail County THC product sales moratorium that was set to take effect on Feb. 1.
kvrr.com
FedEx employee dead in West Fargo workplace accident
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR-KFGO) – A workplace-related fatality at FedEx Freight in West Fargo is under investigation. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration said the accident happened shortly after 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. The 29-year-old man was a FedEx employee. He was trying to maneuver freight on a pallet in...
voiceofalexandria.com
Another winter storm bearing down on the state of Minnesota
(Undated)--The National Weather Service says a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Alexandria, Morris, and Long Prairie from 6 a.m. Tuesday until 9 p.m. Tuesday. Officials say 2 to 6 inches of snow is possible. Meanwhile, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Glenwood, Benson, St. Cloud, and...
voiceofalexandria.com
Winter storm to impact Minnesota on Tuesday and Wednesday
(Undated)--A Winter Weather Advisory is effect for both Douglas County and Todd County from 10 a.m. Tuesday until 6 p.m. Wednesday. Meanwhile, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Pope, Stevens, and Stearns Counties and areas south from 7 a.m. Tuesday morning until 6 p.m. this evening. Then a...
valleynewslive.com
West Fargo woman who is physically unable to remove snow frustrated that it’s being plowed onto her driveway
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A West Fargo woman is frustrated after snow was pushed onto her driveway. 42-year-old Angela Oien is physically unable to shovel the snow herself due to medical issues. “It’s very difficult,” said Oien. “I tried many years in a row now to shovel and...
This Minnesota County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the least in each state.
kfgo.com
Police, public health officials discuss rise of fentanyl in Fargo in 2022
FARGO (KFGO) – Last week, the Drug Enforcement Administration reported that fentanyl had overtaken methamphetamine as the number one drug threat in North Dakota in 2022, with federal agents seizing enough lethal doses in the state last year to kill 36,000 people. Police and public health officials in Fargo...
kvrr.com
Girl Taken To Juvenile Detention After Pursuit in Clay County
CLAY CO., Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) — A 17-year-old girl was taken to juvenile detention in Moorhead after a pursuit in Clay County Monday night. The car matched the description of one that had earlier fled from Barnesville police. A state trooper tried to stop the car near Downer but the...
