Pelican Rapids, MN

People operating snowmobiles, ATV pulled from Otter Tail Lake

(Otter Tail Township, MN) -- One person was taken to the hospital after a pair of snowmobiles and an ATV had to be pulled from Otter Tail Lake Saturday night. The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office tells WDAY Radio they received a call of the vehicles going into the water around 7:26 p.m. Saturday.
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
Man Pulled From Otter Tail Lake Dies At Hospital, Others Rescued

OTTER TAIL CO., Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) — An Ottertail, Minnesota man has died after he and riders of two snowmobiles and an ATV fell into Otter Tail Lake Saturday evening. According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to a call of vehicles in the northeast part of the lake around 7:30 p.m.
OTTERTAIL, MN
Structure Fire Destroys Outbuilding near Frazee

FRAZEE (KDLM) – A structure fire destroyed a small outbuilding near Frazee, Friday. The fire was reported around 1:30 p.m., Friday north of Acorn Lake. Nobody was injured in the fire, the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
FRAZEE, MN
Erickson Finishes 17th Overall as Laker Swim and Dive Places 10th At West Fargo Border Battle

WEST FARGO, ND (KDLM) – Ryan Erickson paced the Detroit Lakes Boys Swim and Dive team to a 10th-place finish at West Fargo’s Border Battle on Saturday morning. Erickson finished tied for 17th, individually, with a 4th place finish in the 200 IM, an eighth place finish in the 400 free and a 10th place finish in the 400 free relay with teammates Brian Morrison, Zane Roberts, and Micah Barberg.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
Is This Minnesota Town Really The ‘Most Unusual’ In The Entire State?

I really hate being sucked into something online, wondering if the answer that I am thinking is right, only to be let down by what the answer is. That was kind of what happened when I came across an online list that states it has the 'most unusual' town in every state. So, of course, I had to see what town was listed in Minnesota. Having lived here pretty much my entire life there are plenty of options for towns that could be called 'most unusual'. Autoreviewhub.com listed Kensington Minnesota, up in Douglas County as the most unusual, really? So what made it the 'most unusual' in Minnesota?
MINNESOTA STATE
Dent Man Uninjured after Vehicle Struck by Train

DENT, Minn. – A Dent man avoided injury when his pickup was hit by a train southeast of Dent Thursday afternoon. According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, the 66-year-old man was crossing the railroad tracks around 3:20 p.m. when his pickup got stuck. The man saw the train coming and got out of the pickup.
DENT, MN
Norman County Sheriff Jeremy Thornton Placed Under Hospice Care

NORMAN CO., Minn. (KVRR) — The sheriff of Norman County, Minnesota is now in hospice care. Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting was asked to release the news about Sheriff Jeremy Thornton by his family and Norman County Sheriff’s Office. Thornton was diagnosed early last month with pancreatic cancer.
NORMAN COUNTY, MN
Ordinance passed: City council weighs in on upcoming county moratorium

By a unanimous vote, The Fergus Falls City Council approved and passed the tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) product sales ordinance on Jan. 3, following the second reading. In addition, a motion adding a $500 THC product sales fee to the 2023 fee schedule was approved as well as a resolution passed officially opting the city out of the already passed Otter Tail County THC product sales moratorium that was set to take effect on Feb. 1.
FERGUS FALLS, MN
FedEx employee dead in West Fargo workplace accident

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR-KFGO) – A workplace-related fatality at FedEx Freight in West Fargo is under investigation. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration said the accident happened shortly after 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. The 29-year-old man was a FedEx employee. He was trying to maneuver freight on a pallet in...
WEST FARGO, ND
Another winter storm bearing down on the state of Minnesota

(Undated)--The National Weather Service says a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Alexandria, Morris, and Long Prairie from 6 a.m. Tuesday until 9 p.m. Tuesday. Officials say 2 to 6 inches of snow is possible. Meanwhile, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Glenwood, Benson, St. Cloud, and...
MINNESOTA STATE
Winter storm to impact Minnesota on Tuesday and Wednesday

(Undated)--A Winter Weather Advisory is effect for both Douglas County and Todd County from 10 a.m. Tuesday until 6 p.m. Wednesday. Meanwhile, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Pope, Stevens, and Stearns Counties and areas south from 7 a.m. Tuesday morning until 6 p.m. this evening. Then a...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, MN
Police, public health officials discuss rise of fentanyl in Fargo in 2022

FARGO (KFGO) – Last week, the Drug Enforcement Administration reported that fentanyl had overtaken methamphetamine as the number one drug threat in North Dakota in 2022, with federal agents seizing enough lethal doses in the state last year to kill 36,000 people. Police and public health officials in Fargo...
FARGO, ND
Girl Taken To Juvenile Detention After Pursuit in Clay County

CLAY CO., Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) — A 17-year-old girl was taken to juvenile detention in Moorhead after a pursuit in Clay County Monday night. The car matched the description of one that had earlier fled from Barnesville police. A state trooper tried to stop the car near Downer but the...
CLAY COUNTY, MN

