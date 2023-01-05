Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
AOL Corp
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Learn: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails That Cost Big Money. Find...
fox35orlando.com
FL Deputies tase man with autism • FL deputy accused of selling pot brownies • Disney World rides closing 2023
A mother is demanding answers after her son with autism was tased by Brevard County deputies, a Florida detention deputy is being accused of selling pot brownies at a jail he worked at, a woman was struck in the face by a stray bullet on New Year's Eve, a video shows a stolen car fall over an embankment, landing on a house, and a list of rides Disney World will be closing for refurbishment in 2023. Here is FOX 35's Week in Review.
AOL Corp
7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis
Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
iheart.com
Glenn: DeSantis speech is the ‘WINNING PLAN’ for Republicans
Why is it that so many D.C. Republicans seem entirely unwilling to LEARN? During the 2022 elections, a ‘Red Wave’ never occurred like we thought it would. But there was one, significant exception: Ron DeSantis won the race to become Florida’s governor (again) by 19 POINTS! His win represents Florida’s largest margin of victory in 40 years. In this clip, Glenn reads from DeSantis’ recent inauguration speech, which Glenn says is the ‘WINNING PLAN’ for other Republicans. So, why then isn’t the GOP studying, learning, and following in the Florida Governor’s footsteps?
Central Florida tenant shoots landlord after dispute, deputies say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a landlord was shot in Sanford. On Saturday night, deputies responded to a shooting call on 120 South Crystal View. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. According to the arrest report, Michael Matthews was...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida
If you live in Florida and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week so if you have never been to any of them before definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
palmcoastobserver.com
Flagler County Veteran of the Week: Danny Peyton
If you would like to submit a Veteran of the Week for publication, send the details below, and photos, to [email protected]. Rank/Occupation: Lance corporal/anti-tank assaultman. Hometown: Leesburg, Virginia. Danny Peyton was an apprentice carpenter before enlisting in the Marine Corps. In the Corps, he was assigned to Camp Lejeune,...
Villages Daily Sun
Election 2024: The battle for Florida begins
The midterms are over; the race to the White House is on. It’s a race that, one way or another, winds through Florida and The Villages. In fact, it’s arriving Tuesday. That’s when former vice president Mike Pence is holding a fireside chat and signing for his recently published book, “So Help Me God.” The event, which is open to the public, is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at Ezell Recreation. While Pence hasn’t announced his intent to run for president, he’s one of several Republican politicians whose names are being floated as potential candidates. So far the only one to announce their candidacy is former president Donald Trump, but the fight to secure the Republican nomination is only beginning.
WOKV
Gov. Ron DeSantis activates National Guard in response to migrants in Florida Keys
Jacksonville FL — On Friday, Governor Ron DeSantis signed an executive order activating the National Guard in response to the mostly Cuban migrants who have landed in the Florida Keys. The state will help local law enforcement agencies by deploying air assets, and marine patrols to support water interdictions and to make sure migrants attempting to get to Florida are safe.
Florida witness says sphere appeared and disappeared crossing sky
A Florida witness at Orlando reported watching a sphere-shaped object that would disappear and then reappear in another spot at 3:30 p.m. on December 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Proposed Florida bill would help find and protect historic Black cemeteries
Cemeteries around Florida are lying forgotten and derelict, some, paved over or used as empty lots for storage. More often than not, these are historic, old, Black cemeteries.
hernandosun.com
Florida agency warns venue over Drag Queen show
The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation has warned a Clearwater theater that hosting a holiday show featuring drag performers has put its license to operate in Florida at risk. In December, the Ruth Eckerd Hall, Inc. theater venue hosted a performance of “A Drag Queen Christmas” produced by...
allears.net
Big Update on the Dissolution of Disney’s Reedy Creek District
Since last year, we have been closely following the status of the fight to dissolve Disney World’s Reedy Creek Improvement District. The process started over Disney’s response to what critics call the “Don’t Say Gay” law, which prompted Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to call for the dissolution of Reedy Creek, which allows Disney to operate its own county government.
bungalower
Mayor Dyer recorded a new greeting for the airport
Mayor Dyer’s office has just announced the release of a new recording for passengers arriving in Orlando at the Orlando International Airport. The greeting includes everything from mentions of our local “small business districts” to humble brags on our local arts and sporting scene, alongside the requisite toot of the horn to our amusement parks. You’ll also catch Visit Orlando’s “Unbelievably Real” slogan at the end of the recording –
A real pip: Florida bald eagles Harriet, M15 welcome 2nd eaglet this year
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — A pair of American bald eagles have a new addition to their family. Harriet and M15, who are featured on the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam, welcomed their second eaglet of the year, nicknamed E22, when it hatched Saturday at about 9:30 a.m. EST, WINK-TV reported.
‘Stop WOKE Act’ puts pressure on Florida universities to cut critical race theory from curriculum
ORLANDO, Fla. — The governor’s office is putting pressure on universities across the state as part of support for the Stop WOKE Act. “WOKE” in the bill stands for “wrongs to our kids and employees.”. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Gov. Ron DeSantis...
Florida driver reports encounter with 'Star Wars-like' ship
A Florida witness at Port St. Lucie reported watching a bright light with a blue tail that quickly disappeared at 2:50 a.m. on December 11, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Mississippi representative’s daughter found safe in Florida
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The daughter of a Mississippi state representative has been found safe after being reported missing days earlier. On Tuesday, Rep. De’Keither Stamps (D-District 66) announced his 17-year-old daughter, Kristian Stamps, was missing and had been last seen driving a 2008 Honda Accord in Enterprise, Alabama. On Friday, Stamps announced his daughter […]
WESH
DeSantis moves to put lawmakers in control of Disney's special district
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A notice published on Osceola County's website on Friday indicates Florida lawmakers will be taking control of Disney's special district. "Notice is hereby given of intent to seek legislation before the Florida Legislature...of an act relating to the Reedy Creek Improvement District, Orange and Osceola Counties; amending, reenacting, and repealing Chapter 67-764, Laws of Florida, and decree in chancery no. 66-1061 (May 13, 1966); removing and revising powers of the District," the statement reads. Read the full notice here.
