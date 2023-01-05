Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shots fired in Lycoming County
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, PA — One man is in custody after firing several shots Saturday night. Police say they were called to the 1900 block of Walters Road in Loyalsock Township shortly after 8 p.m. for a report of a disturbance with a firearm. When police arrived, they found a...
Argument leads to man's arrest
Bloomsburg, Pa. — A husband punched his wife in the head multiple times during a fight after she slapped him, police say. Thomas M. Zurewich, 55, allegedly admitted he and his wife had gotten into an argument on Dec. 23 in their home on East Tenth Street before she called 911. The dispatcher told police they could hear a fight in the background before a male voice said, 'You don't need help. You beat up on me." ...
‘Barricaded gunman’ accused of firing 30 shots in WB Township standoff
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police have released details on the arrest of a barricaded gunman who kept police at bay for several hours in Wilkes-Barre Township. On Saturday afternoon, 66-Year-old David Nugent was arraigned on numerous charges by Magisterial District Judge Michael G. Dotzel and is now at Luzerne County Prison. According to state […]
Body found underneath the Pendora Viaduct
READING, Pa. - The Reading Police received an anonymous call on Saturday, January 7, 2023, about a deceased person underneath the Pendora Viaduct. An officer responded and located a deceased Hispanic male in his 50s. The cause of death is unknown at this time. The investigation is ongoing. Additional information...
Man dead after crash in Clinton County
CLINTON COUNTY, Pa. — A man is dead after a crash in Clinton County early Sunday morning. Officials say a 29-year-old man was speeding when he went off the road and hit a tree around 2 a.m. on Railroad Street in Beech Creek Township. Officials say the man was...
Woman finds homeless man sleeping in her car
Muncy, Pa. — A woman discovered a homeless man sleeping in her car the morning of Jan. 3 while it was parked on Washington Street in Muncy. Patrolman Ernest Delp of Muncy Borough Police says by the time they arrived, suspect Joshua Morse Probst, 40, had left the area. The victim told police the suspect had taken a red fur coat from the car. Police found Probst a short time...
Garage destroyed by flames in Berwick
BERWICK, Pa. — A garage was destroyed and two homes were damaged in a fire Sunday afternoon in Columbia County. Officials say the flames broke out at the place along East 8th Street in Berwick around 1 p.m. The garage was a total loss and the homes next to...
Report: Coroner Updates Geisinger Shooting Suspect Info
CONYNGHAM TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — WBRE is reporting… The Columbia County Coroner released updated information on Thursday regarding the sole suspect in a shooting that occurred at Geisinger Medical Center Danville. According to Columbia County Coroner, Jeremy R. Reese, 48-year-old David Morgan, of Mount Carmel, was the ex-boyfriend and sole suspect in the shooting death of 49-year-old Vikki Wetzel, of Berwick. Officials say Wetzel finished her shift on Friday, December 30, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center Danville and was walking to her car just after 5:00 p.m. when she was shot several times, killing her instantly. Police say the person of interest in the Geisinger shooting fled the scene in a dark-colored SUV, believed to be a Ford Edge.
Cause of death released of suspect in Geisinger shooting
CONYNGHAM TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Columbia County Coroner released updated information on Thursday regarding the sole suspect in a shooting that occurred at Geisinger Medical Center Danville. According to Columbia County Coroner, Jeremy R. Reese, 48-year-old David Morgan, of Mount Carmel, was the ex-boyfriend and sole suspect in the shooting death of 49-year-old […]
Two men injured following alleged knife attack by Bradford County woman
SAYRE, BRADFORD CO, (WOLF) — A woman is being held at the Bradford County Prison after police say she attacked two men with a knife inside a home she was staying at with her boyfriend. Police were called to a home in the 300 block of North Keystone Avenue...
Pa. man dies following construction site accident, coroner says
An Emmaus man has died after being pulled from a construction site accident Wednesday in Lehigh Township, authorities said. Emergency personnel were called at 12:23 p.m. for an injured person at a site being developed for a house in the 4100 block of Mountain View Drive in the Northampton County township, east of Timberline Road, authorities said.
Teen dead after crash in Lycoming County
ELDRED TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A teenager is dead after a crash in Lycoming County. According to the Lycoming County Coroner, Hailey Bilbay, 17, died as a result of a crash along Northway Road in Eldred Township Friday morning. There is no word on what led to the crash. State...
Suspects linked to Kingston fatal shooting waive hearings
WILKES-BARRE — Two men charged for their alleged roles in a fatal shooting in Kingston last year waived their rights to a preliminary he
Kevin Esterly faces more legal trouble, according to court documents
The Lehigh Valley man who made international headlines in 2018 for running away to Mexico with a teenage girl appears to be in more legal trouble -- less than nine months after he was paroled from state prison. Kevin Esterly, age 50, of Bethlehem, was issued a summons by Pennsylvania...
UPDATED: Man, 66, arraigned in WB Twp. standoff
WILKES-BARRE TWP. — A Chestnut Street man faces charges after he allegedly barricaded himself inside his home Friday night, leading to a
Liquor Control cites local business for violations
Williamsport, Pa. — Liquor Control Enforcement officers issued 22 warning letters and 7 violations to restaurants, convenience stores, and fire companies over alleged liquor law infractions recently. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement released its list of citations last week that included the following: Clinton County • Keystone Hotel, Renovo: Aug. 1-2,...
Man charged with threats to kill husband with axe
ASHLAND, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have arrested and charged a man after they say he made multiple threats to kill his husband with an axe and burn the house down. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, on Sunday troopers responded to an incident happening at a home in Ashland around 11:00 p.m. Investigators say […]
Beloved Black Bear Dies in Pennsylvania Car Crash
A black bear that became famous by making a New York park its home has died from injuries sustained in a car collision in Pennsylvania. The two-year-old 150-pound male made headlines last May when people spotted it hanging out in a tree inside Albany’s Washington Park. A giant crowd gathered with wildlife workers shot it with a tranquilizer, loaded it into a truck, and sent it to live in the Catskill mountains.
Man allegedly jumps out of car after harassing woman
RUSH TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police charged a man they say jumped out of a car on State Route 309 after he harassed the driver. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on December 10 around 11:00 p.m., troopers received a call that a man jumped out of a car in Schuylkill County. Police say that […]
Teen dies in Friday morning crash
ELDRED TWP, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — The Lycoming County Coroner’s Office and PA State Police are investigating the death of a teen who died in a crash on Friday morning. Officials say 17-year-old Hailey Bilbay was pronounced dead at 8:55 AM following a crash on Northway Road in Eldred Township.
