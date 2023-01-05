ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vandy Ranked #9 in Collegiate Baseball Preseason Poll

Cheatham County Source
From vucommodores.com

Vanderbilt checks in at No. 9 in Collegiate Baseball’s preseason poll, announced by the publication Tuesday.

The Dores crack the top 10 for the 12th consecutive season. During that stretch, Vanderbilt has captured two national titles and advanced to the College World Series five times.

Vanderbilt is among six SEC teams in the top 10 with LSU taking the top spot in the poll. The SEC leads all leagues with 12 teams inside the top 50.

The Dores return to action after posting a 39-26 record in 2022, highlighted by the program’s 16th consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance.

Vanderbilt welcomes 13 newcomers this season while returning consensus All-American Enrique Bradfield Jr. and a pair of Freshman All-America pitchers Carter Holton and Devin Futrell.

Vanderbilt opens the 2023 season Feb. 17-19 at the College Baseball Showdown in Arlington, Texas.

