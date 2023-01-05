ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

CBS Philly

Two girls, ages 13 and 14, arrested in carjacking at Walmart

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) -- Two girls are in custody in connection with the  carjacking of a 54-year-old woman in a Walmart parking lot, police said.In the January 2 incident, police say the girls forced their way into an SUV before driving away with the victim still inside and threatening her life.They later pulled over, got the victim out of the car and sped off with the vehicle, police said. The SUV was found a few hours later on North Dover Street in Philadelphia's Brewerytown neighborhood.The girls, ages 13 and 14, were identified and arrested Friday night, according to Upper Merion Township police. Their names are not being released because of their age. The girls were charged with robbery, kidnapping and other charges. They are being held at the Montgomery County Youth Center.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philly high school sophomore has his own sweatshirt line

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- "Instead of me going to buy Gucci and all that stuff, I'd rather just wear my own stuff," Anthony Caple says.Rocking his own sweatshirt collection called 5 Star, Caple, a high school sophomore, has always had a passion for business. "I always wanted to start my own clothing line," Caple said, showing off a black sweatshirt with five stars on the back. "This was one of my first," he said.What started as just a thought on paper is now a full-blown business. It all started here inside Whitley Kels' business class at Mercy Career and Technical High School.Kels...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Arson suspected in torching of Pa.’s birthplace

A Christmas Eve fire in the basement of Carpenters’ Hall in Philadelphia is being investigated as a likely arson, according to Philly-area news stations. Philadelphia’s ABC, NBC, and CBS affiliates are reporting that the fire - which destroyed archives in the basement of Carpenters’ Hall in Philadelphia’s historic district - appears to have been intentionally set, and an exterior entrance to the basement was discovered with its lock broken off.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
