Charlotte, NC

WBTV

After failed negotiations, CATS bus drivers vote to strike

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After months of unsuccessful contract negotiations, CATS bus operators confirmed Saturday they are voting to strike. While the vote went through, bus drivers and CATS alike warn this does not mean the strike happens now. It just means this could happen in the future, following negotiations with union leaders.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte City Council to discuss illegal truck parking

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte City Council plans to discuss illegal truck parking at its annual retreat this month. Councilmembers say they have seen an increase in complaints about trucks illegally parking on ramps and streets, particularly in Districts 2 and 4. “It is very annoying and just so unattractive,”...
CHARLOTTE, NC
charlotteonthecheap.com

Museums for All offers free or reduced admission for families on food assistance — learn which Charlotte area museums participate

Museums for All is a nationwide program with the goal of making museums accessible to everyone in the community. Participating museums offer free or reduced admission for people receiving food assistance (SNAP benefits.) Museums for All is an initiative of the Institute of Museum and Library Services, and is administered...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Luxury apartments planned near Savona Mill site in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Texas developer Kairoi Residential is gearing up for its next Charlotte project, a multifamily community on the city’s west side. Kairoi, based in San Antonio, filed a petition with the city of Charlotte on Jan. 2 to rezone 6 acres at 650 State St. from industrial to mixed-use development. Tyler Sibley, Kairoi principal of development, said the project will be about 500,000 square feet with 450 luxury apartments and will include a sky pool and amenity package.
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Matthews-Mint Hill Restaurant Health Inspections (Dec. 30-Jan. 5)

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from the Matthews and Mint Hill area from Dec. 30 to Jan. 5:. • Best Wok II, 1819 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 96.5. • Chipotle Mexican Grill, 1909 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 95.5. • Primavera Pizza, 1319 Matthews-Mint Hill Road...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Union County continues to ride with CATS

MONROE – Union County is not ready to give up on its relationship with the Charlotte Area Transit System just yet. Commissioners approved a staff recommendation on Jan. 3 to maintain Express Bus service if CATS is able to integrate Union County service with the Matthews Express to reduce expenses.
UNION COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Upscale restaurants, sweets and more: What’s new in Charlotte’s food scene

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte area picked up a few new restaurants in the final month of 2022, with more to come early this year. A pair of high-end ventures from chef Sam Hart — reverse wine-pairing restaurant Biblio and a revamped location of Counter- — made their debuts in west Charlotte last month. In South End, the area’s second location of Brown Bag Seafood opened at the Lowe’s Tech Hub on West Worthington Avenue.
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

South Charlotte Restaurant Health Inspections (Dec. 30-Jan. 5)

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Dec. 30 to Jan. 5:. • Clean Catch Fish Market, 2820 Selwyn Ave. – 97 • Dilworth Tasting Room, 4905 Ashley Park Lane – 96.5. • Food Lion (bakery/deli), 10120 Johnston Road – 98.5. • Food Lion (produce),...
CHARLOTTE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

A Heart for Service: Long-time hospital volunteer hangs up vest

For 14 years, Olin B. Isenhour worked as a dedicated member of Iredell Health System’s volunteer auxiliary, accruing over 2,600 hours as a volunteer during that time. Although Isenhour loves helping others throughout the hospital, he recently decided it was finally time to hang up his volunteer vest. His last day as an Iredell volunteer was Thursday.
MOORESVILLE, NC

