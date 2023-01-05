ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appomattox, VA

streakingthelawn.com

Roundtable: What is UVA Basketball’s biggest issue right now?

As the Virginia Cavaliers have lost three of their last five games, we thought it’d be appropriate to do another staff roundtable to debate what’s the team’s biggest problem right now. So, with that question posed, here’s the (slightly edited down) conversation from our Slack channel yesterday.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
q101online.com

Names released in Nelson County accident

Virginia State Police have released the identity of the third person who died last week after a submerged vehicle was found in the Rockfish River in Nelson County. Spokesperson Corinne Geller reported the body of 11-year-old Jasiah Davis of Arrington was located on the riverbank. On Thursday, the name of the other teenager who was found on the riverbank was released and that was 17-year-old Christopher Doss, also of Arrington.
NELSON COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Amherst County students remembered after Nelson County incident

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Amherst County is mourning the loss of two students following a tragedy in Nelson County over winter break. Three bodies were found after a vehicle was discovered in the Rockfish River on Dec. 27, according to police. 11-year-old Jasiah Davis and 17-year-old Christopher Doss were...
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
friendsofbuckinghamva.org

DRILLING FOR GOLD OpEd Column: Gold mining in Virginia has the makings of an environmental disaster by Jessica Sims

In 2020, Buckingham County residents discovered that a mineral exploration company, Aston Bay, had been performing exploratory drilling for gold in their county since the previous year. Why had Aston Bay looked to Virginia as a prospecting location for new, large-scale gold mining operations? First, Virginia has historically contained gold,...
VIRGINIA STATE
Smith Mountain Eagle

Fishing University TV show episode featuring SML to air

The Bedford County Department of Tourism announced Thursday that it partnered with the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce and Mariners Landing to host the television show Fishing University, which airs on the Outdoor Channel and World Fishing Network. The episode was filmed on Smith Mountain Lake in October...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Names released of boaters found dead in Smith Mountain Lake

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The identities of two boaters found dead in Smith Mountain Lake have been released. The men were identified as 21-year-old Landon Oakes and 20-year-old Zachary Travis, both from Danville. The two men were reported missing Monday after their boat capsized. The search and rescue mission...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
timesvirginian.com

Larry Neal Tomlinson

Larry Neal Tomlinson, 71, of Appomattox passed away Monday, December 26, 2022. He was the husband of Sandra Tomlinson. Born on September 25, 1951 he was a son of the late Charles Tomlinson and Clara Tomlinson. He was preceded in death by a son, Justin Frost; and a brother Rodney...
APPOMATTOX, VA
Augusta Free Press

Fire ant detection leads to expanded quarantine zone in Virginia

Five Virginia counties have joined the growing list of localities facing a fire ant quarantine zone. The pests have established a presence in Charlotte, Dinwiddie, Halifax, Lunenburg and Sussex counties. The invasive species pose a threat to Virginia’s agricultural and natural resources because they damage crops and agricultural equipment and...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Crash cleared along 64W in Rockbridge Co.

ROCKBRIDGE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER STORY: A crash in Rockbridge Co. has closed I-64W on Sunday evening. The crash was near mile marker 47, according to VDOT. Delays should be expected.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Body found in national park believed to be missing Albemarle County man

LURAY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Officials say the body of a missing Albemarle County man has been found in the Shenandoah National Park. According to a release, SNP and Virginia Department of Emergency Management staff found the remains on Monday. Based on the preliminary identification of these remains, the search...
LURAY, VA
cbs19news

Police identify Nelson County woman killed in crash

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Nelson County resident was killed in a Monday night crash. The Virginia State Police is investigating the crash, which occurred around 9:30 p.m. Monday on Thomas Nelson Highway at the intersection with Arrington Road in the Colleen area. Police say a 2005 Chevrolet...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Massive Lynchburg narcotics conspiracy dismantled, ringleader sentenced

LYNCHBURG – The North Carolina source of supply, who conspired with dozens of others to distribute narcotics into Lynchburg and the greater Central Virginia region, was sentenced earlier this week to 27.5 years in federal prison. Jermel Lawrence Storey, 45, a former Lynchburg resident who most recently resided in...
LYNCHBURG, VA

