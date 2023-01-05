Read full article on original website
Popular discount retail chain opening new location in VirginiaKristen WaltersLynchburg, VA
Lynchburg residents prepare for the grand opening of HomeGoods in River Ridge MallCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Major discount retail chain opens another location in VirginiaKristen WaltersLynchburg, VA
Boca Raton Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoca Raton, FL
What is the probability of having a White Christmas in Southwest and Central VirginiaCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
streakingthelawn.com
Roundtable: What is UVA Basketball’s biggest issue right now?
As the Virginia Cavaliers have lost three of their last five games, we thought it’d be appropriate to do another staff roundtable to debate what’s the team’s biggest problem right now. So, with that question posed, here’s the (slightly edited down) conversation from our Slack channel yesterday.
All-ACC Defensive Back Cam'Ron Kelly Transfers to Virginia from UNC
North Carolina defensive back Cam'Ron Kelly announced his commitment to UVA on Friday
q101online.com
Names released in Nelson County accident
Virginia State Police have released the identity of the third person who died last week after a submerged vehicle was found in the Rockfish River in Nelson County. Spokesperson Corinne Geller reported the body of 11-year-old Jasiah Davis of Arrington was located on the riverbank. On Thursday, the name of the other teenager who was found on the riverbank was released and that was 17-year-old Christopher Doss, also of Arrington.
WSLS
Amherst County Public Schools mourns loss of student after body found in Nelson County
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – The Amherst County Public School system is mourning the loss of one of their own, and potentially two others after a vehicle was found in a Nelson County river. Christopher Doss, a 17-year-old, was found on a riverbank along the Rockfish River the vehicle was...
WSLS
Amherst County students remembered after Nelson County incident
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Amherst County is mourning the loss of two students following a tragedy in Nelson County over winter break. Three bodies were found after a vehicle was discovered in the Rockfish River on Dec. 27, according to police. 11-year-old Jasiah Davis and 17-year-old Christopher Doss were...
friendsofbuckinghamva.org
DRILLING FOR GOLD OpEd Column: Gold mining in Virginia has the makings of an environmental disaster by Jessica Sims
In 2020, Buckingham County residents discovered that a mineral exploration company, Aston Bay, had been performing exploratory drilling for gold in their county since the previous year. Why had Aston Bay looked to Virginia as a prospecting location for new, large-scale gold mining operations? First, Virginia has historically contained gold,...
Smith Mountain Eagle
Fishing University TV show episode featuring SML to air
The Bedford County Department of Tourism announced Thursday that it partnered with the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce and Mariners Landing to host the television show Fishing University, which airs on the Outdoor Channel and World Fishing Network. The episode was filmed on Smith Mountain Lake in October...
Virginia State trooper charged with assault and battery of student at Catholic school in Powhatan
A man, who sources tell 8News is a Virginia State Police trooper, has been charged by the Powhatan County Sheriff's Office with the assault and battery of a juvenile female student as well as other crimes.
WHSV
Names released of boaters found dead in Smith Mountain Lake
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The identities of two boaters found dead in Smith Mountain Lake have been released. The men were identified as 21-year-old Landon Oakes and 20-year-old Zachary Travis, both from Danville. The two men were reported missing Monday after their boat capsized. The search and rescue mission...
NBC 29 News
Central Virginia delegates preview bills that could impact community in 2023 General Assembly
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The General Assembly will soon be reconvening for the 2023 session, and legislators are getting started with filing their bills. It will be a short session this year, and some delegates don’t expect to see as many bills this time around, but they’re still trying to move forward and create change.
cardinalnews.org
Study says Lynchburg can’t support an inland port but Bristol-to-Wytheville region might
Want more news from Southwest and Southside? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. We now have a weather email newsletter, too. A study commissioned last year by the General Assembly to study the feasibility of opening an inland port in either the Lynchburg or Bristol region dismissed one and gave a qualified nod to the other.
timesvirginian.com
Larry Neal Tomlinson
Larry Neal Tomlinson, 71, of Appomattox passed away Monday, December 26, 2022. He was the husband of Sandra Tomlinson. Born on September 25, 1951 he was a son of the late Charles Tomlinson and Clara Tomlinson. He was preceded in death by a son, Justin Frost; and a brother Rodney...
Augusta Free Press
Fire ant detection leads to expanded quarantine zone in Virginia
Five Virginia counties have joined the growing list of localities facing a fire ant quarantine zone. The pests have established a presence in Charlotte, Dinwiddie, Halifax, Lunenburg and Sussex counties. The invasive species pose a threat to Virginia’s agricultural and natural resources because they damage crops and agricultural equipment and...
WDBJ7.com
Crash cleared along 64W in Rockbridge Co.
ROCKBRIDGE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER STORY: A crash in Rockbridge Co. has closed I-64W on Sunday evening. The crash was near mile marker 47, according to VDOT. Delays should be expected.
timesvirginian.com
Green pleads guilty to 2nd-degree murder of Bedford man in Appomattox County
This afternoon in Appomattox County Circuit Court, 23-year-old Mik'Tavis Elonta Naeshu Green, of Prospect, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and other charges in relation to the Oct. 20, 2020 homicide of Carlos Levell Rose, a 45-year-old Bedford County resident. Rose's charred remains were found Oct. 21, 2020 in a burned...
cbs19news
Body found in national park believed to be missing Albemarle County man
LURAY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Officials say the body of a missing Albemarle County man has been found in the Shenandoah National Park. According to a release, SNP and Virginia Department of Emergency Management staff found the remains on Monday. Based on the preliminary identification of these remains, the search...
cbs19news
Police identify Nelson County woman killed in crash
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Nelson County resident was killed in a Monday night crash. The Virginia State Police is investigating the crash, which occurred around 9:30 p.m. Monday on Thomas Nelson Highway at the intersection with Arrington Road in the Colleen area. Police say a 2005 Chevrolet...
cbs19news
Police identify two bodies found in submerged vehicle in Nelson County
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police have identified two of the people found in the Rockfish River in Nelson County. The submerged vehicle was spotted near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow on Dec. 27, and police are still trying to determine when it went into the water.
chathamstartribune.com
Massive Lynchburg narcotics conspiracy dismantled, ringleader sentenced
LYNCHBURG – The North Carolina source of supply, who conspired with dozens of others to distribute narcotics into Lynchburg and the greater Central Virginia region, was sentenced earlier this week to 27.5 years in federal prison. Jermel Lawrence Storey, 45, a former Lynchburg resident who most recently resided in...
