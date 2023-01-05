Is ‘M3GAN’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

Get ready for another movie about a creepy killer doll. Created by King of Horror James Wan (The Conjuring, Insidious), M3GAN is coming to theaters this week.

Starring Allison Williams (Get Out) and Violet McGraw (The Haunting of Hill House), this horror flick follows an artificial intelligence doll that’s supposed to act as a child’s best friend, but after being gifted to 8-year-old Cady (McGraw) following the death of her parents, eventually goes on a violent rampage, killing everyone in the way of her friendship with the child.

Here’s everything we know about how, when and where you can watch M3GAN:

WHERE TO WATCH M3GAN:

As of now, the only way to watch M3GAN is to head to a theater when it releases on Friday, Jan. 6. You can find a local showing on Fandango. Otherwise, you’ll just have to wait for it to become available to rent or buy on digital platforms like Vudu, Amazon, Apple and YouTube, or become available to stream on Peacock.

WHEN WILL M3GAN BE ON PEACOCK?

While a streaming release date has not yet been announced for M3GAN, we can estimate when it could head to Peacock based on another Universal Pictures movie.

Ticket to Paradise, which hit theaters on Oct. 21, became available to stream on Peacock on Dec. 9 — a little over 45 days after its theatrical release. If M3GAN follows the same pattern, it could make its way to the platform by mid to late February. However, other movies like Nope took more than 100 days, so it’s best to take this estimate with a grain of salt.

WILL M3GAN BE ON HBO MAX?

No, M3GAN will not be on HBO Max since it’s not a Warner Bros. movie. While the company previously released its movies on HBO Max and in theaters on the same day, they have since stopped and have implemented a 45-day window between the theatrical release and streaming release.

WILL M3GAN BE ON NETFLIX?

No, M3GAN will not be available on Netflix — at least not anytime soon, since it will be heading straight to Peacock after its theatrical release. In the meantime, you’ll just have to wait for it to become available on the NBCUniversal-owned streaming platform.

