Woburn, MA

Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Beaten by a mile: Hardwick voters soundly reject proposed horse breeding/racing facility

HARDWICK — Residents here Saturday handily rejected the controversial pitch for a horse breeding, retirement and racing facility at Great Meadowbrook Farm.  With nearly 60% of registered voters turning out, a referendum vote on the racing aspect of the project failed 830 votes to 312 votes, according to an unofficial tally released shortly after...
HARDWICK, MA
miltontimes.com

School Building Committee fast tracks Fontbonne convent option

A proposal to purchase the former Fontbonne Convent for use as a Milton public school is set to come before Town Meeting voters at a special meeting on Feb. 13. This meeting will also give members a chance to weigh in on whether to change the Town Treasurer post in Milton from an elected to an appointed position.
MILTON, MA
valleypatriot.com

Providing Our Communities with Economic Relief ~ IN OUR CORNER with STATE SENATOR DIANA DIZOGLIO

Now more than ever, our working families and small businesses need every possible resource to make it through these challenging economic times. That is why I am so grateful we recently passed comprehensive economic development legislation that provides our communities with sorely needed tax relief and invests in important projects, in the Merrimack Valley and across Massachusetts, to help bolster the local economy and overall quality of living.
METHUEN, MA
homenewshere.com

This Is the Poorest Town in Massachusetts

The U.S. Census Bureau released in December the latest five-year estimates from the American Community Survey, an ongoing nationwide demographic snapshot that collects social, economic, and housing characteristics from millions of households every year. According to the latest data, the typical American household earned an average of $69,021 over the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
bostonagentmagazine.com

The Procopio Companies Wilmington multifamily development opens to residents

The Procopio Companies recently celebrated the opening of its Lume multifamily residential project at 635 Main St. in Wilmington. Located 20 miles from Boston, the developer broke ground on the project in June 2021. The three-story, 49-unit luxury residential development includes 74,000 square feet of multifamily housing with 39 garden-style...
WILMINGTON, MA
manchesterinklink.com

Landfill landscape: New Hampshire is an importer of solid waste from other states

The blue truck with Massachusetts license plates backed up to the trash heap and unceremoniously belched out its contents. Next to its rear tires at the Nashua landfill was a pile of mattresses – items that are illegal to throw out in the Bay State. No one was there to inspect what the truck had dumped. The pile of trash it left behind was covered with dirt and pushed down an embankment by a massive front-end loader.
NASHUA, NH
MassLive.com

Caola Equipment in Worcester closing after more than 65 years in business

After selling and repairing outdoor power equipment for roughly 70 years in Central Massachusetts, Caola Equipment in Worcester is shutting its doors for good. The outdoor power equipment superstore, a staple on Route 9 for decades, announced in a statement posted to the business’s website that it would no longer be offering any more sales, service or parts as of Dec. 31 of last year, noting, “RETIREMENT TIME HAS ARRIVED!”
WORCESTER, MA
hot969boston.com

Best Public Schools in the Country, You’ll NEVER Guess Where Massachusetts Lands!

Now this is a pleasant surprise for a Friday morning. The website FinanceBuzz.com has analyzed the public school systems nationwide and has determined that Massachusetts has a dang good one. They base their findings on a number of factors including performance, graduation rates, and more. In regards to Massachusetts, they say the quality of education and safety rate very high. They also take into account ACT scores. If you live in Brookline, even better. According to FinanceBuzz.com, “the Public Schools of Brookline in Norfolk County rank the best.”
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

An in-depth look at the Massachusetts rental market: January edition

Including a breakdown by Boston neighborhoods. The news is getting better for renters looking for anything less than a three-bedroom apartment in many Boston neighborhoods. Studio prices are down nearly 6% in Allston, but the neighborhood has seen double-digit drops in asking prices for one- and two-bedroom apartments since August, according to a market report Apartment Advisor released Wednesday.
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

DCR knocks down long shuttered recreational area for kids with disabilities in Stony Brook Reservation

With Angelo Scaccia no longer in power to block its removal, DCR has taken down what was once a state-of-the-art play area for kids with disabilities but which over the decades after its closure had turned into a bunker used mainly by local graffiti artists to highlight their skills and drug addicts to shoot up, as Jake discovered on a walk in Stony Brook Reservation today.
BOSTON, MA

