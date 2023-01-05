Hillsborough County Detention Deputy Arrested For Bringing Pot Brownies Into Jail

TFP File Photo

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a detention deputy for introducing contraband into the detention facility.

On January 3, 2023, detectives received a tip from a source stating detention deputy Terry Bradford Jr., 25, was delivering drug-laced edibles to inmates for profit.

When Bradford reported for his shift at the Falkenburg Road Jail on Wednesday, he was detained and interviewed by detectives and admitted to the crime. A search of his lunch box revealed one pound of marijuana-laced brownies.

“We have zero tolerance for any type of corruption by any of our employees,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Bradford betrayed the trust of the agency and our community strictly for greed. I don’t want the poor actions of one deputy sheriff to reflect on the hard-working, dedicated, and selfless service of the men and woman that make up the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.”

In the news: 13-Year-Old Charged In Shooting Of Teen At Curtis Hixon Park In Tampa

Bradford was previously employed as an officer with the Florida Department of Corrections at the Zephyrhills Correctional Institute and joined HCSO as a pre-certified detention deputy in August 2021. He was assigned to the detention center in October 2021.

Bradford is facing multiple charges, including, Introduction of Contraband into a Detention Facility and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Bradford is currently on administrative leave without pay pending an internal investigation. This investigation is active; additional charges may be forthcoming. Any updates will come from the HCSO Public Affairs Office.

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here . Signup for our free newsletter by clicking here .

Advertisement