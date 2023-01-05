Here are the 2023 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions' best players

One of the deepest pools of talent in Bass Pro Tournament of Champions history will make its way to Great Southern Bank Arena starting Jan. 12.

The three-day event features six five-star prospects and the son of a future basketball hall-of-famer who appears destined for a power-five program.

Here is a look at the players you need to know entering this year's tournament.

Prospect rankings are courtesy of 247Sports Composite unless otherwise noted.

Jaylen Curry, Calvary Christian, 2023

No. 95 overall player in 2023 class

Curry has yet to make a decision on where he will attend school as a 6-foot point guard with multiple power-five options. He is a four-star recruit.

Curry's options include the likes of Florida State, Ole Miss, Pitt, Texas A&M and others. He's averaging 16.3 points, 5.9 assists and 4 rebounds per game this year. He is in his first season with Calvary Christian after playing in North Carolina since his freshman year. He can score at every level while setting his teammates up for success.

Carl Cherenfant, Calvary Christian, 2023

No. 124 overall player in 2023 class

Cherenfant is a 6-foot-5 small forward who is signed to play college basketball at Memphis. He is a four-star recruit who held multiple power-five offers before deciding to play for Penny Hardaway, who recently coached Memphis East High in the Tournament of Champions. Link Academy guard Ryan Forrest, who is also playing in this tournament, is also bound for Memphis.

Cherenfant has been Calvary Christian's leading scorer this season at 18 points per game to go along with an average of 7.3 boards. He is a versatile player who will be all over the court.

Ethan Lathan, Calvary Christian, 2024

No. 134 overall player in 2024 class

Previously at Link Academy, Lathan will make his return to the Ozarks with his new teammates. He is a 6-foot-10 center whose only listed offer is from Missouri State. Lathan is averaging 7 points and 6.2 boards per game this season.

Brandon Gardner, Christ the King, 2023

No. 79 overall player in 2023 class

Gardner is a 6-foot-7 power forward who is committed to playing college basketball at Saint John's. He's a four-star prospect who had more than a dozen offers including from schools the likes of Kansas, Alabama, Illinois and others.

As a junior, Gardner played at Word of God Christian Academy in Raleigh, North Carolina, where he averaged 14 points per game. He represented USA Basketball in the 2022 FIBA 3x3 U18 World Competition. He's played summer ball with Boo Williams AAU — the same program that developed the likes of Aminu Mohammed and others.

Brandon Williams, Christ the King, 2023

No. 73 overall player in 2023 class

Williams is a 6-foot-7 power forward who is signed to play college basketball at UCLA. He's a four-star prospect who chose the Bruins over the likes of Illinois, Kansas State, LSU, Mizzou and others. Williams is praised for his motor around the basket and knowing how to use his exceptional athleticism for his bigger frame.

Dwayne Pierce, Christ the King, 2024

No. 101 overall player in 2024 class

Pierce is a 6-foot-5 wing who is being pursued by many Big Ten programs and others. He olds offers from Illinois, Nebraska, Memphis, Florida State, LSU and others. Pierce is known for his ability to hit difficult shots as a bigger guard and is capable of making them through contact.

Kiyan Anthony, Christ the King, 2025

No. 62 overall player in 247Sports' own 2025 rankings

The son of future hall of fame Carmelo Anthony, Kiyan Anthony will play in Springfield as a four-star recruit who already has a handful of offers — including from Syracuse, his father's alma mater where he's a legend.

He's a 6-foot-3, 165-pound shooting guard who has already shown the ability to play against older players on the biggest stages. He competed in an Overtime Elite showcase this past fall against 18-to-20-year-old prospects and put up 20 points with 5 boards and 3 steals in a game. He showed the ability to create his own shots which is something that apparently runs in the family.

Matas Buzelis, Sunrise Christian, 2023

No. 7 overall player in 2023 class

One of the tournament's premier players this year, Buzelis is a five-star prospect who is already committed to going pro and playing in the NBA G League Ignite program after this season. In each of the last two years, three players have been drafted off of the G League Ignite team including 2021 No. 2 overall pick Jalen Green and 2022 No. 8 overall pick Dyson Daniels.

The 6-foot-10 forward could have played at any college he wanted to but will instead go pro. There aren't many players at his size who can do the things he does as a playmaker as he looks for highlight plays, is very efficient from inside and has a developing 3-point shot.

Layden Blocker, Sunrise Christian, 2023

No. 26 overall player in 2023 class

Blocker is a five-star prospect who is going to have his choice of schools when it becomes time to decide on his destination. He's being recruited by pretty much everywhere with Arkansas being his predicted landing spot over Kansas, Alabama, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Tennessee and you get the picture.

Blocker is praised for his speed in the open floor and his ability to create tempo all by himself. The 6-foot-2 point guard is extremely athletic when it comes to attacking the rim and he can also knock down enough shots from the perimeter to make teams have to account for him at all times.

Scotty Middleton, Sunrise Christian, 2023

No. 46 overall player in 2023 class

Middleton is a four-star Ohio State signee who is a 6-foot-6 small forward. He held multiple offers from the top programs in the country including Kansas, Michigan State, UCONN and others before picking the Buckeyes.

The bigger wing is already considered an elite defender whose offensive game is coming along. 247Sports described him as a "role player extraordinaire" who doesn't need to score a lot of points to impact winning. On this Sunrise Christian team, he's not going to need to do too much of the heavy lifting.

Miro Little, Sunrise Christian, 2023

No. 104 overall player in 2023 class — No. 25, according to 247Sports' own rankings

Little is a big point guard at 6-foot-4 as he's a four-star recruit signed to play ball at Baylor. He is a Finnish guard who saw his recruitment explode while playing basketball overseas before joining one of the best high school programs in the country.

He was considered one of the top European prospects before making the move over to the United States. He averaged 21.8 points, 9.2 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 2.7 steals per game while shooting 38% from 3 with Helsinki Basketball Academy in Finland's second division. His production there exceeded anything done by a player before him which includes Lauri Markkanen who starred at Arizona before becoming a top-10 draft pick.

John Bol, Sunrise Christian, 2024

No. 23 overall player in 2024 class

Bol is a five-star prospect who is being pursued by some of the top schools in the country including Texas, Michigan, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas State, Mizzou and others. He played his sophomore season at Christian Brothers where he was a Class 6 All-State performer and led his team to a state championship win over Nixa.

The 7-foot-2 center is highly sought after for obvious reasons. He's a big-time shot blocker with a 7-foot-9 wingspan and he's capable of guarding every position on the floor. He also has a motor and is working on having softer hands around the rim.

Mikel Brown Jr., Sunrise Christian, 2025

No. 8 overall player in 247Sports' own 2025 rankings

As if Sunrise wasn't loaded enough, it also has a 2025 prospect who is a five-star and rated among the top-10 players in the entire nation.

Brown is a 5-foot-11 point guard who holds offers from the biggest schools in the nation including Kansas, Baylor, Tennessee, Texas, Texas Tech and others. He played up a level over the summer when he made a name for himself as he showcased his understanding of the game, great handles and a consistent shot from everywhere on the floor.

James Brown, St. Rita, 2024

No. 27 overall player in 2024 class

Brown recently made headlines when he committed to North Carolina — one of two players who committed to the Tar Heels over the last few weeks.

Brown is a 6-foot-9 center who is a four-star recruit and held offers from UNC, Michigan State, Illinois, Notre Dame and others. 247Sports national recruiting director Eric Bossi called him a "classic college center" who controls space, rebounds and has good hands with a developing jump hook.

Morez Johnson, St. Rita, 2024

No. 45 overall player in 2024 class

Johnson is a 6-foot-8 power forward who is committed to Illinois. He's a four-star prospect who picked the Illini over Iowa, Nebraska, Florida, Ohio State, Texas and others.

The Chicago Sun-Times wrote before the season that Johnson's size will catch your eye immediately. He's strong with long arms, has great athleticism and is someone who plays hard with an improving offensive game.

Nojus Indrusaitis, St. Rita, 2024

No. 76 overall player in 2024 class

Indrusaitis is a 6-foot-5 shooting guard who is committed to Iowa State. The four-star prospect picked the Cyclones over the likes of DePaul, Iowa, Illinois, Marquette, Mizzou and others.

Indrusaitis is a Lithuanian prospect who led his team to a FIBA U16 European Championship this past summer. He's a wing who plays like a guard and can shoot from everywhere on the court. He averaged 22.6 points and 6.1 rebounds per game as a sophomore.

Melvin Bell, St. Rita, 2025

No. 59 overall player in 247Sports' own 2025 rankings

The Chicago Tribune referred to Bell as a "freshman phenom" midway through his first season with St. Rita. He's just 15 and started his St. Rita career as a 5-foot-10 player who has grown up to 6-foot-4 with doctors predicting a few more inches are on the way.

Offers from Michigan, Mizzou, Illinois and others are already listed for the point guard. He's a highly-skilled guard who has great handles, can shoot from the dribble and will dunk on you if you're not careful.

Kayden Fish, Staley, 2023

No. 176 overall player in 2023 class

Another Iowa State commit, Fish is signed to play in Ames as a 6-foot-6 power forward from Kansas City. He picked the Cyclones over schools like Boston College, Colorado State, Davidson, Missouri State and Northern Iowa. He went under the radar as a recruit for quite a while until he had a strong showing this past summer as a part of powerhouse MoKan Elite. He led MoKan in scoring in the championship game of the Peach Jam on Nike's EYBL circuit.

Ryan Forrest, Link Academy, 2023

No. 215 overall player in 2023 class

Forrest is a guard from Marion, Arkansas, who stands at 6-foot-2, 170 pounds. He's a three-star prospect who signed in November with Memphis. He also held offers from Missouri State, Arizona State and VCU.

He played his junior season at Marion High School where he averaged 20.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game, helping lead Marion to a 26-8 record and an appearance in the Class 5A state final. Forrest’s game is heavily predicated on getting to the rim and being relentless on defense.

Jacolb Cole, Link Academy, 2023

No. 99 overall player in 2023 class

Cole is signed with Oklahoma as a four-star 6-foot-7 wing who held offers from Houston, LSU, Georgia, Tennessee and others. The prospect is a lefty who is praised for his size, length and effort at the wing position. He has the "desire to be great," according to 247Sports and he'll be a great player once he develops his 3-point shot. He's originally from Bellaire, Texas.

Ja'Kobe Walter, Link Academy, 2023

No. 17 overall player in 2023 class

Walter is another Baylor commit in this tournament as he's a five-star shooting guard. He's 6-foot-5 and held offers from the likes of Arkansas, Alabama, Texas, Kansas, Ohio State, Texas Tech and pretty much every other big school you can think of before he picked to play for the Bears.

247Sports projects Walter as a Power-5 quality starter who is one of the most productive and fundamentally sound shooting guards in his class. He's originally from McKinney, Texas.

Corey Chest Jr., Link Academy, 2023

No. 89 overall player in 2023 class

Chest is a four-star 6-foot-8 power forward who is signed to play collegiately at LSU next season. He held offers from Houston, Kansas, Ole Miss and others before choosing to play ball in Baton Rouge.

Chest previously played high school basketball in New Orleans before moving to Branson. He was a Class 4A First Team All-State selection in Louisiana averaging 17 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists and 4 blocks. He led Eleanor McMain High to the Class 4A state title game over the previous two seasons.

Cade Phillips, Link Academy, 2023

No. 133 overall player in 2023 class

Phillips is a three-star prospect who had a dozen offers before signing to play at Tennessee. He held offers from Alabama, Georgia, Stanford, Florida State, Auburn and others.

The former Jacksonville (Alabama) High standout is considered a premier shot-blocker and he helped lead his high school program to its first state title last year while averaging 13.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 4.5 blocks per game.

Cameron Carr, Link Academy, 2023

No. 159 overall player in 2023 class — No. 87 player in 247Sports' own rankings

A four-star prospect according to 247Sports' own rankings, Carr is a 6-foot-4 combo guard who recently signed to play at Tennessee. He also held offers from Kansas State, Louisville, Northwestern and Virginia among others

Carr is in his second season with the Link Academy program. 247Sports called him a "late-bloomer" who is thin but can score and be a playmaker. He is the son of Chris Carr, who played six seasons in the NBA after playing at Southern Illinois and is currently an assistant at Drury.

Elliot Cadeau, Link Academy, 2024

No. 10 overall player in 2024 class

The five-star player who is considered the No. 1 point guard in the 2024 class recently announced his commitment to play basketball at North Carolina. He also held offers from Louisville, Texas Tech, Baylor, Tennessee, Texas and many other top-tier programs.

Cadeau is known for his speed at the point guard position and his ability to get into the paint and create havoc. He's an excellent shooter with good handles and is among the premier players to watch during the tournament.

R'Chaun King, Link Academy, 2024

No. 170 overall player in 2024 class

King is a three-star 6-foot-6 power forward who holds offers from Florida, Ole Miss and Saint John's. He made the move from Memphis where he was one of the city's fastest-rising prospects and he's been showcasing his skills recently on the national stage.

Tyler McKinley, Link Academy, 2024

No. 73 overall player in 2024 class

McKinley is a four-star prospect who has offers from Cincinnati, Alabama, Auburn, Ohio State, Tennessee and others. He's a 6-foot-9 center from Cincinnati. At 210 pounds, he has a stronger frame and a good motor under the basket.

B.J. Davis-Ray, Link Academy, 2025

No. 13 player in 247Sports' own 2025 rankings

Ray is already considered one of the best young players in the nation as a 6-foot-6 shooting guard who already has a dozen offers from the biggest schools in the nation — including Tennessee, Texas, Kansas, Houston and Illinois. The length for his position already separates him from most as he can play at multiple spots on the floor. He can score from anywhere and will be one who commands more attention over the next few years.

Aaron Rowe, Link Academy, 2025

No. 14 player in 247Sports' own 2025 rankings

Rowe was previously lighting it up as a freshman in Columbia but he's made his way down to Link Academy. He's a 6-foot point guard who has been touted as one of the best prospects in the nation since before he played a single game of high school basketball.

He already has a handful of offers from the likes of Auburn, Kansas State, George Mason and Missouri State and that list will continue to grow. He led Father Tolton on a deep postseason run last year which included an appearance in the Class 4 state championship game. He's an elite athlete for his size and will continue to be one of the nation's best for years to come.

The USA Today Network contributed to this report

