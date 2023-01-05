ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

What to know about 2023 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions — Bracket, schedule, stream, players

By Wyatt D. Wheeler, Springfield News-Leader
Springfield News-Leader
Springfield News-Leader
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23d4mB_0k4ZGOhB00

A year after setting attendance records, the Bass Pro Tournament of Champions returns with maybe its most talented roster to date.

The 2023 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions begins on Jan. 12 with some of the best high school teams and recruits in the nation. The highly-anticipated tournament will see those players showcase their talents in front of a packed Great Southern Bank Arena crowd.

Highlights of this year's field include the tournament debut of Link Academy, a second-year program out of Branson, along with a handful of five- and four-star prospects. Kickapoo is the Springfield Public Schools team in this year's tournament.

Here's a quick guide to this year's event.

When is the 2023 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions?

The Bass Pro Tournament of Champions will tip off Thursday, Jan. 12 with opening-round games and will continue the next day with semifinal contests.

The championship game will take place the night of Jan. 14 with the annual slam dunk contest taking place at 6 p.m. Forsyth's Ryder Blevins is scheduled to defend his 2022 title in the dunk contest.

What is the Tournament of Champions bracket?

All games will be played in Great Southern Bank Arena

Thursday, Jan. 12

  • 4:30 p.m. — Christ the King vs. Bartlett
  • 6 p.m. — Link Academy vs. St. Rita
  • 7:30 p.m. — Sunrise Christian vs. Kickapoo
  • 9 p.m. — Staley vs. Calvary Christian

Friday, Jan. 13

  • 4:30 p.m. — Consolation semifinal
  • 6 p.m. — Consolation semifinal
  • 7:30 p.m. — Winner's bracket semifinal
  • 9:30 p.m. — Winner's bracket semifinal

Saturday, Jan. 14

  • 2:30 p.m. — Seventh-place game
  • 4 p.m. — Consolation championship
  • 6 p.m. — Dunk contest
  • 7 p.m. — Third-place game
  • 9 p.m. — Championship

How to get tickets

Tickets can be purchased through the Missouri State University ticket office.

Tickets may be purchased at the Great Southern Bank Arena box office in person, online or via phone at 417-836-7678.

How to stream and watch

For the second year in a row, select games will be streamed on ESPN+.

The tournament's semifinals, third-place championship and championship games will be on ESPN+. A subscription to ESPN+ for $9.99 a month or annually for $99.99 a year.

Other games from Thursday, Friday and Saturday are expected to be streamed. We will update this story when the details are finalized.

Loaded Link Academy roster highlights one of the tournament's deepest rosters ever

In its second year of play, Branson's Link Academy will make its debut at the 2023 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions. A roster that includes at least 11 players with Division I offers with six committed or signed to Power 5 universities will be one of the deepest to come through the tournament. Link Academy finished as the national runner-up last season at the GEICO Nationals.

Link won't be the only team capable of making a run as Sunrise Christian returns to the field carrying six players in the top 50 of their respective classes in the 247Sports Composite. The Buffaloes feature the No. 7 senior and No. 8 sophomore in the country.

Calvary Christian, Christ the King and St. Rita are also three out-of-state teams that carry plenty of talent. Christ the King features sophomore Kiyan Anthony who is the son of future basketball hall-of-famer Carmelo Anthony.

Kickapoo will be this year's featured local program as it continues to show it's one of the best in southwest Missouri. Staley is a school out of Kansas City that is currently ranked No. 1 in Class 6.

There are about 30 players in this year's field who are receiving interest, have committed or are signed with Power 5 programs.

Who are the nationally ranked teams?

SCNext Top 25 as of Jan. 2

  • 4. Link Academy
  • 6. Sunrise Christian

Who are the best players?

Rankings courtesy of 247Sports composite

Calvary Christian

  • Jaylen Curry, 2023 (No. 95 recruit; Offers from Florida State, Ole Miss, Pitt and others)
  • Carl Cherenfant, 2023 (No. 124 recruit; Signed with Memphis)
  • Ethan Lathan, 2024 (No. 134 recruit; Offer from Missouri State)

Christ the King

  • Brandon Gardner, 2023 (No. 79 recruit; Committed to St. John's)
  • Brandon Williams, 2023 (No. 73 recruit; Signed with UCLA)
  • Dwayne Pierce, 2024 (No. 101 recruit; Offers from Illinois, Nebraska, LSU and others)
  • Kiyan Anthony, 2025 (No. 62 recruit; Offers from Syracuse and others)

Sunrise Christian

  • Matas Buzelis, 2023 (No. 7 recruit; Committed to NBA G League Ignite)
  • Layden Blocker, 2023 (No. 26 recruit; Offers from Arkansas, Kansas, Oklahoma and others)
  • Scotty Middleton, 2023 (No. 46 recruit; Offers from Kansas, Michigan State, UCONN and others)
  • Miro Little, 2023 (No. 46 recruit; Signed with Ohio State)
  • John Bol, 2024 (No. 23 recruit; Offers from Texas, Michigan, Illinois and others)
  • Mikel Brown Jr., 2025 (No. 8 recruit; Offers from Kansas, Baylor, Tennessee and others)

St. Rita

  • James Brown, 2024 (No. 27 recruit; Committed to North Carolina)
  • Morez Johnson, 2024 (No. 45 recruit; Committed to Illinois)
  • Nojus Indrusaitis, 2024 (No. 76 recruit; Committed to Iowa State)
  • Melvin Bell, 2025 (No. 59 recruit; Offers from Michigan, Mizzou, Illinois and others)

Staley

  • Kayden Fish, 2023 (No. 176 recruit; Signed with Iowa State)

Link Academy

  • Ryan Forrest, 2023 (No. 215 recruit; Signed with Memphis)
  • Jacolb Cole, 2023 (No. 99 recruit; Signed with Oklahoma)
  • Ja'Kobe Walter, 2023 (No. 17 recruit; Committed to Baylor)
  • Corey Chest Jr, 2023 (No. 89 recruit; Signed with LSU)
  • Cade Phillips, 2023 (No. 133 recruit; Signed with Tennessee)
  • Cameron Carr, 2023 (No. 159 recruit; Signed with Tennessee)
  • Elliott Cadeau, 2024 (No. 10 recruit; Committed to North Carolina)
  • R'Chaun King, 2024 (No. 170 recruit; Offers from Florida, Ole Miss and Saint John's)
  • Tyler McKinley, 2024 (No. 73 recruit; Offers from Cincinnati, Ohio State, Tennessee and others)
  • B.J. Davis-Ray, 2025 (No. 13 recruit; Offers from Tennessee, Texas, Kansas and others)
  • Aaron Rowe, 2025 (No. 14 recruit; Offers from Auburn, Kansas State, George Mason and others)

What NBA players have participated?

The Bass Pro Tournament of Champions has a long history of showcasing future NBA talent over the years. Here is a look at some notable alumni:

2020: Cameron Thomas, Trevor Keels

2019: James Wiseman, Sharife Cooper, EJ Liddell

2018: Darius Garland, P.J. Washington, Keldon Johnson

2017: Marvin Bagley III, R.J. Barrett

2016: Jayson Tatum, Zach Collins, Kevin Porter Jr.

2015: Lonzo Ball, Malik Monk, Harry Giles, Ivan Rabb, Dwayne Bacon

2014: Ben Simmons, D'Angelo Russell, Dakari Johnson

2013: Bobby Portis, Julius Randle

2012: Archie Goodwin

2011: Malcolm Brogdon, Grant Jerrett

2010: Fab Melo, Bradley Beal, Joe Jackson

2009: John Wall

2008: Demarcus Cousins, Greg Monroe

2007: Chandler Parsons, Kyle Singler

2006: Ekpe Udoh, Stanley Robinson

2005: Tyler Hansbrough, Mario Chalmers

2004: Ben Hansbrough, Tyler Hansbrough, Steven Hill

2003: Ben Hansbrough, Anthony Tolliver, Ebi Ndudi, Blake Ahearn

2001: Wayne Simien, Julius Hodge

2000: Omar Cook

1997: Larry Hughes

1996: Lamar Odom, Craig Claxton, Eric Barkley

1995: Ryan Robertson, Loren Woods, Chris Carrawell, Jake Voskuhl

1994: Troy Hudson

1993: Cedric Henderson

1992: Erick Dampier

1991: Terence Rencher, Orlando Antigua

1990: Jevon Crudup, Fred Burley

1989: Jevon Crudup, Khalid Reeves, Derrick Phelps

1988: Todd Day, Anthony Peeler

1987: Alonzo Mourning, Allen Watson

1986: Richard Dumas

1985: Anthony Bonner, Anthony Peeler

Wyatt D. Wheeler is a reporter and columnist with the Springfield News-Leader. You can contact him at 417-371-6987, by email at wwheeler@news-leader.com or Twitter at @WyattWheeler_NL. He's also the co-host of Sports Talk on Jock Radio weekdays from 4-6 p.m.

