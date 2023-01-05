Read full article on original website
WWMT
Hillary Scholten, first woman to serve Michigan's 3rd District sworn into Congress
WASHINGTON, D.C. — A West Michigan congresswoman makes history today. Hillary Scholten was among those sworn into the 118th Congress. Scholten is the first woman and mother to serve Michigan's Third Congressional District. Since the first Congress, fewer than 400 of the nearly 11,000 individuals who have served in...
WWMT
Ashli Babbitt's mother arrested outside Capitol during Jan. 6 remembrance
WASHINGTON (TND) — Micki Witthoeft, the 58-year-old mother of Ashli Babbitt – the one insurrectionist to be killed during the events of Jan. 6, 2021 – was arrested Friday near the Capitol as part of a group of protesters obstructing traffic. According to a report published by...
