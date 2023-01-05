Read full article on original website
$3.9 billion lost in the cryptocurrency market in 2022: Report
Immunefi, a bug bounty and security services platform for the Web3 ecosystem, published a report on Jan. 6 revealing that the crypto industry lost a total of 3.9 billion dollars in 2022. According to the report, hacks were found to be the main cause of the losses, accounting for 95.6%...
Ethereum’s Shanghai upgrade could supercharge liquid staking derivatives — Here’s how
The crypto market witnessed the DeFi summer of 2020, where decentralized finance applications like Compound and Uniswap turned Ether (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC) into yield-bearing assets via yield farming and liquidity mining rewards. The price of Ether nearly doubled to $490 as the total liquidity across DeFi protocols quickly surged to $10 billion.
With 2022 gone for good, what will 2023 bring to the crypto market?
If 2022 was any kind of template for gauging what the crypto market might offer for investors going forward, it proved to be terribly difficult to predict. The space saw a brutal shock to the global crypto market capitalization, which fell just over 60% from $2.2 trillion to about $797 billion year to date. It also saw the two largest cryptocurrencies by market cap, BTC and ETH, fall by 64% and 67%, respectively, during the same time frame, with the concurrent slide in the alt market too.
BTC price 3-week highs greet US CPI — 5 things to know in Bitcoin this week
Bitcoin (BTC) starts a new week on a promising footing with BTC price action near one-month highs — can it last?. In a new year’s boost to bulls, BTC/USD is currently surfing levels not seen since mid-December, with the weekly close providing cause for optimism. The move precedes...
SuperRare cuts 30% of staff as growth slows during crypto winter
Non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace SuperRare has announced a 30% staff-member cut as CEO John Crain explained that the firm mistakenly over-hired during the last bull market. In a Jan. 7 tweet, Crain shared a screenshot of his message to SuperRare’s Slack channel announcing the 30% cut, stating that he had...
Bitcoin yo-yos on US macro data amid call for BTC price to retest $17K
Bitcoin (BTC) flashed volatility at the Jan. 6 Wall Street open after fresh United States economic data disappointed risk-asset bulls. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD dipping to $16,669 on Bitstamp around non-farm payrolls and unemployment figures. Both those came in better than expected, with mixed implications...
FTX collapse may boost 'further trust' in crypto ecosystem — Nomura exec
The winds of crypto winter may be still blowing, but it doesn't seem to be stopping venture capital firms from piling into cryptocurrencies. In fact, recent events influenced by the bear market, such as the collapse of FTX, could bring "further trust into the ecosystem," according to Jez Mohideen, co-founder and CEO at Laser Digital, the recently launched digital assets arm of the Asian giant Nomura Holdings.
Huobi net outflows crossed over 60M within the past 24 hours: Report
Cryptocurrency exchange Huobi has seen over $94.2 million dollars in net outflows within the past week. Within the past 24 hours alone, approximately $60 million has flowed out of the exchange, according to crypto analytics company Nansen. Nansen also reported that a significant portion of withdrawals were in Tether (USDT),...
Macroeconomic data points toward intensifying pain for crypto investors in 2023
Undoubtedly, 2022 was one of the worst years for Bitcoin (BTC) buyers, primarily because the asset’s price dropped by 65%. While there were some explicit reasons for the drop, such as the LUNA-UST crash in May and the FTX implosion in November, the most important reason was the U.S. Federal Reserve policy of tapering and raising interest rates.
Metaverse to possibly create $5T in value by 2030: McKinsey report
While the 2022 bear market grazed off the excitement around the budding crypto sub-ecosystems such as nonfungible tokens (NFTs), the Metaverse remains well-positioned for long-term disruption. Considering the myriad consumer and business-centric use cases the metaverse could cater to, a McKinsey & Company report highlights the technology’s potential to generate up to $5 trillion in value by 2030.
Price analysis 1/6: BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, DOGE, ADA, MATIC, DOT, LTC, UNI
The United States December nonfarm payrolls report showed a growth of 223,000 jobs, above the market's expectation of an increase of 200,000 jobs. While this shows that the economy remains strong, market observers shifted their focus to the slower wage growth of 0.3% for the month, below economists’ expectation of 0.4%.
Silvergate gets more bad news as Moody’s slashes its ratings
Things seem to be going from grim to grimmer at Silvergate Bank, with a hit to its Moody’s rating and a selloff by Ark Invest. The bank already experienced a run and has been tied to the FTX collapse. Ark Invest, the investment vehicle of Cathy Wood, sold off...
Less than 100 Bitcoin ATMs added worldwide in the second half of 2022: Data
While Bitcoin (BTC) ATMs were an afterthought to Satoshi Nakamoto’s vision of sound money, they are now considered one of the main pillars of Bitcoin’s mainstream adoption. However, the global Bitcoin ATM network, which used to add thousands of machines each month in 2021, recorded a net addition of just 94 Bitcoin ATMs over the past six months since July 2022.
Singapore’s lobbyists oppose proposed blanket ban on lending crypto tokens
A crypto lobbying group based in Singapore has voiced its opposition to the proposal from the central bank to prohibit crypto firms from lending crypto tokens. On Oct. 26, Singapore’s central bank issued consultation papers and proposed banning digital payment token service providers from offering “any credit facility” to consumers, including both fiat and cryptocurrencies. However, the Blockchain Association of Singapore (BAS) believes it may be overly restrictive.
Bitcoin price nears 3-week high as trader says sub-7% CPI may see $19K
Bitcoin (BTC) traded nearer $17,000 on Jan. 7 after the end of the year’s first trading week delivered a spike higher. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView followed BTC/USD as it briefly passed the $17,000 mark the day prior. The pair had seen flash volatility on the back...
Digital Currency Group under investigation by US authorities: Report
Crypto conglomerate Digital Currency Group, or DCG, is under investigation by the United States Department of Justice’s Eastern District of New York and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), according to a Bloomberg report. The authorities are digging into internal transfers between DCG and its subsidiary crypto lending firm...
The top 22 highlights from Tron’s 2022
Geneva, Switzerland — Jan. 5, 2023 — For Tron DAO, 2022 was a year of historic growth. Here’s a recap of the fastest-growing public blockchain’s top 22 highlights from 2022:. 22: Tron became the world’s biggest DAO. On Jan. 5, Tron announced its restructuring to...
Binance joins association to address compliance with global sanctions
Binance has become one of the first crypto firms to join the Association of Certified Sanctions Specialists, orACSS, in an effort to stay in compliance with global sanctions. In a Jan. 6 announcement, Binance said its team of sanctions compliance personnel would be undergoing training as part of the certification process at ACSS. According to the association’s website, the group offered an examination addressing “knowledge and skills common to all sanctions professionals in varied employment settings.”
Marathon Digital experiments with overclocking to increase competitive advantage
One of the largest Bitcoin (BTC) mining operations in North America, Marathon Digital Holdings, has shared in an update that it has been experimenting with overclocking to increase its competitive advantage in the BTC mining industry. Overclocking is the practice of increasing the clock speed of a computer’s central processing...
Balancer warns some LPs to remove liquidity ASAP because of a ‘related issue’
In a Jan. 6 tweet, decentralized finance protocol Balancer warned certain liquidity providers to remove their LPs “ASAP” due to an ongoing issue related to some of the service’s pools. Some pools have had their fees set to zero by the Balancer emergency multisig, but the team indicated that not all effects of the still-unknown issue could be mitigated in this way.
