Henry County, GA

Henry 4-H holding plant sale fundraiser

The Henry County UGA Extension Office are currently holding their Plant Sale Fundraiser. The orders are pre-paid only and plants are $10 each for a 1 gallon pot. Fig tree varieties include Brown Turkey, Celeste Fig and LSU Purple Fig. Blueberry varieties available are Ochlockonee, Baldwin, Brightwell, Austin and Climax. Blackberry bushes (thornless) will include Arapaho, Navaho and Ouachita. Muscadine varieties include Carlos, Cowart, Nesbitt, Tara and Triumph.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
Where in the World is the Times?

David and Lee Anne Pinnow of Stockbridge are shown in front of the Mayflower II on a recent trip to Plymouth, Massachusetts. Thanks for taking the Times along!
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
Andersen Corporation to invest $420 million in Henry County facility

On Monday, Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that Renewal by Andersen, the full-service window replacement division of Andersen Corporation, will create 900 new jobs and invest more than $420 million in a new manufacturing facility in Henry County. “We’re proud Renewal by Andersen is growing its footprint in Georgia and...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
rolling out

A farm, dog park and history: Look at the 1st Black-owned micro-home community

Booker T. Washington took matters into his own hands. The metro Atlanta real estate developer saw the disparity for Black Americans in home ownership and equity and is now developing South Park Cottages, a 29-home micro-community in College Park, Georgia. It’s the first Black-owned community of its kind. Home prices start from $180,000, and the space of the homes range from 315 square feet to 609 square feet.
COLLEGE PARK, GA
Henry County As It Was

In an effort to preserve some of the history of our community, The Times is displaying photos of Henry County from the past. If you can tell us anything about the photo shown above, use this form. In the next edition, we’ll reveal the details of the picture and notes readers send to us.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
Isla Fisher Sunbathes in Strappy Cutout Swimsuit in New Instagram Photo

Several animals in Newton County are looking for their forever homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their intake number/name. Click for more.Newton County Adoptable Pets - Week of January 6.
Experience Peripheral Nerve Pain Relief with Georgia Neuropathy Doctors, LLC

Quality and compassionate care led by Dr. Sherra Conde DC, BC. Many people often overlook the health symptoms that they experience, believing that it will go away on its own. But when these conditions become more persistent and painful, it might be a result of undiagnosed progressive form of peripheral neuropathy. In these instances, it would be best to seek the help of an experienced neuropathy specialist. Fortunately, those who are living in Atlanta, Georgia and surrounding areas, have access to Georgia Neuropathy Doctors, LLC, (GND) one of the best when it comes to natural treatments to reverse neuropathy called The Reverse Effect(TM).
ATLANTA, GA
Black Residents Scramble as City Operated Water Shutdown Is Underway

Johnny Williams wasn’t aware that his water bill had gotten this high until he received a note on his door from the city of Atlanta’s Department of Watershed Management, warning of the looming shutoff. The bill, which has now grown to nearly $600, is unaffordable for the 76-year-old...
ATLANTA, GA

