Read full article on original website
Related
Rain will bring a soggy Sunday to North and Central Georgia
A cold front will bring rain to most of North and Central Georgia today. The greatest chance for rain will be across north Georgia where chances diminish to the southeast. Rain is expected to start in the afternoon hours with a high of 56 degrees. Showers are expected to bring less than an inch of rain.
henrycountytimes.com
Henry 4-H holding plant sale fundraiser
The Henry County UGA Extension Office are currently holding their Plant Sale Fundraiser. The orders are pre-paid only and plants are $10 each for a 1 gallon pot. Fig tree varieties include Brown Turkey, Celeste Fig and LSU Purple Fig. Blueberry varieties available are Ochlockonee, Baldwin, Brightwell, Austin and Climax. Blackberry bushes (thornless) will include Arapaho, Navaho and Ouachita. Muscadine varieties include Carlos, Cowart, Nesbitt, Tara and Triumph.
henrycountytimes.com
Where in the World is the Times?
David and Lee Anne Pinnow of Stockbridge are shown in front of the Mayflower II on a recent trip to Plymouth, Massachusetts. Thanks for taking the Times along!
National Weather Service to conduct more Georgia storm surveys Thursday
HEARD COUNTY, Ga. — (Editor's note: The video above this story relates to an EF-0 tornado confirmed from Tuesday's storms in Coweta County.) The National Weather Service will conduct more surveys around Georgia on Thursday after storms swept through the state, resulting in at least one confirmed tornado. Among...
DeKalb Burger King fails health inspection with 56 after inspectors find dead roach, outdated food
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A DeKalb County Burger King failed a health inspection for things like outdated food and a dead roach. Channel 2′s Sophia Choi visited Burger King on North Druid Hills Road this week, where they failed their most recent inspection with a score of 56.
henrycountytimes.com
Andersen Corporation to invest $420 million in Henry County facility
On Monday, Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that Renewal by Andersen, the full-service window replacement division of Andersen Corporation, will create 900 new jobs and invest more than $420 million in a new manufacturing facility in Henry County. “We’re proud Renewal by Andersen is growing its footprint in Georgia and...
A farm, dog park and history: Look at the 1st Black-owned micro-home community
Booker T. Washington took matters into his own hands. The metro Atlanta real estate developer saw the disparity for Black Americans in home ownership and equity and is now developing South Park Cottages, a 29-home micro-community in College Park, Georgia. It’s the first Black-owned community of its kind. Home prices start from $180,000, and the space of the homes range from 315 square feet to 609 square feet.
henrycountytimes.com
Henry County As It Was
In an effort to preserve some of the history of our community, The Times is displaying photos of Henry County from the past. If you can tell us anything about the photo shown above, use this form. In the next edition, we’ll reveal the details of the picture and notes readers send to us.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Isla Fisher Sunbathes in Strappy Cutout Swimsuit in New Instagram Photo
Isla Fisher is soaking up every last minute on the tropical Caribbean beaches. Several animals in Newton County are looking for their forever homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their intake number/name. Click for more.Newton County Adoptable Pets - Week of January 6.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
getnews.info
Experience Peripheral Nerve Pain Relief with Georgia Neuropathy Doctors, LLC
Quality and compassionate care led by Dr. Sherra Conde DC, BC. Many people often overlook the health symptoms that they experience, believing that it will go away on its own. But when these conditions become more persistent and painful, it might be a result of undiagnosed progressive form of peripheral neuropathy. In these instances, it would be best to seek the help of an experienced neuropathy specialist. Fortunately, those who are living in Atlanta, Georgia and surrounding areas, have access to Georgia Neuropathy Doctors, LLC, (GND) one of the best when it comes to natural treatments to reverse neuropathy called The Reverse Effect(TM).
capitalbnews.org
Black Residents Scramble as City Operated Water Shutdown Is Underway
Johnny Williams wasn’t aware that his water bill had gotten this high until he received a note on his door from the city of Atlanta’s Department of Watershed Management, warning of the looming shutoff. The bill, which has now grown to nearly $600, is unaffordable for the 76-year-old...
This Huge Thrift Shop in Georgia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a fun way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
WEATHER UPDATE: 3 tornadoes confirmed in Georgia
Atlanta is waking up Wednesday to the same heavy rain it fell asleep to, but it won’t last all day.
Confirmed tornadoes touched down as strong storms moved through metro in past 24 hours
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News has confirmed that two tornadoes touched down as strong storms moved through the area Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, one in Coweta County and another in Heard County. Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz tracked the storms live all...
Car smashes into the side of Newnan convenience store
NEWNAN, Ga. — A convenience store in Newnan now has a hole in the side of it after a woman told police her car just didn’t stop. Officers say they were called to a BP station on Bullsboro Drive on Friday afternoon after a car drove into the side of it.
Home prices stall out as sales plummet 37%
The weight of higher mortgage rates continued to drag the housing market earthward in December, with metro Atlanta home ...
This Georgia County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the longest in each state.
cobbcountycourier.com
Marietta History Center to host KSU’s “Georgia Journeys: Legacies of World War II”
The Marietta History Center will temporarily host a traveling exhibit from Kennesaw State University’s Museum of History and Holocaust Education entitled “Georgia Journeys: Legacies of World War II.”. The exhibit opens Tuesday, January 24 [Editor’s note: there is a date discrepancy in the announced closing date for the...
Comments / 0