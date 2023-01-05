Read full article on original website
space alien
3d ago
I hope its fixed soon.one of the biggest issues I see at red lights.even when they are working.cars are making a roll stop on right hand turns at red light.that is very dangerous.and it seems the police dont pay it much mind.and lets them go.
cbs17
Car wreck closes streets near North Raleigh Target
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A two-car wreck closed streets around Triangle Town Center in North Raleigh on Sunday afternoon. The crash was reported just before 3:30 p.m. near 7900 Old Wake Forest Road, which is at the entrance to a Target store. The wreck happened at the entrance to...
cbs17
Driver trapped after Audi SUV crashes along I-40 in Sampson County
TURKEY, N.C. (WNCN) — An SUV driver was injured and trapped during a crash along Interstate 40 in North Carolina, officials said. The wreck happened very early Sunday morning along I-40 in Sampson County near exit 355 for Faison, according to a news release from Faison Fire and Rescue.
cbs17
Woman taken to hospital after she’s pinned during Raleigh 4-car crash on Western Blvd.
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was pinned in her car when four vehicles were involved in a crash in Raleigh Sunday night, police said. The incident was reported around 9:15 p.m. along Western Boulevard just east of Interstate 440, near a major road closure because of a broken water main.
WRAL
Crash causes tractor-trailer to burst into flames on I-95 in Dunn; at least two hurt
DUNN, N.C. — A tractor-trailer crash and large fire blocked traffic heading southbound on Interstate 95 Saturday in Harnett County. The crash happened close to Exit 72 for Spring Branch Road near Dunn. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol told WRAL News a tractor-trailer crashed into a bridge while...
WRAL
New lanes on the horizon for 2023
The new year will bring some new lanes for Wake County drivers on one of the busiest interchanges. The Interstate 40 widening project plans to have more sections of the project completed. The North Carolina Department of Transportation has been working on the widening project since 1998, but the state...
jocoreport.com
NCDOT Says All-Way Stop Coming Soon To NC 42 East Intersection
SELMA – The NC Department of Transportation says an all-way stop will be installed soon at the intersection of NC 42 East and Thanksgiving Fire Department Road. In August 2022, the NCDOT announced a contract had been awarded to install all-way stops at nine Johnston County intersections to improve safety. At the time, the NCDOT said the contractor could begin work as early as August to October 2022 with completion in seven months.
cbs17
Car crashes into pole during chase with NC troopers, road blocked in Wake County near I-540
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A car crashed into a utility pole during a chase with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol late Friday in Wake County near Interstate 540, officials said. The incident happened around 10:05 p.m. near the intersection of Fox Road and Ives Court, which is just...
‘Heavy police presence’: Fayetteville police conduct death investigation
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville Police Department is conducting a death investigation Sunday afternoon. CBS 17 received tip regarding a heavy police presence with crime scene tape at Landau and Nutmeg avenues. Police told CBS 17 that they are conducting a death investigation that appears to be an “isolated incident.” CBS 17 is working […]
WITN
Man in serious condition after stabbing
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A man here in the East is in the hospital after being stabbed multiple times according to police. Goldsboro Police say they were called to UNC Health Wayne around 8:07 p.m. Saturday night after learning that Jacquarius Howell, 31, had arrived at the Emergency Department with multiple life-threatening stab wounds.
cbs17
I-440 W at Wade Ave. reopens following wreck, 50-gallon fuel leak
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Traffic was backed up for miles on I-440 after a truck crashed into a median around noon on Thursday, spilling fuel on the highway, according to Raleigh police. Fortunately, police said the evening commute will be back to normal as crews finished the clean-up efforts...
New four-way stop stirs up controversy
TEACHEY, N.C. (WNCT) – People in the Duplin County town of Teachey now have a brand new four-way stop, but some residents aren’t too happy about it. When NCDOT put the stop sign up at 117 and Bay Road, no one could have predicted the response it would get in such a small town. Some […]
cbs17
Southern Pines suspects used 4 vehicles to rob Lowe’s, police say
SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — The Southern Pines Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find two larceny suspects. Police said Joseph Wright and Zachary Hunt have outstanding arrest warrants for a series of felonious larceny incidents at Lowe’s Home Improvement in Southern Pines and surrounding counties.
cbs17
Man stabbed, in serious condition as officers investigate, Goldsboro police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police say they’re investigating a stabbing that seriously injured a man Saturday night. At about 8:07 p.m., officers said they were called to a hospital in reference to a stabbing. When they arrived, they said 31-year-old Jacquarius Sequan Howell was suffering from multiple...
Woman rescued from mobile home fire in Johnston County
Firefighters in Johnston County rescued an elderly woman from her home after a grass fire spread to her doorstep.
Man wanted in deadly NC shooting, assault
A man is wanted after a deadly shooting and assault Saturday night, according to the sheriff's office.
cbs17
2 arrested for robbery at gunpoint in church parking lot, Moore County deputies say
CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Moore County deputies announced Friday that they have arrested two people after a robbery in a church parking lot. On Dec. 26, deputies said they were called to Putnam Friends Church in Carthage in reference to a robbery. When they arrived, they said a man...
cbs17
Man’s ID sought after house fire near Fayetteville, deputies say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities are looking for a man they said is linked to a fire at a home near Fayetteville earlier this week. The blaze was reported around 11:20 a.m. Monday as a mobile home fire in the 3500 block of Camden Road, according to a news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.
sandhillssentinel.com
Pedestrian airlifted after being struck by vehicle
A pedestrian was airlifted to an area hospital on Friday after she was struck by a vehicle in Southern Pines. The accident occurred in front of the Arts Council of Moore County just before 6:30 p.m. and left the pedestrian with trauma that required immediate treatment. According to authorities on...
sandhillssentinel.com
Southern Pines Police Department issues wanted list
The Southern Pines Police Department has outstanding arrest warrants for two individuals and is seeking the public’s help locating the suspects. The police department said in a Jan. 7 press release that Joseph Wright and Zachary Hunt are wanted for alleged series of felonious larceny crimes at Lowes Home Improvement in Southern Pines and surrounding counties.
Sampson County deputy who was shot faces more surgeries so she can return to ‘normal everyday life’
In a reflection on the year in which she was shot, Sampson County deputy Caitlin Emanuel wrote she is "thankful to still be alive."
