ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

ODOT to develop state’s first active transportation plan

By Jacob Smith
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09Jf5r_0k4ZDYNq00

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Oklahoma Department of Transportation announced on Thursday it is working with local and national experts in developing the state’s first Active Transportation Plan.

According to a press release, the ATP will examine the needs of people who walk, bike, use wheelchairs and mobility scooters, pedal and electric scooters, electric bikes, skateboards, and more.

The ATP will also reportedly focus on how active transportation can be improved through better policies, planning, design, and partnerships with other state agencies and local communities.

Oklahoma AG announces 4 new opioid settlements worth $226M

The public has asked for a plan focusing on active transportation options in Oklahoma for a long time. We are excited about the possibilities a plan like this has and the benefits it can bring to all Oklahomans.

ODOT Multimodal Division Manager Jared Schwennesen

ODOT says public input and ideas are critical to developing the plan and the department encourages state residents to get involved by participating in the online opinion survey available through March 1 and a series of virtual public workshops available Jan. 23-26.

Over the course of the next year, ODOT says it will work with stakeholders and the public to develop an ATP with statewide policies and resources that will support and guide local communities’ active transportation efforts.

ODOT says the final plan will be a policy document for the department’s staff and local officials to use and will include Oklahoma’s vision, goals, and recommendations.

For more information, visit https://www.okatp.org/ .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

Related
WIBW

Hiland Dairy to pay $140K to Oklahoma man following breach of ADA

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hiland Dairy will pay $140,000 to an Oklahoma man after they withdrew a job offer because he was “legally blind” which is a violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act. The Equal Employment and Opportunity Commission says on Friday, Jan. 6, that Hiland Dairy...
TOPEKA, KS
Ty D.

Oklahoma Residents: Don't Miss Out On Up To $200 In Rebates!

Residents of Oklahoma have a chance to receive up to $200 in rebates. Residents of Oklahoma have a chance to receive up to $200 in rebates by filling out form 538-H. The deadline to apply for this rebate is June 30th, 2023, and the amount of the rebate you receive will depend on several factors, including your gross household income, Oklahoma residency, age, and disability status.
OKLAHOMA STATE
readfrontier.org

Ryan Walters steps down from nonprofit role that drew scrutiny

Incoming State Superintendent of Schools Ryan Walters has tendered his resignation from the helm of a nonprofit whose donors include advocates for education privatization and charter schools. Lee Denney, former state representative and current board member of Every Kid Counts Oklahoma, confirmed in a text message Sunday that Walters had...
OKLAHOMA STATE
JudyD

Small Towns in Oklahoma: Kosoma

Small communities built by Choctaw heritage and early white settlers. Between Antlers and Clayton on Highway 2, Kosoma is a small community in southeastern Oklahoma. Marked now only by a cemetery and a church, Kosoma was once a thriving lumber town along the Kiamichi Railroad line.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOKI FOX 23

Oklahoma Boat Expo wraps up Sunday

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Boat Expo wraps up Sunday at the Cox Convention Center in downtown Tulsa. The expo features 14 premier boat dealerships and over 59 brands are on display, including Sea Ray, Crest, Tige, Cruisers Yachts, and more. The Oklahoma Boat Expo is a new boat...
TULSA, OK
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

20K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy