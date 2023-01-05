ODOT to develop state’s first active transportation plan

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Oklahoma Department of Transportation announced on Thursday it is working with local and national experts in developing the state’s first Active Transportation Plan.

According to a press release, the ATP will examine the needs of people who walk, bike, use wheelchairs and mobility scooters, pedal and electric scooters, electric bikes, skateboards, and more.

The ATP will also reportedly focus on how active transportation can be improved through better policies, planning, design, and partnerships with other state agencies and local communities.

The public has asked for a plan focusing on active transportation options in Oklahoma for a long time. We are excited about the possibilities a plan like this has and the benefits it can bring to all Oklahomans. ODOT Multimodal Division Manager Jared Schwennesen

ODOT says public input and ideas are critical to developing the plan and the department encourages state residents to get involved by participating in the online opinion survey available through March 1 and a series of virtual public workshops available Jan. 23-26.

Over the course of the next year, ODOT says it will work with stakeholders and the public to develop an ATP with statewide policies and resources that will support and guide local communities’ active transportation efforts.

ODOT says the final plan will be a policy document for the department’s staff and local officials to use and will include Oklahoma’s vision, goals, and recommendations.

For more information, visit https://www.okatp.org/ .

