Iowa State

Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in Iowa

Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of five amazing burger places that are known for serving delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
IOWA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of them definitely add them to your list.
IOWA STATE
KFYR-TV

How electric vehicles handle the North Dakota cold

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Projections for electric vehicles estimate that 43% of cars on the road in the United States will be electric by 2030, according to Bloomberg. The biggest question about electric vehicles in North Dakota is how they’ll handle the North Dakota cold. There’s plenty of cold in place right now and more on the way this week.
MANDAN, ND
Iowa Capital Dispatch

They lost a 4-year-old son. Now this Iowa farm family is building a regional grief-therapy center.

Manning, Iowa — A wooden cross in a lovingly landscaped garden near the horse barn on this Manning farm marks the final resting place of Jed Riesselman, a little boy who carried an Avengers backpack on the school bus he couldn’t wait to board, smiled at the mention of M&Ms and bonded with a horse […] The post They lost a 4-year-old son. Now this Iowa farm family is building a regional grief-therapy center. appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
MANNING, IA
The Independent

Dog abandoned at Iowa airport after owner was told he couldn't be taken on flight over kennel

A dog was abandoned at an Iowa airport after its owner was told that the female puppy couldn’t be taken on the flight because they didn’t have the right type of kennel. The dog was discovered tied up outside the Des Moines airport on 29 December after her owner couldn’t get on a flight with her. The CEO of Animal Rescue League (ARL) of Iowa, Tom Colvin, told NBC’s Today that the rescue centre was called to the area by airport staff after the owner “tried to go through the flight process without the proper kennel”. Mr Colvin told...
DES MOINES, IA
Corydon Times-Republican

USDA fines Iowa dog breeder with long history of violations

This dog was photographed by a federal inspector during a 2021 visit to Henry Sommers' Happy Puppy kennel in Cincinnati, Iowa. (USDA photo, courtesy of Bailing Out Benji) A rural Iowa breeder who euthanized unwanted dogs with unauthorized stomach injections and then left the animals alone to die has been fined $12,600 by the federal government.
CINCINNATI, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Bird charts new course for top law enforcement office

In her first week in office, Attorney General Brenna Bird took action consistent with her campaign promises to change tack on litigating administrative actions by President Joe Biden and seeking to reinstate Iowa’s restrictive abortion legislation. It was an about-face from the stances taken by her predecessor, Democrat Tom Miller, who held the post for […] The post Bird charts new course for top law enforcement office appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

98.1 KHAK

Cedar Rapids, IA
98.1 KHAK is #1 for new country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

