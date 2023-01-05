ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Berkshire Hathaway sells 1.1 million H-shares in China's BYD

HONG KONG, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway, the investment company owned by Warren Buffett, has sold 1.058 million Hong Kong-listed shares of electric vehicle maker BYD at an average price of HK$191.44 ($24.52) per share, a stock exchange filing showed.
Nonfarm Payrolls Rose 223,000 in December, as Strong Jobs Market Tops Expectations

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 223,000 for the month, above the Dow Jones estimate for 200,000. The unemployment rate fell to 3.5%, a decline of 0.2 percentage point and also better than the estimate. Wage growth was below expectations, with average hourly earnings up 4.6% from a year ago, below the...
McDonald's Plans Reorganization, Job Cuts as It Accelerates Restaurant Openings

McDonald's is planning job cuts and a reorganization as the company refocuses its priorities to accelerate restaurant expansion. The company will be deprioritizing and halting certain initiatives, according to a company-wide memo from CEO Chris Kempczinski viewed by CNBC. Kempczinski also announced a handful of internal promotions. McDonald's is planning...
‘Contagion Risk': After the FTX Collapse, Top U.S. Regulators Warn Banks About Crypto

Federal bank regulators warned banks about investing in crypto this week, in what might be a prelude to more aggressive regulations to come. The guidance comes after the recent "failures of several large crypto-asset companies," according to a press release put out by the Federal Reserve, Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

