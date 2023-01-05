Read full article on original website
Related
Berkshire Hathaway sells 1.1 million H-shares in China's BYD
HONG KONG, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway, the investment company owned by Warren Buffett, has sold 1.058 million Hong Kong-listed shares of electric vehicle maker BYD at an average price of HK$191.44 ($24.52) per share, a stock exchange filing showed.
NBC Philadelphia
Nonfarm Payrolls Rose 223,000 in December, as Strong Jobs Market Tops Expectations
Nonfarm payrolls increased by 223,000 for the month, above the Dow Jones estimate for 200,000. The unemployment rate fell to 3.5%, a decline of 0.2 percentage point and also better than the estimate. Wage growth was below expectations, with average hourly earnings up 4.6% from a year ago, below the...
NBC Philadelphia
‘A Very Deadly Woman': Ana Montes, Cuban's Top Spy in the US, to Leave Prison
A woman who infiltrated the U.S. intelligence community and spent years spying for Cuba's Castro regime is set to be released from prison this month. The saga of Ana Belén Montes reads like something out of a spy novel: encrypted messages, clandestine meetings with handlers, secret disguises. FBI officials...
NBC Philadelphia
McDonald's Plans Reorganization, Job Cuts as It Accelerates Restaurant Openings
McDonald's is planning job cuts and a reorganization as the company refocuses its priorities to accelerate restaurant expansion. The company will be deprioritizing and halting certain initiatives, according to a company-wide memo from CEO Chris Kempczinski viewed by CNBC. Kempczinski also announced a handful of internal promotions. McDonald's is planning...
NBC Philadelphia
Crypto Exchange Huobi to Lay Off 20% of Staff as Industry Reels From FTX Collapse
Justin Sun, a Huobi advisory board member, said the crypto exchange plans to reduce its global headcount by about 20%. Huobi's native HT token at one point sank as low as $4.3355 Friday, down more than 7% from the 24 hours prior. It comes as floods of investors have piled...
NBC Philadelphia
‘Contagion Risk': After the FTX Collapse, Top U.S. Regulators Warn Banks About Crypto
Federal bank regulators warned banks about investing in crypto this week, in what might be a prelude to more aggressive regulations to come. The guidance comes after the recent "failures of several large crypto-asset companies," according to a press release put out by the Federal Reserve, Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.
Comments / 0