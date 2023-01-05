Read full article on original website
Related
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack
When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
Michigan's cannabis industry in 2023
Good morning, and happy Monday! Let's get to the news ... The cannabis industry in Michigan went through some growing pains in 2022. As the price of marijuana products declined, cannabis companies had to fight to survive unless they were willing to be innovative and bring in new types and a variety...
Howey: Eric Holcomb feeling stronger every day
INDIANAPOLIS - When my State Affairs Indiana colleague Kaitlin Lange asked Gov. Eric Holcomb what he was playing on his Spotify music list, he responded, "Feeling Stronger Every Day” by the legendary rock band Chicago. It was a revealing answer because after U.S. Sen. Mike Braun announced he would seek the open governor's seat in 2024, I began asking Republican Party chairs for potential candidates for Senate. Hardly any prominent GOP county chairs or operatives saw Holcomb seeking the seat, with...
Q985
Rockford, IL
28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
98.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0