wbut.com
One Man Dies In Evans City Rd. Crash
A 19-year-old man from Butler died in a crash yesterday morning in Connoquenessing Township. The one vehicle accident happened around 9:20 a.m. on Evans City Road near the intersection with Stevenson Road. State police say Connor Checkan was driving east when he lost control of his vehicle. His car then...
wbut.com
Cranberry Twp. Reopening Bids For Graham Park Renovations
Cranberry Township is looking for bids once again for renovations to one of their local parks. Last June, the township board of supervisors sought bids for improvements at the UPMC Passavant Sportsplex at Graham Park. However, after two rounds of bids the board opted to reject the most recent proposals...
wbut.com
County To Hire New Detective To Focus On Student Issues
Butler County is planning to hire a new detective that will focus on juvenile-related issues. The county’s salary board approved the position at yesterday’s public meeting. Commissioners say most of the position’s duties will center around the student population. The idea for the new detective was a product...
wbut.com
BASD Hopes For Late March Opening Of Senior High Addition
As a new semester is set to begin, work on the Butler Senior High School construction projects continues. The Butler Area School District Board of Directors heard an update at their Monday night meeting from the district’s construction manager on the classroom expansion project. The Board approved several change...
wbut.com
Local Nonprofits Receive Recognition
A couple of local nonprofit institutions have received recognition for providing programs and services to southern Butler County families. The Cranberry Public Library has been honored as a Community Champion by the Pittsburgh North Regional Chamber. In spite of pandemic restrictions, library staff has continued to serve patrons with resources...
wbut.com
Ag Grants To Help Fund Local School Programs
Several local schools will receive state funding as part of an annual grant program that looks to help with youth agricultural projects. Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding spoke about the “Ag and Youth” and “Farm to School” grants which provide direct assistance to youth-run projects, programs, and equipment purchases.
wbut.com
Butler’s Baggetta sets another school record
The Butler Indoor Track & Field team opened their season Saturday with a trip to the Kevin Dare Invitational at Penn State. Megan Baggetta had a record-setting day, winning the triple jump and breaking her own school record with a leap of 36 feet, 9-1/2 inches. Grace Nichols was second in the High Jump. Both have qualified for the 2023 PA Indoor State Championship. The Butler boys 4×800 relay team had a fourth place finish.
wbut.com
Seneca Valley Announces Art Series
Seneca Valley School District has announced a new diverse art series. The Celebration Art Series is a unique visual art exhibition program at the Seneca Valley Intermediate High School Big Gallery. Visiting artists selected by a student committee will have the chance to spotlight diversity, equity, and inclusion in the...
wbut.com
Butler and Knoch basketball on-air tonight/Monday high school results
The Butler Golden Tornado will try to rebound from their loss to New Castle when they travel to North Allegheny tonight. Tip-off is 7:30pm. Pre-game on WBUT begins at 7:20pm. The Knoch Knights host Indiana tonight for a 7:30pm tip-off. Pre-game on WISR begins at 7:15pm. Boys Basketball results from...
