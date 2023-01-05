ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Lovie Smith hailed as Bears legend for funny reason

They still love Lovie Smith in Chicago. Smith is the head coach of the Houston Texans, but Bears fans showed how much they still love their former coach after what happened in Week 18 on Sunday. Smith’s Texans were in competition with the Bears for the worst record in the league. The team with the... The post Lovie Smith hailed as Bears legend for funny reason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ClutchPoints

Zach LaVine’s blunt reaction to unending Bulls trade rumors

Zach LaVine has once again seen his name dragged into trade rumors as the Chicago Bulls face a real dilemma surrounding the future of the two-time All-Star with the team. Well, there’s no better way to respond to these seemingly unending rumors with a big game. LaVine did just that on Friday with a mind-blowing 41-point explosion behind 11 treys. Talk about making a statement, right?
NBC Chicago

Bulls' Tony Bradley Enters NBA COVID Protocol With Positive Test

Bulls' Bradley enters COVID protocol with positive test originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Chicago Bulls center Tony Bradley has entered the NBA's health and safety protocols, the team announced via an update to its injury report Saturday afternoon. Bradley's entry into the protocols is because of a positive test...
