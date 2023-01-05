ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galesburg, IL

WGIL - Galesburg's news

Pre-register your side-by-side and non-highway vehicle to drive on County Roads. Here’s the details on how.

Knox County has set dates and locations for the registration and sale of side-by-side and non-highway vehicle stickers. The County Board approved an ordinance in October to allow non-highway vehicles to operate on county roads with the requirement of the registration sticker. The pre-registration events were in the works at the time of the ordinance passing to prevent the County Clerk’s office from being inundated with people looking to register.
KNOX COUNTY, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg has a new waste collection program: Here are some answers to your questions

The City of Galesburg entered into a new contract with Waste Management for residential solid waste collection and disposal services. The new contract went into effect at the beginning of 2023, and all Galesburg residents should have received a brochure in the mail regarding the services provided. Information on garbage and recycling services can also be found on the city’s website, and highlights of the changes are provided below.
GALESBURG, IL
ourquadcities.com

Generous Rock Island bar pays it forward

Steve’s Old Time Tap, 223 17th St., Rock Island, doesn’t just serve up great food, drinks and friendliness. The longtime downtown bar is serving compassion and a good chunk of change, as it’s collected and donated about $1,300 over the past year for other Rock Island organizations that do good work.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
977wmoi.com

Several Property thefts occurring in area

A rash of property crimes is taking place throughout the area including cars, guns, vehicles and items from garages. Knox County State’s Attorney Jeremy Karlin says citizens need to exercise being a defensive property owner:. Karlin says we can prevent a significant number of crimes of opportunity by locking...
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria tenants, activists seeking solutions after dozens given notice to vacate

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria residents and advocates are pushing for a call to action to make sure dozens of tenants will not end up homeless. They’re also speaking out against property management Darwin Homes after, on behalf of company SFR3, it issued dozens of households a notice to vacate right before the holidays.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Pekin man wanted for crimes in multiple cities arrested

CANTON, Ill. (WMBD)– A Pekin man has been arrested by Canton police for crimes occurring in Peoria County and Creve Coeur. According to Canton Police Dept’s Facebook, Justin Norman was arrested on Sunday at the Casey’s at 125 N 5th Ave after police received a complaint about a suspicious vehicle complaint with an attached suspected stolen trailer.
CANTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Three dogs die in Friday night Peoria fire

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A fire took the lives of three dogs as it blazed through a home late Friday evening in Peoria. Peoria Fire Battalion Chief Thomas Sander said fire crews were called to a one-story home on N. Galena Road at about 10 p.m. Friday. When crews arrived, the building was “fully involved” in fire.
PEORIA, IL
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com

Meanwhile, Back In Peoria’s Past - This Week: Kenny’s Westside Pub

I’ve done blogs on Kenny’s Westside Pub almost from the day it opened up!. Their first day open was St. Patrick’s Day in 2013 and I went and met owner Sean Kenny less than a month later in the beginning of April, 2013 and published my first post on Kenny’s Westside Pub!
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Sources: Sankoty Lakes ceases operations, no reopening date set

SPRING BAY (25 News Now) - Sankoty Lakes Resort, a KDB Group Property has ceased operations Friday, effective immediately, according to company emails sent to 25 News. A would-be customer sent us a cancellation email from the resort. They had reservations for Memorial Day weekend. The message says the resort made the decision, “to cease operations within the property, effective immediately, with no reopening date set.”
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Suspect with warrant found inside stolen trailer, arrested by Canton PD

CANTON (25 News Now) - A man with an arrest warrant for violating his parole was taken into custody early Sunday morning in Canton after being found inside a stolen trailer. According to a release on Facebook by the Canton Police Department, officers responded to Casey’s on North 5th Avenue Sunday around 2:00 a.m. The call was in response to a suspicious vehicle complaint with an attached suspected stolen trailer. Inside the trailer, confirmed to be stolen from Peoria County, they found a male occupant. He was arrested and identified as Pekin resident Justin R. Norman.
CANTON, IL
25newsnow.com

UPDATE: Faulty smoke alarm sensor on United flight cause of return to Peoria

UPDATE 4:36 P.M. - Peoria Airport Director Gene Olson says it was a faulty sensor in a smoke alarm that caused an indication of smoke and that there was no smoke. He said the passengers on the flight got off the plane and waited in the terminal before taking the same plane to the original destination of Chicago, with the lavatory closed off.
PEORIA, IL
