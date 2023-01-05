Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Henry County Sheriff expresses opposition to Illinois assault weapons billSusan DeVilderHenry County, IL
Last Minute Christmas Shopping Hiccups Hit Walmart CustomersJason MortonGalesburg, IL
Local Girl Scouts carry on holiday caroling traditionSusan DeVilderKewanee, IL
Grant will help Bishop Hill add new programsMike BerryBishop Hill, IL
Related
Pre-register your side-by-side and non-highway vehicle to drive on County Roads. Here’s the details on how.
Knox County has set dates and locations for the registration and sale of side-by-side and non-highway vehicle stickers. The County Board approved an ordinance in October to allow non-highway vehicles to operate on county roads with the requirement of the registration sticker. The pre-registration events were in the works at the time of the ordinance passing to prevent the County Clerk’s office from being inundated with people looking to register.
Galesburg Council approve grants for pair of Knox St. businesses and Discovery Depot
Galesburg City Council approved two grants under the Women and/or Minority-owned business programs on Tuesday night. President of the Knox County Area Partnership for Economic Development Ken Springer spoke to the council in support of the applicants; Brittany’s Beautique and All-Star Sports Academy both located on E. Knox St.
Galesburg Council considering more start up grants Tuesday; Here are the businesses getting support
Galesburg City Council on Tuesday night can approve two more grants from the Minority and/or Woman-owned Business Startup Assistance Program and Southside Occupancy Assistance Program. The first grants are for Brittany’s Beautique which proposes to lease space at 1580 E Knox Street, Suite 3. Owner Brittany Tate’s business will...
Galesburg has a new waste collection program: Here are some answers to your questions
The City of Galesburg entered into a new contract with Waste Management for residential solid waste collection and disposal services. The new contract went into effect at the beginning of 2023, and all Galesburg residents should have received a brochure in the mail regarding the services provided. Information on garbage and recycling services can also be found on the city’s website, and highlights of the changes are provided below.
ourquadcities.com
Generous Rock Island bar pays it forward
Steve’s Old Time Tap, 223 17th St., Rock Island, doesn’t just serve up great food, drinks and friendliness. The longtime downtown bar is serving compassion and a good chunk of change, as it’s collected and donated about $1,300 over the past year for other Rock Island organizations that do good work.
977wmoi.com
Several Property thefts occurring in area
A rash of property crimes is taking place throughout the area including cars, guns, vehicles and items from garages. Knox County State’s Attorney Jeremy Karlin says citizens need to exercise being a defensive property owner:. Karlin says we can prevent a significant number of crimes of opportunity by locking...
wcbu.org
City of Peoria offering cop Jeremy Layman more than $90k to resign rather than return to force
The city of Peoria is offering more than $90,000 to encourage a Peoria police officer to resign. Officer Jeremy Layman was fired in Feb. 2018 for violating departmental policy. The allegations included his wearing of a "Baby Daddy Removal Team" t-shirt, and derogatory social media comments about residents of Peoria's majority-Black South Side.
25newsnow.com
Peoria County farmer, ex-broadcaster leaves high-profile Pritzker Administration post
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) Director Colleen Callahan is leaving her job Jan. 16 as Gov. JB Pritzker starts his second term. Callahan is a Peoria County farmer and former agribusiness director for WMBD Radio and Television in Peoria. Pritzker appointed Callahan as IDNR director in 2019.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria tenants, activists seeking solutions after dozens given notice to vacate
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria residents and advocates are pushing for a call to action to make sure dozens of tenants will not end up homeless. They’re also speaking out against property management Darwin Homes after, on behalf of company SFR3, it issued dozens of households a notice to vacate right before the holidays.
Central Illinois Proud
Pekin man wanted for crimes in multiple cities arrested
CANTON, Ill. (WMBD)– A Pekin man has been arrested by Canton police for crimes occurring in Peoria County and Creve Coeur. According to Canton Police Dept’s Facebook, Justin Norman was arrested on Sunday at the Casey’s at 125 N 5th Ave after police received a complaint about a suspicious vehicle complaint with an attached suspected stolen trailer.
Central Illinois Proud
Three dogs die in Friday night Peoria fire
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A fire took the lives of three dogs as it blazed through a home late Friday evening in Peoria. Peoria Fire Battalion Chief Thomas Sander said fire crews were called to a one-story home on N. Galena Road at about 10 p.m. Friday. When crews arrived, the building was “fully involved” in fire.
Part of Interstate 80 in Henry County closed after semi-truck smashes into overpass
COLONA, Ill. — Interstate 80 westbound lanes in the area of Cleveland Road in Henry County (IL) are temporarily shut down after a single-vehicle crash, according to a Henry County Sheriff's Office Facebook post. The crash occurred on Thursday, Jan. 5, around 11:21 a.m. at Interstate 80 westbound at...
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Meanwhile, Back In Peoria’s Past - This Week: Kenny’s Westside Pub
I’ve done blogs on Kenny’s Westside Pub almost from the day it opened up!. Their first day open was St. Patrick’s Day in 2013 and I went and met owner Sean Kenny less than a month later in the beginning of April, 2013 and published my first post on Kenny’s Westside Pub!
KDB Group leaves questions unanswered after ‘reevaluating’ Peoria area projects
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — There’s more information about Wednesday’s announcement from the KDB Group. The company, owned by Kim Blickenstaff, announced it will be re-evaluating its operations in the Peoria area. WMBD-TV has reached out to Peoria and Peoria Heights city leaders, the KDB Group, and properties that may be impacted by the announcement and […]
WQAD
'I worked with her everyday' | Colleagues share memories of Davenport apartment fire victim
31-year-old Marissa Lard lost her life the day before Christmas Eve. Now, her colleagues are doing their part to give back.
25newsnow.com
Sources: Sankoty Lakes ceases operations, no reopening date set
SPRING BAY (25 News Now) - Sankoty Lakes Resort, a KDB Group Property has ceased operations Friday, effective immediately, according to company emails sent to 25 News. A would-be customer sent us a cancellation email from the resort. They had reservations for Memorial Day weekend. The message says the resort made the decision, “to cease operations within the property, effective immediately, with no reopening date set.”
Find Your Best Quad-Cities Burgers In Our Meaty List Of Local Restaurants!
It’s a beautiful day, the smells of grills are wafting through the air, and we at your freewheelin’, magical site for entertainment and features, QuadCities.com know what you need. That’s right, some juicy tips on how you can get a damn fine burger here in the Quads.
25newsnow.com
Suspect with warrant found inside stolen trailer, arrested by Canton PD
CANTON (25 News Now) - A man with an arrest warrant for violating his parole was taken into custody early Sunday morning in Canton after being found inside a stolen trailer. According to a release on Facebook by the Canton Police Department, officers responded to Casey’s on North 5th Avenue Sunday around 2:00 a.m. The call was in response to a suspicious vehicle complaint with an attached suspected stolen trailer. Inside the trailer, confirmed to be stolen from Peoria County, they found a male occupant. He was arrested and identified as Pekin resident Justin R. Norman.
Driver fled, crashed, injured 3, Iowa State Trooper alleges
A 41-year-old Davenport man faces multiple charges after an Iowa State Trooper alleges he led a pursuit to elude law enforcement then crashed, injuring his passengers.
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Faulty smoke alarm sensor on United flight cause of return to Peoria
UPDATE 4:36 P.M. - Peoria Airport Director Gene Olson says it was a faulty sensor in a smoke alarm that caused an indication of smoke and that there was no smoke. He said the passengers on the flight got off the plane and waited in the terminal before taking the same plane to the original destination of Chicago, with the lavatory closed off.
WGIL - Galesburg's news
Galesburg, IL
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
928K+
Views
ABOUT
Radio designed for the People of Galesburg. Local news, weather and sports for Galesburg, Illinois and surrounding area. Including all of Knox County as well as Warren County in West Central Illinois.http://www.wgil.com
Comments / 4