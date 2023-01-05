Read full article on original website
radioplusinfo.com
1-9-23 fdl police investigating domestic incident
Fond du Lac police are asking for the public’s help following a domestic incident over the weekend. A 39 year old Fond du Lac woman fled her South Main Street apartment to the police after hours lobby and was transported to St. Agnes Hospital with non life-threatening lacerations to her neck and arms. Police are looking for the suspect, a 46 year old Fond du Lac man. A preliminary investigation suggests the individuals are known to each other and this is an isolated incident. Anyone with information is asked to call police.
whbl.com
Several Departments Called To House Fire Near Falls
SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. (WHBL) – Nearly a dozen fire departments responded to knock down a house fire near Sheboygan Falls Sunday afternoon. Lt. James Gottsacker says the Sheriff’s Department got a 911 call about the fire around 4:30. Deputies were first on the scene, and noticed a large amount of smoke coming from the home – all the pets and people were accounted for. Fire crews arrived and put out the fire – there was severe damage to the home, but no reported injuries. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - January 7, 2023
Brown County Arrest Records - Saturday January 7, 2023. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
WBAY Green Bay
The City of Manitowoc is asking residents to use street salt sparsely
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Like most municipalities across Wisconsin, Manitowoc relies on salt to keep roads and sidewalks safe in the winter. However, many people are not aware that this salt has a degrading effect on lakes, streams and drinking water. Residents watch as crews with large trucks spread salt, leaving the impression salt is okay.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee County deputy accused; allegedly stole money during eviction
MILWAUKEE - A former Milwaukee County Sheriff’s deputy is charged with a criminal misdemeanor after allegedly taking money found during an eviction last spring. Christopher Boyd, 40, of Brown Deer was charged last month with attempted misconduct in office, acting in excess of lawful authority. It is unclear if Boyd has an attorney. When a FOX6 News reporter stopped by Boyd's home, a man said through a doorbell camera that he was not giving any interviews.
seehafernews.com
Bail Hearing Held For Manitowoc Man Accused of Helping Steal a Car
Bail is set at $5,000 recognizance for a 40-year-old Manitowoc man for his role in the theft of a car earlier this week. Walter Joseph Megna is charged with Operating a Vehicle without the owner’s consent and theft, both as Party to the Crime, six counts of Felony Bail Jumping, and three counts of Misdemeanor Bail Jumping.
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin DOT announces multi-day closure of bridge in Oshkosh, cites reason why
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Another closure to a bridge in Oshkosh will affect traffic for the upcoming week, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) made the announcement on Thursday. WisDOT’s Bureau of Structures announced the multi-day closure of the Oregon/Jackson Street Bridge will begin at 8 a.m. on Monday,...
Watch: Howard woman catches lurker on front door camera
A Howard resident shares the unsettling encounter she caught on her front door camera and why it's important to report anything you might see to authorities.
WBAY Green Bay
Two dozen drivers suspected of OWI arrested by Green Bay Police in second half of December
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Police Department ended the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over holiday enforcement campaign with 24 suspected OWI arrests from December 16, 2022, to January 1, 2023. Eight of those suspected impaired driving arrests were made over the course of the New Year’s...
wxerfm.com
14th & Erie Avenue Repair Plans Now in Place – Operations Begin Monday
After assessing what was causing settlement of the roadway at the intersection of North 14th Street and Erie Avenue in Sheboygan, the Department of Public Works has announced its plans to effect repairs to the storm sewer and pavement. The Department’s announcement on Friday stated that repairs will begin Monday,...
wisconsinrightnow.com
Dodge County DA’s Office Has ZERO Prosecutors Left; Josh Kaul Wouldn’t Help
The Dodge County DA’s office is about to have ZERO prosecutors with not even an elected DA remaining. And the DA who just resigned says he did so in frustration when he couldn’t get help from the Democratic attorney general and governor and would have had to handle 1,200 criminal cases himself.
Driver high on meth in deadly 98th and Good Hope crash, police say
A 21-year-old man is facing charges after prosecutors say he was drunk and high on meth when he crashed into another vehicle in Menomonee Falls, killing one person and injuring two others.
WBAY Green Bay
Police announce arrest in Appleton murder
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton Police have announced an arrest in a November murder in the city. Police say Eric W. Rogers, 53, is facing possible charges in the killing of Erik B. Hudson. Hudson, 31, was found dead Nov. 15 at a home in the 700 block of W....
94.3 Jack FM
Man Convicted in Shooting Near Manitowoc Park
MANITOWOC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Jordan-Anthony Roberson was convicted Friday for a shooting near a city park last February. Roberson, 18, pleaded no contest to endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon, as well as two counts of bail jumping. Sentencing is set for Feb. 20. According to the...
Confrontation at Sheboygan school parking lot leads to arrest, gun seized
A woman is accused of pointing a gun at a man while in a school parking lot during a confrontation that began off school grounds, police said.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Andy J. Gerow, 36, Sheboygan, bail jumping and misdemeanor operating while revoked on 4/6/22, Guilty due to no contest plea, $150 fine plus costs per count, total $1196.00 to be paid by 2-07-23 or 24 days jail for failure to pay. Defendant is ordered to submit a DNA sample. Misdemeanor.
NBC26
Manitowoc Police offering reward up to $500 in search for stolen equipment
MANITOWOC COUNTY (NBC 26) — A cash reward is being offered to help police find some equipment that was stolen from the Township of Liberty. Police are looking for information leading to the arrest of whoever is responsible for stealing two Telemecanique Silo Unloader remotes, each with 100 feet of extension cords.
wearegreenbay.com
Fond du Lac County K9 gets first large drug bust, 1lb each of cocaine & marijuana seized
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The newest K9 of the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office made its first large drug bust, leading deputies to seize one pound each of cocaine and marijuana. In a Facebook post, deputies say that the incident began with a traffic stop...
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Woman Arrested After Calling 911 Thirteen Times in Three Months
A Green Bay woman is facing charges after she allegedly called 911 with fake emergencies thirteen times in a three-month period. 33-year-old Holly Arcand has been charged with three counts of False Reporting of an Emergency, and 17 counts of Placing a False Emergency 911 Call. The calls reportedly began...
wtaq.com
Teen Charged in Pulaski-Area Bonfire Explosion
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Juvenile criminal court charges have been filed against one suspect for an explosion at a bonfire near Pulaski. Multiple people were injured when a partially filled drum of diesel gasoline was rolled on to a fire at a home in town of Maple Grove on Oct. 14, causing an explosion.
