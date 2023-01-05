Read full article on original website
Related
KSBW.com
Monterey County storm: Evacuation warnings issued, rain expected overnight
SALINAS, Calif. — A storm is expected to bring light rainfall to the area around 9-10 p.m. Sunday, which will turn into heavy rain and gusty winds overnight and into early morning Monday. The storm is expected to reach its highest intensity between 2-6 a.m. Monterey County Evacuation Warnings.
200-foot tree topples on HWY 101 from wind and rain: Cal Fire
AROMAS, CALIF. – (KION) At around midnight Sunday morning a 200-plus foot eucalyptus tree uprooted on highway 101 near Cannon Rd. in Aromas due to rain and wind, according to Cal Fire. Photo credit: Capt. Curtis Rhodes The tree blocked both north and southbound lanes including the median and all traffic was stopped for over The post 200-foot tree topples on HWY 101 from wind and rain: Cal Fire appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Evacuation warnings issued for areas of Monterey County due to forecast storm
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — The Monterey County Sheriff's Office has issued evacuation warnings on Sunday due to a forecast storm and dangers of possible flooding. The areas under evacuation warning include, areas along the Pajaro River in North Monterey County which will impact 330 structures and 1,000 people. Areas...
KSBW.com
Monterey and Santa Cruz counties hold a news conference before the next storm
SALINAS, Calif. — Officials from both Monterey and Santa Cruz counties are holding a news conference before another storm brings possible flooding to the Central Coast. >>Watch the news conference in the video player above. Expected speakers include Monterey County supervisors Glenn Church and Luis Alejo, Santa Cruz supervisors...
KSBW.com
Thousands without power on the Central Coast
SALINAS, Calif. — Thousands of Central Coast residents awoke in the dark on Sunday due to power outages across the area. In Monterey County, more than 4,700 customers were without power on Sunday morning, but that number has gone down to 3,342, according to PG&E. In Santa Cruz County,...
KSBW.com
Evacuation order downgraded to a warning for the Yankee Point community
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — The Monterey County Sheriff's Office has downgraded the Yankee Point evacuation order to an evacuation warning Friday morning.>> See the latest evacuation map: Here. Video Player: Massive wave slams Carmel home. According to the sheriff's office, the area includes:. East of the Pacific Ocean. South...
Video: Santa Cruz storm destruction as seen from the air
(KRON) — Stunning video shows an overhead view of the Capitola Wharf and the iconic SS Palo Alto, known as the “cement ship” at Seacliff State Beach Pier, both of which suffered heavy damage this week as a punishing storm brought waves up to 35 feet. The drone-shot video shows the nearly destroyed Seacliff State […]
KSBW.com
Northern closure of Highway 1 reopens in Big Sur through Saturday
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — Highway 1 near Big Sur reopened on for Friday and Saturday. The California Department of Transportation announced that it would momentarily reopen the highway from 8 a.m. on Friday to 5 p.m. on Saturday at the northern closure point. The highway had been closed from...
KSBW.com
A look at the storm timeline for your neighborhood and when flooding is expected
SALINAS, Calif. — A storm is expected to bring light rainfall to the area around 9-10 p.m. Sunday, which will turn into heavy rain and gusty winds overnight and into early morning Monday. The storm is expected to reach its highest intensity between 2-6 a.m. The heavy rain and gusty winds are expected to continue throughout the morning, but will begin to calm down in the afternoon as the storm moves to the east and south.
Santa Cruz Wharf evacuated, portions of West Cliff Drive closed as storm batters Central California coast
Police and firefighters closed and evacuated the Santa Cruz Wharf on Thursday as high waves that followed behind Wednesday's atmospheric river threatened public safety. In Santa Cruz, West Cliff Drive between Pelton and Almar was closed as waves washed over the area, sending large rocks onto the roadway.
KSBW.com
Capitola officials hold news conference following coastal destruction
CAPITOLA, Calif. — Officials in Capitola are holding a news conference at 1 p.m. after high swells caused widespread destruction along the Santa Cruz County coast. >>Watch the press conference in the video player above. On Jan. 5, the remnants of a bomb cyclone that struck hundreds of miles...
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz parks and beaches to be closed through Jan. 10
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Santa Cruz State Parks announced on Friday that most parks and beaches in the county would remain closed through Jan. 10. The decision to keep the parks closed was the result of storm damage from this week's storm and more storms on the forecast. The...
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz Port District warns of persistent storm conditions, damage to harbor infrastructure
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — The Santa Cruz Port District has released an update on the impact of recent storms on the harbor. Powerful surge conditions and breaking surf at the entrance to the harbor continue to cause issues, and the full extent of damage to harbor infrastructure is still being assessed.
Some Watsonville neighborhoods gear up for flooding where they live
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV) - Some people in Watsonville are in the process of leaving their homes and belongings. The city issued an evacuation order on Tuesday and set up shelters. Neighbors were getting sandbags at the sandbag site at the Watsonville Fire Department. The line was so long, it snaked around the block. Edgar Jr., The post Some Watsonville neighborhoods gear up for flooding where they live appeared first on KION546.
Evacuation orders, warnings, road closures for Monterey County
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Monterey County has issued flood warnings and orders for different parts of the county. Warnings: The Monterey County Sheriff's Office has lifted all evacuation warnings in the county. Road Closures: Bay View RoadCholame Road at the San Luis Obispo County lineCoast RoadDavis Road Between Hitchcock Rnd Reservation RoadsElm Avenue at Salinas River The post Evacuation orders, warnings, road closures for Monterey County appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Flood advisory issued for Watsonville on Saturday
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — The City of Watsonville has issued a Flood Advisory that goes into effect today through Tuesday for the following areas shaded in blue on this map:. The city of Watsonville has also posted the map here. Residents should prepare for possible flooding and evacuations. Pre-filled sandbags...
Watch: The Cement Ship's losing battle against a raging ocean in Seacliff
Mother Nature brought her wrath to the Santa Cruz County coast Thursday morning and one of the most notable victims was the historic Cement Ship near Seacliff Village.
Paradise Post
Bay Area storm: Capitola Village battered, wharf restaurant left stranded by supercharged storm surge
CAPITOLA — This charming seaside village was ravaged Thursday by ferocious ocean swells that destroyed a 40-foot section of the historic Capitola Wharf, inundated the once-lively beachfront restaurants and flooded the picturesque painted bungalows that line the beach, ripping off the facade of one of them. In the nearby...
Morgan Hill Times
County issues evacuation warnings near Uvas Reservoir and Pacheco Pass River Basin
Shortly after the County of Santa Clara announced a local emergency due to heavy wind and rain pounding the region, officials issued evacuation warnings Wednesday for those living near the Uvas Reservoir in Morgan Hill and the Pacheco Pass River Basin east of Gilroy. Just before 11pm, the county urged...
KSBW.com
Dognapped puppy rescued and returned to SPCA
SALINAS, Calif. — Nine-week-old puppy Zoey was returned to safety on Thursday after being stolen early that morning. SPCA Monterey County reported that around 11 a.m. on Thursday, a man entered the building with a mail bag and left shortly after with the dog in-tow. While staff members tried...
Comments / 0