Monterey County, CA

KION News Channel 5/46

200-foot tree topples on HWY 101 from wind and rain: Cal Fire

AROMAS, CALIF. – (KION) At around midnight Sunday morning a 200-plus foot eucalyptus tree uprooted on highway 101 near Cannon Rd. in Aromas due to rain and wind, according to Cal Fire. Photo credit: Capt. Curtis Rhodes The tree blocked both north and southbound lanes including the median and all traffic was stopped for over The post 200-foot tree topples on HWY 101 from wind and rain: Cal Fire appeared first on KION546.
AROMAS, CA
KSBW.com

Thousands without power on the Central Coast

SALINAS, Calif. — Thousands of Central Coast residents awoke in the dark on Sunday due to power outages across the area. In Monterey County, more than 4,700 customers were without power on Sunday morning, but that number has gone down to 3,342, according to PG&E. In Santa Cruz County,...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Evacuation order downgraded to a warning for the Yankee Point community

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — The Monterey County Sheriff's Office has downgraded the Yankee Point evacuation order to an evacuation warning Friday morning.>> See the latest evacuation map: Here. Video Player: Massive wave slams Carmel home. According to the sheriff's office, the area includes:. East of the Pacific Ocean. South...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

A look at the storm timeline for your neighborhood and when flooding is expected

SALINAS, Calif. — A storm is expected to bring light rainfall to the area around 9-10 p.m. Sunday, which will turn into heavy rain and gusty winds overnight and into early morning Monday. The storm is expected to reach its highest intensity between 2-6 a.m. The heavy rain and gusty winds are expected to continue throughout the morning, but will begin to calm down in the afternoon as the storm moves to the east and south.
SALINAS, CA
KSBW.com

Capitola officials hold news conference following coastal destruction

CAPITOLA, Calif. — Officials in Capitola are holding a news conference at 1 p.m. after high swells caused widespread destruction along the Santa Cruz County coast. >>Watch the press conference in the video player above. On Jan. 5, the remnants of a bomb cyclone that struck hundreds of miles...
CAPITOLA, CA
KSBW.com

Santa Cruz parks and beaches to be closed through Jan. 10

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Santa Cruz State Parks announced on Friday that most parks and beaches in the county would remain closed through Jan. 10. The decision to keep the parks closed was the result of storm damage from this week's storm and more storms on the forecast. The...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Some Watsonville neighborhoods gear up for flooding where they live

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV) - Some people in Watsonville are in the process of leaving their homes and belongings. The city issued an evacuation order on Tuesday and set up shelters. Neighbors were getting sandbags at the sandbag site at the Watsonville Fire Department. The line was so long, it snaked around the block.  Edgar Jr., The post Some Watsonville neighborhoods gear up for flooding where they live  appeared first on KION546.
WATSONVILLE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Evacuation orders, warnings, road closures for Monterey County

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Monterey County has issued flood warnings and orders for different parts of the county. Warnings: The Monterey County Sheriff's Office has lifted all evacuation warnings in the county. Road Closures: Bay View RoadCholame Road at the San Luis Obispo County lineCoast RoadDavis Road Between Hitchcock Rnd Reservation RoadsElm Avenue at Salinas River The post Evacuation orders, warnings, road closures for Monterey County appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Flood advisory issued for Watsonville on Saturday

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — The City of Watsonville has issued a Flood Advisory that goes into effect today through Tuesday for the following areas shaded in blue on this map:. The city of Watsonville has also posted the map here. Residents should prepare for possible flooding and evacuations. Pre-filled sandbags...
WATSONVILLE, CA
KSBW.com

Dognapped puppy rescued and returned to SPCA

SALINAS, Calif. — Nine-week-old puppy Zoey was returned to safety on Thursday after being stolen early that morning. SPCA Monterey County reported that around 11 a.m. on Thursday, a man entered the building with a mail bag and left shortly after with the dog in-tow. While staff members tried...
MARINA, CA

