The 17th-ranked TCU Horned Frogs Men’s Basketball team had lived by the 2nd half comeback and heroics in the final seconds to win its first two Big 12 games; with a one-point lead and 23-seconds to play, after trailing all day, the Frogs needed one more stop to move to 3-0 in league play. The final possession for #25 Iowa State left several opportunities for TCU to close out the contest: a Damion Baugh-induced near-steal as the Cyclones crossed half-court led to a loose ball that was not ruled out of bounds and ISU was granted possession and a timeout. Then ISU’s next opportunity was closely guarded by Mike Miles, with a shot blocked by Emanuel Miller; after the scramble for the ball, ISU had a man standing wide open under the basket for what looked to be an easy score for the lead, but Xavier Cork joined the SWAT team, denying the lay in and getting the rebound, saving it back into play while falling out of bounds, and his pass was ruled to have been last touched by Miller, giving the Cyclones one more opportunity with 6.6 seconds remaining. Gabe Kalscheur received a pass well beyond the 3-point arc, tightly defended by Baugh, and released a step-back line drive through the net to give Iowa State the 69-67 win.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO