CFP National Championship Injury Report

Both Georgia and TCU emerged from Semifinal victories with a few new bumps and bruises, and new names on the injury report ahead of Monday’s National Championship. While both coaches have maintained a positive outlook on the injury status of players headed into Monday’s big game, there are key contributors for both sides who may be limited or out once the game kicks off at 6:30 CT from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. The line opened with Georgia as 13.5-point favorites, but has moved towards the Horned Frogs, who are now a 12.5-point underdog at Draftkings. As virtually the entire roster traveled for both teams, it may be difficult to get a true direction on injury status until game time, but this is the information available to date:
TCU Basketball 67, Iowa State 69: Beat at the Buzzer

The 17th-ranked TCU Horned Frogs Men’s Basketball team had lived by the 2nd half comeback and heroics in the final seconds to win its first two Big 12 games; with a one-point lead and 23-seconds to play, after trailing all day, the Frogs needed one more stop to move to 3-0 in league play. The final possession for #25 Iowa State left several opportunities for TCU to close out the contest: a Damion Baugh-induced near-steal as the Cyclones crossed half-court led to a loose ball that was not ruled out of bounds and ISU was granted possession and a timeout. Then ISU’s next opportunity was closely guarded by Mike Miles, with a shot blocked by Emanuel Miller; after the scramble for the ball, ISU had a man standing wide open under the basket for what looked to be an easy score for the lead, but Xavier Cork joined the SWAT team, denying the lay in and getting the rebound, saving it back into play while falling out of bounds, and his pass was ruled to have been last touched by Miller, giving the Cyclones one more opportunity with 6.6 seconds remaining. Gabe Kalscheur received a pass well beyond the 3-point arc, tightly defended by Baugh, and released a step-back line drive through the net to give Iowa State the 69-67 win.
