Michigan’s I-69 is Longest-Running Interstate Project In The Country at Nearly 70 Years!
When the interstate program was approved, and began in the United States in the 1950s, it's purpose was to most directly connect important points across the country. Dwight D. Eisenhower kickstarted it, and saw it as, not just a means of better access to important metros, but also a way to more easily transfer military deployment within our own borders.
New State Rep. serving residents in Jackson, Washtenaw counties opens Lansing office
JACKSON, MI – A new Michigan state representative covering in parts of Jackson and Washtenaw counties has opened a Lansing office. State Rep. Kathy Schmaltz, R-Jackson, represents Michigan’s 46th House District, which covers the city of Jackson, parts of Grass Lake, Leoni and Summit townships and all of Blackman Township, as well as Chelsea and Sylvan Township in Washtenaw County.
The Big Road Construction Projects Happening In West Michigan For 2023
Spring is just around the corner in West Michigan. And after the snow and ice melt off the roads that can only mean one thing... Construction season will also be here. While the repairs are much needed after all the damage done during the winter, it also means traffic delays and inconveniences for commuters.
Washington Examiner
Poll: Michiganders approve of right to work by 2:1 ratio
(The Center Square) – Approximately twice as many Michiganders approve of a right-to-work law than oppose it, according to a statewide poll released Thursday by TargetPoint Consulting on behalf of the Mackinac Center for Public Policy. The TPC poll concluded 58% of 800 Michigan voters surveyed support the state’s...
Audit shows MI UIA granted billions of fraudulent dollars
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A new state audit criticized the way Michigan’s unemployment insurance agency’ handled the pandemic. Chad Owney, a Lansing resident knows first-hand just how crazy the unemployment system can be. He says been trying to get unemployment for months after being laid off from his job, eventually being forced to live in […]
mcknightshomecare.com
$500K grant funds new home care service in Southwest Michigan
Older adults in Southwest Michigan will have access to in-home medical, behavioral and social care through a new service offered by Michigan’s Region IV Area Agency on Aging. The Michigan Health Endowment Fund announced this week it will provide $500,000 in grant funding to launch Integrated Care at Home.
WLNS
JOB ALERT: Michigan Department of Corrections is hiring
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Department of Corrections is hiring health care professionals for several fields and offering great pay and benefits. They are also hiring corrections officers and said each facility operates like a small city. That means there are needs for a wide array of positions,...
WILX-TV
MDHHS expands program to help human trafficking victims
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is looking for proposals to expand services to victims of human trafficking. Issued by the department, the request for proposals will strengthen victim service programs for survivors of human sex and labor trafficking. According to MDHHS, human...
WNEM
Six Michigan dairy companies receive grant funding
LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Six Michigan companies were among the 31 companies announced to receive $2.4 million in grants from the Dairy Business Innovation Alliance (DBIA). The Michigan businesses include Thistle Dew Creamery in Vassar, Charlevoix Cheese Company, Furniture City Creamery in Grand Rapids, Saltless Sea Creamery in Traverse City, Semifreddo LLC in Hart, and VernDale Products Inc. in Detroit.
Michigan to study whether state should have more nuclear power plants
LANSING, MI – Michigan lawmakers and utility regulators want to know the pros and cons of building more nuclear energy generation, both for the economy and the environment. The Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) this week asked for proposals for an independent feasibility study on nuclear energy generation in Michigan. Lawmakers asked the commission for a critical analysis of both advantages and disadvantages of nuclear energy generation, expected economic impacts, and environmental risks that come with the emissions-free power source that can help meet state climate goals.
WILX-TV
Michigan gets its first rail biking business
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Mid-Michigan woman took her love of railroads and cycling and turned it into a unique business. It’s the first business in the state to offer rail biking - coming soon to Traverse City. 2019 Grand Ledge High School graduate Macie Hefron owns Wheels on...
EGLE appeals judge's rejection of new PFAS water standards
State environmental regulators are appealing a judge's ruling invalidating Michigan's new, tougher regulations of nonstick PFAS chemicals in drinking water and groundwater, following a major chemical manufacturer's lawsuit. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy has filed an appeal with the State Court of Appeals seeking to overturn a November ruling by a state Court of Claims judge that the agency failed to adequately consider the costs businesses might incur as a result of new,...
WWMT
'Rehashing': Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency responds to audit findings
LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency, also known as UIA, responded to the Office of Auditor General Friday on the latest findings on fraud, technology, financial waivers, and other documented issues from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release. The UIA said the audit was "rehashing"...
townbroadcast.com
Is public education concept in U.S. being murdered?
ACHTUNG: This is not a “fair and balanced article. It is an editorial by the editor. In the twilight of my autumn years, I have been plagued by horrible fear that our public education system is collapsing because of unfair pressure from outside forces. It came to mind this...
DNR stocked Michigan waters with 7.8 tons of fish in fall 2022, see where
The Department of Natural Resources stocked 624,205 fish weight 7.8 tons in Michigan waters during fall 2022. Brook trout, Eagle Lake and steelhead strain rainbow trout, walleye and muskellunge were among the species stocked at 85 locations across the state. “It was another outstanding fall fish stocking season that will...
WILX-TV
Rural areas across Michigan face internet issues
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Technology connects people around the world and having an unreliable connection can be detrimental. Heather Lewis lives in Williamston and constantly deals with her devices not loading. Lewis is a teacher at Williamston High School and does a lot of work from home. “There’s never a moment...
mitechnews.com
If You Are Planning Michigan Cannabis Events, Sparx & Recreation Wants To Help You Promote Them
ANN ARBOR – If your company is developing Michigan cannabis events for the first half of 2023, we want to hear from you at Sparx & Recreation. We are planning our second edition of the digital magazine that will feature cannabis events through June 30, and perhaps beyond. These...
Major discount retail store chain expected to open another new location in Michigan soon
A major discount retail store chain is expected to open another new store location in Michigan soon. Read on to learn more. If you love saving money on brand-name clothing, shoes, and household items, you may be interested to learn that the popular discount retail store chain Burlington is expected to open another new Michigan location in Ann Arbor.
Bad Landlord? When Is It Legal To Stop Paying Rent In Michigan?
You know the saying "good fences make good neighbors?" Well, good communication can make good landlord & tenant relationships, too. Sometimes that relationship goes sideways when you need something important fixed in your home, in a timely manner. Can I stop paying rent if my landlord isn't making serious repairs...
WILX-TV
Michigan Humanities announce ‘Great Michigan Stories’ grants
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Humanities is offering a Great Michigan Stories grant opportunity for projects highlighting untold stories in Michigan history that brings attention to underrepresented populations and communities in the state. Five organizations across the state will be selected to carry out projects, culminating in a year of...
