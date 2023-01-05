ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

The Ann Arbor News

New State Rep. serving residents in Jackson, Washtenaw counties opens Lansing office

JACKSON, MI – A new Michigan state representative covering in parts of Jackson and Washtenaw counties has opened a Lansing office. State Rep. Kathy Schmaltz, R-Jackson, represents Michigan’s 46th House District, which covers the city of Jackson, parts of Grass Lake, Leoni and Summit townships and all of Blackman Township, as well as Chelsea and Sylvan Township in Washtenaw County.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
Washington Examiner

Poll: Michiganders approve of right to work by 2:1 ratio

(The Center Square) – Approximately twice as many Michiganders approve of a right-to-work law than oppose it, according to a statewide poll released Thursday by TargetPoint Consulting on behalf of the Mackinac Center for Public Policy. The TPC poll concluded 58% of 800 Michigan voters surveyed support the state’s...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Audit shows MI UIA granted billions of fraudulent dollars

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A new state audit criticized the way Michigan’s unemployment insurance agency’ handled the pandemic. Chad Owney, a Lansing resident knows first-hand just how crazy the unemployment system can be. He says been trying to get unemployment for months after being laid off from his job, eventually being forced to live in […]
MICHIGAN STATE
mcknightshomecare.com

$500K grant funds new home care service in Southwest Michigan

Older adults in Southwest Michigan will have access to in-home medical, behavioral and social care through a new service offered by Michigan’s Region IV Area Agency on Aging. The Michigan Health Endowment Fund announced this week it will provide $500,000 in grant funding to launch Integrated Care at Home.
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
WLNS

JOB ALERT: Michigan Department of Corrections is hiring

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Department of Corrections is hiring health care professionals for several fields and offering great pay and benefits. They are also hiring corrections officers and said each facility operates like a small city. That means there are needs for a wide array of positions,...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

MDHHS expands program to help human trafficking victims

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is looking for proposals to expand services to victims of human trafficking. Issued by the department, the request for proposals will strengthen victim service programs for survivors of human sex and labor trafficking. According to MDHHS, human...
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

Six Michigan dairy companies receive grant funding

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Six Michigan companies were among the 31 companies announced to receive $2.4 million in grants from the Dairy Business Innovation Alliance (DBIA). The Michigan businesses include Thistle Dew Creamery in Vassar, Charlevoix Cheese Company, Furniture City Creamery in Grand Rapids, Saltless Sea Creamery in Traverse City, Semifreddo LLC in Hart, and VernDale Products Inc. in Detroit.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

Michigan to study whether state should have more nuclear power plants

LANSING, MI – Michigan lawmakers and utility regulators want to know the pros and cons of building more nuclear energy generation, both for the economy and the environment. The Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) this week asked for proposals for an independent feasibility study on nuclear energy generation in Michigan. Lawmakers asked the commission for a critical analysis of both advantages and disadvantages of nuclear energy generation, expected economic impacts, and environmental risks that come with the emissions-free power source that can help meet state climate goals.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Michigan gets its first rail biking business

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Mid-Michigan woman took her love of railroads and cycling and turned it into a unique business. It’s the first business in the state to offer rail biking - coming soon to Traverse City. 2019 Grand Ledge High School graduate Macie Hefron owns Wheels on...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

EGLE appeals judge's rejection of new PFAS water standards

State environmental regulators are appealing a judge's ruling invalidating Michigan's new, tougher regulations of nonstick PFAS chemicals in drinking water and groundwater, following a major chemical manufacturer's lawsuit. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy has filed an appeal with the State Court of Appeals seeking to overturn a November ruling by a state Court of Claims judge that the agency failed to adequately consider the costs businesses might incur as a result of new,...
MICHIGAN STATE
townbroadcast.com

Is public education concept in U.S. being murdered?

ACHTUNG: This is not a “fair and balanced article. It is an editorial by the editor. In the twilight of my autumn years, I have been plagued by horrible fear that our public education system is collapsing because of unfair pressure from outside forces. It came to mind this...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Rural areas across Michigan face internet issues

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Technology connects people around the world and having an unreliable connection can be detrimental. Heather Lewis lives in Williamston and constantly deals with her devices not loading. Lewis is a teacher at Williamston High School and does a lot of work from home. “There’s never a moment...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Michigan Humanities announce ‘Great Michigan Stories’ grants

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Humanities is offering a Great Michigan Stories grant opportunity for projects highlighting untold stories in Michigan history that brings attention to underrepresented populations and communities in the state. Five organizations across the state will be selected to carry out projects, culminating in a year of...
MICHIGAN STATE

