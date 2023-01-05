Read full article on original website
newportdispatch.com
Driver charged after fleeing crash in Shelburne
SHELBURNE — A 30-year-old man from Milton was arrested following a crash in Shelburne early this morning. The two-vehicle crash involving a passenger car and a truck took place on Shelburne Road at around 1:10 a.m. Police were advised that the truck had left the scene. Troopers along with...
mychamplainvalley.com
Plattsburgh woman killed in Route 9 crash
A Plattsburgh woman was killed after her vehicle crashed into a tree along northbound Route 9 in Westport and became submerged in a creek. New York State Police said Alexis Bouyea, 27, was driving alone January 4 when her car left the roadway, hit a tree and overturned. Troopers are investigating the cause of the crash.
newportdispatch.com
Car fire on I-89 in Colchester
COLCHESTER — A car was destroyed by fire in Colchester this afternoon. Authorities say they were notified of several reports of a vehicle on fire on I-89 north at around 4:30 p.m. The Colchester Fire Department was seen actively fighting the fire that was located in the right shoulder...
WCAX
Ring camera catches Windsor County burglars in action
BETHEL, Vt. (WCAX) - A group of thieves caught on a homeowner’s surveillance camera Friday night. Vermont State Police responded to two reports of burglaries at properties in Barnard and Bethel. The homes less than a 5 minute drive from eachother. Audio and video from one of the victim’s...
newportdispatch.com
Rutland police name new K9
RUTLAND — The Rutland City Police have named their new police dog King Nash. The name was chosen after the community voted on potential names for the K9. “We want to thank our community for helping us name our newest 4-pawed officer,” the department said in a statement.
mynbc5.com
newportdispatch.com
Man cited for assault in Wallingford
WALLINGFORD — A 47-year-old man was cited for assault following an incident in Wallingford. Authorities say they were notified of an assault on US Route 7 at around 5:50 p.m. Police allege that John O’Connor, of Wallingford, assaulted Chanda Hill, 21, of Rutland Town. O’Connor was cited to...
mychamplainvalley.com
Woman injured in crash during icy conditions
On January 3, a woman from West Rutland was left in critical condition at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center after a crash on Route 100 near the Pittsfield and Killington town line. The crash took place a little after 11 a.m., when Barbara Cobb, 75, was driving north. Vermont State Police...
mynbc5.com
Search warrant shows missing Rolex among items in Vermont State trooper suspension
WILLISTON, Vt. — The Vermont State Police trooper who was suspended with pay last week is being investigated for possible grand larceny, possession of stolen property and other charges, court records say. The missing property includes a $14,000 Rolex watch, which went missing from the temporary evidence storage room...
mynbc5.com
Four arrested in Malone for endangering welfare of mentally incompetent or disabled person
MALONE, N.Y. — Four employees of a New York addiction treatment were arrested this week after police said they used illegal drugs in front of clients at a Malone residence. New York State Police said they were informed that employees at Citizens Advocates Inc. introduced crack cocaine into a household on Oct. 13. Investigators said some employees were found to be using drugs within the residence in front of clients.
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for third time this week in Leicester
LEICESTER — A 36-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Leicester today. Authorities say they were notified of a conditions violation at a home on Leicester Whiting Road at around 2:35 p.m. Police say that Christopher Bridgmon, of Leicester, violated his court-ordered conditions of release by remaining upon...
Police identify two men in ‘altercation’ at St. Albans prison that left one with life-threatening injuries
Jeffrey Hall, 55, remained in critical condition Friday at University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. The second man, Mbyayenge Mafuta, 21, has been incarcerated since his August arrest following a Burlington vandalism rampage. Read the story on VTDigger here: Police identify two men in ‘altercation’ at St. Albans prison that left one with life-threatening injuries.
mynbc5.com
Vermont State Police investigating after altercation leaves inmate with serious injuries
SAINT ALBANS CITY, Vt. — Vermont State Police is investigating an altercation between two inmates at Northwest State Correctional Facility that left one person with life-threatening injuries. The Department of Corrections said on Dec. 22, a fight broke out in a cell occupied by 55-year-old Jeffrey Hall and 21-year-old...
suncommunitynews.com
Plattsburgh man charged for felony contempt
PLATTSBURGH | A Plattsburgh man will appear in court later this month to face a felony criminal contempt charge after allegedly violating an active order of protection. New York State Police arrested Benjamin C. Blake, 41, Jan. 4 for first-degree criminal contempt for allegedly going into a Nightengale Drive residence where he is legally not allowed to be.
suncommunitynews.com
Champlain man charged for October accident
CHAMPLAIN | A local man is now facing a slew of charges relating to a mid-October accident on Dubois Road. New York State Police arrested Billy J. Bolia, 32, on New Year’s Day in connection with the Oct. 17 accident where he allegedly drove impaired and without a license, crashed into a ditch and initially fled.
WNYT
Suspect sought in Lake George Walgreens larceny
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man in connection with a larceny at Walgreens in Lake George on Dec. 23. They released surveillance photos, and say the suspect took items including hair care products, oral care products and vitamins. Anyone with information is asked to call...
Six weeks, one bed, ten lives: A Newport recovery center provides space for hope in the opioid crisis
The Journey to Recovery Community Center quietly launched a peer-supported overnight “social detox” service over the holidays. The program is already having an impact in Orleans County and is drawing attention statewide. Read the story on VTDigger here: Six weeks, one bed, ten lives: A Newport recovery center provides space for hope in the opioid crisis.
The Valley Reporter
Southern rescues send dogs north
Many of the dogs adopted here in Vermont and throughout New England come from the south. For the Love of Dogs Vermont (FLD), a shelter-less rescue based in Waitsfield, partners with many southern organizations, including Roadside Rescue Network in Mississippi. FLD director Carole Moore said the organization gets contacted every day by rescue organizations and shelters in the south looking for help finding homes for dogs. She said a “throwaway dogs and cats mentality” persists throughout the south, as well as an increasing number of people running backyard breeding operations for quick cash and abandoning dogs they don’t sell at shelters, which are often beyond their capacity. “The economy has made a big impact on people having to rehome dogs because they can’t afford them,” she said. In 2022, FLD adopted out roughly 1,800 dogs. Moore said that number is increasing each year.
WNYT
Elderly couple formerly from Queensbury murdered in Florida
An elderly couple that used to live in Queensbury was killed in their Central Florida home this past weekend. Daryl Getman and his wife, Sharon Getman, were found dead in their Florida home, report NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Post-Star. The couple lived in a retirement community in...
WCAX
Saranac Police unveil crimefighting app
SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Saranac Police Department has a new website along with what they are calling a digital crime-fighting tool for the public. The website was developed with the help of Crimewatch Technologies to give those with mobile devices and social media direct access to crime and public-safety-related information.
