Shelby County Sheriff’s Report

(Shelby Co.) The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office reports four drug-related arrests.

Drew Ashton Gagnon, 30, of Harlan, was arrested after a traffic stop in Shelby on December 16th. Gagnon was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with Possession of Controlled Substance, Keeping Premises or Vehicle for Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, No Valid Driver’s License, Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Liability, and Operating Non-Registered Vehicle.

Joshua Howard Finken, 45, of Irwin, was arrested following a traffic stop on Chatburn Avenue on December 25th. Finken was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with Unlawful Possession of Prescription Drug, Keeping Premises or Vehicle for Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Controlled Substance 2 counts, and No Valid Driver’s License.

Jonathan Gary Shimerdla, 21, of Harlan, was arrested after a call for service in the 500 block of 12th Street in Harlan on December 29th. Shimerdla was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Keeping Premises or Vehicle for Controlled Substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Anton Jason Ahlhem, 24, of Harlan, was arrested after a traffic stop in Shelby on December 16th. Ahlhem was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Failure to Maintain or use Safety Belt.

In other activity, Matthew David Andersen, 35, of Harlan, was arrested after a traffic stop in the 1100 block of Linden Road on December 17th. Andersen was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with OWI 1st.

Spencer Lee Miller, 25, of Manilla, was arrested on December 22nd on a Shelby County Warrant. Miller was transported to the Shelby County Jail for Failure to Appear.

Scott Alexander Selix, 22, of Harlan, was arrested after a traffic stop on 12th Street on December 24th. Selix was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with Driving while Suspended, Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Liability, and Improper Rear Lamps.

Aaron Dale Kobes, 28, of Missouri Valley, was arrested December 31st following a traffic stop in Shelby. Kobes was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with OWI 1st and Turning at Intersection Violation.

Nathaniel Lee Gangwer, 22, of Atlantic, was arrested on December 28th on a Shelby County warrant. Ganger was transported to the Shelby County Jail for Failure to Appear.

Victoria Anne Griffen, 26, of Shelby, was arrested following a traffic stop in Shelby on December 28th. Griffen was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with Interference with Official Acts and Driving while Barred.

Note: Criminal charges are merely accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.