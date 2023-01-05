Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
'White House is full of hypocrites, led by Hypocrite-in-Chief' - Abbott as he defends busing migrants during ChristmasVictorTexas State
This Virginia Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the StateTravel MavenVirginia State
Lucky residents to receive $12,000 in guaranteed income pilot programBeth TorresAlexandria, VA
Cities With The Highest Percentage of Black-owned BusinessesJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another new location in MarylandKristen WaltersLandover Hills, MD
Related
Tyler Perry Joins Celebrities Buying Out Performances of Broadway Play ‘Ain’t No Mo’
Tyler Perry is the latest Hollywood star to step in and buy out a performance of the Broadway show Ain’t No Mo in the hopes of helping the play reverse its plans to close. Perry joins Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, who also bought out one of the performances, as the production mounts a campaign to extend its run past Dec. 18. Perry has an equity stake in BET+ and many shows on BET, which is a co-producer on Ain’t No Mo. A rep for Perry confirmed the buyout. Payment has been completed; the exact date and how tickets will...
Idina Menzel and Ex Taye Diggs’ Rare Parenting Quotes About Raising Their Son Walker
Putting their child first. Idina Menzel and Taye Diggs split in 2013, but they've remained committed to amicably coparenting their son, Walker. The Frozen voice actress and the Chicago star welcomed Walker in 2009, six years after tying the knot. The former couple met while starring together in the original Broadway production of Rent, later […]
Apryl Jones Wishes Her ‘Love’ Taye Diggs A Happy Birthday
Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones are still going strong into the New Year after teasing their romance on social media all last year. Diggs celebrated his 52nd birthday on January 2nd and Jones took to Instagram to express her “love” for The Best Man star. “Happy Born Day...
Zoey Deutch’s Famous Parents: Everything To Know About Her ‘Back To The Future’ Star Mom & Director Dad
Zoey Deutch first broke out on the Hollywood scene with her role of Maya on the Disney Channel original series The Suite Life on Deck. The actress made a name for herself in ‘Zombieland: Double Tap’ and ‘Something From Tiffany’s’. Zoey’s father is ‘Some Kind of...
Prince Harry reveals that Meghan Markle misled viewers about Kate Middleton feud during 2021 'Oprah' special
Prince Harry revealed in "Spare" that Meghan Markle did not mention an "offensive" remark that she made to Kate Middleton during the 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey.
Tom Cruise 'Blew A Fuse' After Rival Brad Pitt Landed Golden Globe Nomination For 'Babylon,' Insider Dishes
Not having it! Tom Cruise is apparently irked that rival Brad Pitt landed a Golden Globe nomination for his latest flick, Babylon, but he didn't get one for appearing in the box office hit Top Gun: Maverick. "Tom expected to walk away with the award for best actor, so you can imagine his reaction when he wasn't even on the list — he totally blew a fuse!" a source said, according to Radar. "This was the first time in years that Tom was so sure he had a slam-dunk win he was fine-tuning his acceptance speech."An insider noted that Cruise,...
Kerry Washington and Husband Nnamdi Asomugha’s Relationship Timeline
A talented pair! Kerry Washington and Nnamdi Asomugha met by chance in 2009 and the couple’s connection has only grown since. The former Oakland Raiders player met the Scandal alum while she was doing a production of Race. “The last time I did theater, it completely transformed my life,” she revealed in an October 2021 […]
After Posting Innocent Photo of Daughter Online, Father Noticed Something was Wrong
As a first-time father, David was overjoyed when his daughter, Emily, was born. He couldn't wait to capture every moment of her life and share them with friends and family. When Emily was just a few weeks old, David took her for her first bath and snapped a photo of her smiling up at him.
How Gerald McRaney Behaves On NCIS: Los Angeles Set According To Daniela Ruah
On set, actors often spend long hours together. Whether it's getting scenes right, reading through scripts, or overall hanging out between takes, they're bound to develop some strong friendships. On the other side of it, working with other performers can be nerve-wracking. What if you don't get along with a particular actor? Some may have different acting styles or methods that could clash with other personalities.
Viola Davis Proves Matching Your Makeup to Your Clothes Can Be a Winning Look
Watch: Viola Davis' Best Performances: Legacy Makers. Let Viola Davis inspire your next look. The Oscar winner stepped out in vibrant style while attending the 2023 Palm Springs Film Festival Awards on Jan. 5. She made a splash on the red carpet, as she wore an electrifying blue and red striped Tory Burch gown that featured sculptural sleeves and pockets.
Prince Harry Writes That Prince William Was “Drunk” on the Morning of His Wedding to Kate Middleton in 2011
To Harry, William’s wedding day represented “yet another farewell.”
Tom Cruise Reportedly Completely Ignoring Will Smith After Oscars Slap
It was a sequence that took just seconds to unfold, but it seems Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars is still having a ripple effect in the industry. An alleged insider says that Tom Cruise is refusing all forms of contact with Smith after the incident. This comes...
Viola Davis and Julius Tennon open the doors to their LA sanctuary
The Hollywood power couple recently renovated their five-bedroom greenery-covered home, adding touches inspired by the Davis-led film "The Woman King."
Actress Jackée Harry admits mistreating PA who became a big producer (video)
Actress Jackée Harry had to learn the hard way about the age-old axiom that warns you to be careful of how you treat people while you’re on your way up the metaphorical ladder. That’s because you may see those same people on your way down the totem pole of success.
Popculture
Will 'NCIS' Address Nick Torres and Jane Tennant's Past Relationship in Crossover?
The NCIS characters Nick Torres and Jane Tennant will cross paths again in the upcoming three-show crossover. The previous NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i crossovers have already established that the two knew each other in the distant past. It's possible that this will continue to be explored when Torres and Tennant meet again.
Michelle Williams shares why she hasn't watched any of her movies or TV projects in over a decade
"The Fabelmans" star Michelle Williams admitted that she hasn't watched her own films or TV projects since viewing 2010's "Meek's Cutoff." She said that she is "not able" to watch her own work.
wegotthiscovered.com
A resurgent ‘Harry Potter’ star admits he had a much easier time dealing with fame than the central trio
Ever since its release in 2001, the Harry Potter saga is still changing the lives of millions of people who weren’t as lucky to grow up with the world’s most famous wizards. Led by some of the largest names in Hollywood, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, the eight-movie franchise introduced the beloved trio to the big screen, and into everyone’s hearts.
The Conners Reveals O.G. Roseanne Character Returning For William H. Macy Episode, And There Are Pics
The Conners has finally revealed the long-teased Roseanne character who will make their return for William H. Macy's episode.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From North Carolina
North Carolina might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from North Carolina.
Bob Odenkirk’s AMC Series ‘Straight Man’ Changes Name To ‘Lucky Hank’
Bob Odenkirk‘s new AMC series is changing its name. According to TVLine, the upcoming series, originally titled Straight Man, will now be called Lucky Hank. The series is set to premiere this spring. Based on the novel Straight Man by Richard Russo, Lucky Hank is a “mid-life crisis tale”...
WUSA9
Washington, DC
48K+
Followers
13K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT
Washington, D.C. local newshttps://www.wusa9.com/
Comments / 0