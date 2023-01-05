ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hollywood Reporter

Tyler Perry Joins Celebrities Buying Out Performances of Broadway Play ‘Ain’t No Mo’

Tyler Perry is the latest Hollywood star to step in and buy out a performance of the Broadway show Ain’t No Mo in the hopes of helping the play reverse its plans to close. Perry joins Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, who also bought out one of the performances, as the production mounts a campaign to extend its run past Dec. 18. Perry has an equity stake in BET+ and many shows on BET, which is a co-producer on Ain’t No Mo. A rep for Perry confirmed the buyout. Payment has been completed; the exact date and how tickets will...
OK! Magazine

Tom Cruise 'Blew A Fuse' After Rival Brad Pitt Landed Golden Globe Nomination For 'Babylon,' Insider Dishes

Not having it! Tom Cruise is apparently irked that rival Brad Pitt landed a Golden Globe nomination for his latest flick, Babylon, but he didn't get one for appearing in the box office hit Top Gun: Maverick. "Tom expected to walk away with the award for best actor, so you can imagine his reaction when he wasn't even on the list — he totally blew a fuse!" a source said, according to Radar. "This was the first time in years that Tom was so sure he had a slam-dunk win he was fine-tuning his acceptance speech."An insider noted that Cruise,...
Looper

How Gerald McRaney Behaves On NCIS: Los Angeles Set According To Daniela Ruah

On set, actors often spend long hours together. Whether it's getting scenes right, reading through scripts, or overall hanging out between takes, they're bound to develop some strong friendships. On the other side of it, working with other performers can be nerve-wracking. What if you don't get along with a particular actor? Some may have different acting styles or methods that could clash with other personalities.
E! News

Viola Davis Proves Matching Your Makeup to Your Clothes Can Be a Winning Look

Watch: Viola Davis' Best Performances: Legacy Makers. Let Viola Davis inspire your next look. The Oscar winner stepped out in vibrant style while attending the 2023 Palm Springs Film Festival Awards on Jan. 5. She made a splash on the red carpet, as she wore an electrifying blue and red striped Tory Burch gown that featured sculptural sleeves and pockets.
wegotthiscovered.com

A resurgent ‘Harry Potter’ star admits he had a much easier time dealing with fame than the central trio

Ever since its release in 2001, the Harry Potter saga is still changing the lives of millions of people who weren’t as lucky to grow up with the world’s most famous wizards. Led by some of the largest names in Hollywood, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, the eight-movie franchise introduced the beloved trio to the big screen, and into everyone’s hearts.
