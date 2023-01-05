How can 130 cars being damaged by one person be a misdemeanor? There’s something missing here the scary thing is, he’ll get off with near nothing and then what?
A grown man acting like a child. Pathetic. Someone catching him and dealing with him on the spot would’ve been better, but I’m glad the police got the dummy.
Charges should automatically be upgraded from a misdemeanor charge to a felony charge given the unusual circumstances. One hundred and thirty vehicles, and with the cost for repairs for each vehicle, given the cost of parts, materials and labor this individual should be made to regret his actions by being held accountable and be forced by the court to provide restitution to each and every owner of the vehicles damaged. He should also receive jail time along with the forced restitution and if he refuses to comply , then he should be held in contempt of court and sent to prison for a long, long time.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensOhio State
Diego Pavia led Bowl Victory for the Las Cruces Based New Mexico State AggiesAlamogordo Conservative DailyLas Cruces, NM
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ToledoTed RiversToledo, OH
3 Great Pizza Places In ToledoTed RiversToledo, OH
Boca Raton Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoca Raton, FL
Comments / 10