Rossford, OH

Ginger Mills
3d ago

How can 130 cars being damaged by one person be a misdemeanor? There’s something missing here the scary thing is, he’ll get off with near nothing and then what?

Clonedpig
3d ago

A grown man acting like a child. Pathetic. Someone catching him and dealing with him on the spot would’ve been better, but I’m glad the police got the dummy.

Jeff Devore
3d ago

Charges should automatically be upgraded from a misdemeanor charge to a felony charge given the unusual circumstances. One hundred and thirty vehicles, and with the cost for repairs for each vehicle, given the cost of parts, materials and labor this individual should be made to regret his actions by being held accountable and be forced by the court to provide restitution to each and every owner of the vehicles damaged. He should also receive jail time along with the forced restitution and if he refuses to comply , then he should be held in contempt of court and sent to prison for a long, long time.

