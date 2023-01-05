Read full article on original website
Ant-Man 3's new trailer sees Scott Lang try to rewrite MCU timeline
Marvel has unveiled the latest trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and it seems Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang (aka Ant-Man) is once again trying to rewrite history as he attempts to change events in the MCU timeline. The mind-bending footage from the third Ant-Man movie arrived on Monday...
James Cameron regrets "cringeworthy" Titanic Oscars speech
James Cameron has revealed that he regrets quoting from Titanic when he won the Academy Award for Best Director in 1998. The Avatar: The Way of Water director has been reflecting on his career, after the long-awaited sequel to 2009’s Avatar dropped in cinemas in December. Despite his staggering...
Black Panther 2 reveals exclusive 4K steelbook – how to buy
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever isn't far off a home release, and you can now pre-order a special 4K Ultra HD steelbook to mark the occasion. The hit Marvel sequel was released in cinemas last year to great acclaim, and Zavvi has confirmed a special collector's edition version of the movie.
What We Do in the Shadows season 5 potential release date, plot, cast, trailer and everything you need to know
What We Do in the Shadows spoilers follow. It's official – What We Do in the Shadows has been renewed for season five! But that's not all, fans were so bloodthirsty for more that it's been confirmed for season six, too. "There’s a lot of life left in our...
Alien's iconic Nostromo ship gets die-cast replica
The Nostromo, the iconic ship from the Alien franchise, has got a die-cast replica. The spaceship served as the setting for Ridley Scott’s 1979 film, which saw Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) and her crew attempt to survive a cat-and-mouse affair with the titular creature. Fans can get their hands...
What Netflix's Kai Lawrence documentary Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker leaves out
Netflix's newest true-crime offering, The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker, is a cautionary tale that invites the viewer to interrogate viral internet notoriety through an unbelievable (yet true) story. The 90-minute documentary recounts how a hitchhiker was handed fame on a platter, thanks to producers, journalists and social-media fans, after he was...
Glass Onion's Mona Lisa scene had an unexpected movie inspiration
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery spoilers follow. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery director Rian Johnson has confirmed an unexpected inspiration for the movie's climactic Mona Lisa scene. At the end of the recent Netflix hit, Helen Brand (Janelle Monáe) destroys Miles Bron's (Edward Norton) Glass Onion compound, in...
Fantastic Beasts star Eddie Redmayne reveals his most embarrassing on-set moment
Fantastic Beasts actor Eddie Redmayne has revealed his most embarrassing moment on a film set — the Erumpent mating dance from the spin-off series' first movie. In a new piece by Vogue, multiple actors spoke about their time in the industry and discussed some notable moments from their careers. Redmayne, who stars in The Good Nurse, spoke about his most embarrassing time on set.
Power's 50 Cent confirms he's working on 8 Mile TV series with Eminem
Power's 50 Cent is officially teaming up with Eminem for an 8 Mile series. Directed by the late Curtis Hanson, 2002's Oscar-winning semi-autobiographical drama starred Marshall Mathers III himself as B-Rabbit, a burgeoning musician in Detroit, as well as future MCU superhero Anthony Mackie, Knives Out's Michael Shannon and Kim Basinger.
Nicolas Cage explains why he won't join Pedro Pascal in The Mandalorian
Nicolas Cage has opened up about why he has no interest in re-teaming up with Pedro Pascal for The Mandalorian. Cage and Pascal starred together in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent and struck up a solid friendship off-screen as a result, which naturally led to many wondering if that meant a Cage appearance in Pascal's The Mandalorian could be on the cards.
M3GAN director addresses Child's Play comparisons
M3GAN has arguably already become a horror icon, but she faces serious competition in the killer doll stakes with Chucky. The murderous scamp has made a comeback in a big way in recent years, first with the 2019 Child's Play remake and then with the Chucky TV series. However, M3GAN director Gerard Johnstone isn't too bothered by the comparison.
Home and Away's Justin Morgan unfairly blamed for road horror
Home and Away spoilers follow from Australian-pace episodes, which some UK viewers may prefer to avoid. Home and Away has left Justin Morgan in turmoil over a terrible accident that wasn't his fault. The Summer Bay soap has returned to screens in Australia this week, resolving the big cliffhanger which...
Glass Onion originally had a credit scene that completely changed the ending
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, like its predecessor Knives Out, has the kind of perfect ending that feel impossible to top. But it turns out that the brilliant sequel didn't always end with Helen smiling like the Mona Lisa while the Glass Onion – and Miles's entire life – is in flames in the background. That bit was always in there, yet it wasn't the closing note.
Vinland Saga season 2 - How to watch online for free
Vinland Saga is finally back, with the anime’s second season premiere available on both Netflix and Crunchyroll in the UK and USA. Vinland Saga season two picks up with Thorfinn working as a slave on a Danish farm, while King Canute continues to grow his empire. The first episode...
Bridgerton boss lines up new Netflix series
Bridgerton's creator Chris Van Dusen is about to tackle a new book-to-series adaption for Netflix with They Both Die At the End. Adam Silvera's bestselling novel is being turned into a young adult series for the streaming platform by Dusen, alongside Yellowjackets executive producer Drew Comins and musician and actor Bad Bunny, Deadline reports.
Wednesday's Jenna Ortega shares reaction to news of the show's renewal
Wednesday, the Addams Family spin-off focusing on the teenager's escapades in boarding school, has finally been given a second season after it premiered in November to some of Netflix's biggest ever viewing figures. Although the wait for a season 2 greenlight might have had fans worried that the show was...
Doctor Who's Russell T Davies responds to fan concerns following big show change
Doctor Who's returning showrunner Russell T Davies has reassured fans about Disney+'s involvement on the show. Last year, it was announced Disney+ acquired the distribution rights for Doctor Who in territories outside of the UK (it will remain exclusive to BBC One and iPlayer on this side of the pond).
Ant-Man 3's runtime revealed ahead of new trailer launch
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will have a slightly longer runtime than its two predecessors. With Paul Rudd returning as Scott Lang aka Ant-Man, the third standalone film on the tiny superhero will close at 2 hours and 5 minutes. For comparison, 2015's Ant-Man lasted 117 minutes, while the second outing released in 2018 was 118 minutes long.
Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania reveals surprise MCU villain twist
What's it gonna be, Ant-Man? It's a new year, and as the latest trailer for Peyton Reed's Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania reminds us, the start of a new dynasty for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The new trailer dropped ahead of its February 17 release, giving us our biggest look...
You season 4 trailer teases end of the road for Joe Goldberg
You season 4 has just released its first trailer for the two-part run coming up this year – and Joe Goldberg might be about to meet his end. It is unconfirmed whether or not this is the final season of You or if Penn Badgley's Joe really will meet his end – but the tantalising trailer shows that Netflix is going all out for this series.
