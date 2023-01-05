Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
December's Jobs Report Fuels Optimism That the Economy Could Still Pull Off a Soft Landing
December's employment report showed strong but slowing job growth, and a greater-than-expected slowdown in wage gains. The report was the spark for a stock market rally Friday and encouraged investors who are hoping slower wage inflation means the Federal Reserve will not have to raise rates much higher. Those expectations...
NBC Miami
‘A Very Deadly Woman': Ana Montes, Cuban's Top Spy in the US, to Leave Prison
A woman who infiltrated the U.S. intelligence community and spent years spying for Cuba's Castro regime is set to be released from prison this month. The saga of Ana Belén Montes reads like something out of a spy novel: encrypted messages, clandestine meetings with handlers, secret disguises. FBI officials...
NBC Miami
Nonfarm Payrolls Rose 223,000 in December, as Strong Jobs Market Tops Expectations
Nonfarm payrolls increased by 223,000 for the month, above the Dow Jones estimate for 200,000. The unemployment rate fell to 3.5%, a decline of 0.2 percentage point and also better than the estimate. Wage growth was below expectations, with average hourly earnings up 4.6% from a year ago, below the...
Fosun pharma, Genuine Biotech will donate COVID treatment Azvudine to China's rural areas
BEIJING, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (600196.SS) said on Monday it would cooperate with its charity fund and Henan Genuine Biotech to donate 100 million yuan worth of COVID treatment Azvudine to China's rural areas.
COVID killed nearly 1,600 New Yorkers as new variant emerged in December. It may get worse
Health alerts for XBB.1.5 variant come as NY saw COVID reinfection reports rise 65% in one month. Meanwhile, uptake of bivalent boosters remains low with only 14% of NY population up to date on COVID vaccinations. Nearly 1,600 New Yorkers have died due to COVID-19 since Dec. 1 as the...
NBC Miami
Crypto Exchange Huobi to Lay Off 20% of Staff as Industry Reels From FTX Collapse
Justin Sun, a Huobi advisory board member, said the crypto exchange plans to reduce its global headcount by about 20%. Huobi's native HT token at one point sank as low as $4.3355 Friday, down more than 7% from the 24 hours prior. It comes as floods of investors have piled...
