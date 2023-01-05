Read full article on original website
Woman whose face tattoo mugshot went viral stuns internet with reverse transformation: ‘I feel proud’ShamsCleveland, OH
Local Business Offers Opportunity for Local Crafters & ArtisansCottage Hill Farm Market LLCBrunswick, OH
4 Places To Get a Cheesesteak in ClevelandIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
From Cleveland Chili to Cincinnati Kielbasa: A Tour of Ohio's Tasty TreatsOhio State
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Steelers LB Myles Jack Active Against Browns
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Myles Jack will suit up for the team's Week 18 matchup with the Cleveland Browns. The Steelers announced Jack is active despite a groin injury. Jack came into the weekend listed as questionable for the third-straight week. He's missed just one game because of...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Steelers Rule Six Players Inactive vs Browns
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have ruled out six players ahead of their Week 18 matchup with the Cleveland Browns. Quarterback Mason Rudolph, offensive lineman Kendrick Green, safety Tre Norwood, defensive tackle Jonathan Marshall, inside linebacker Trae Crowder and outside linebacker Malik Reed are inactive for the Steelers. Norwood will...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Steelers Miss Playoffs Because of Controversial Penalty in Dolphins-Jets Game
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers were leading by two scores with under four minutes left to play against the Cleveland Browns. They needed a win and losses from the Dolphins and Patriots to earn a playoff berth. New England was trailing by double-digits late as well, but Miami was playing the Jets to a 6-6 stalemate.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Ryan Neal Headlines Seahawks Inactives For Week 18 vs. Rams
After not practicing at all this week due to a lingering knee injury, the Seahawks will be without starting strong safety Ryan Neal as they push for the final wild card spot in the season finale against the Rams. Neal, who will miss a third consecutive game, has been dealing...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
WATCH: Commanders QB Sam Howell Throws First NFL Pass, Touchdown vs. Cowboys
The Washington Commanders fifth-round rookie quarterback is entering the record books with his first NFL pass, a 16-yard touchdown to All-Pro wide receiver Terry McLaurin. Here's a look at the play ... The Dallas Cowboys started off with the ball and punted after getting a single first down on six...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Inactive List: Jadeveon Clowney a Healthy Scratch Against Steelers
Today the Cleveland Browns will end their season trying to eliminate the Pittsburgh Steelers from playoff contention in week 18. The inactive list will have an impact on this one undoubtedly. The Browns will be down Jadeveon Clowney, as the edge rusher made some comments this week that ended his...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Jalen Hurts Plays Through Soreness, but His Presence was Exactly What Eagles Needed
Jalen Hurts was questionable on the Eagles’ Friday injury report for a reason. It wasn’t some kind of gamesmanship Nick Sirianni was playing to keep the New York Giants guessing. His quarterback was still sore from the sprain his throwing shoulder suffered on Dec. 18. Legitimately sore. “We...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Report: Bengals Told Game Will Resume In Ten Minutes Following Damar Hamlin Incident
CINCINNATI — Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported on Saturday that the Bengals indeed were told to start warming back up for the Bills game following Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest on Monday night. All of this despite, NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent twice denying...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Tampa Bay Buccaneers ST Coordinator Keith Armstrong ‘Proud Of’ Rookie Contributions
Teams like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers don't tend to look toward their rookie classes for critical contributions in their first seasons. Championship-caliber teams don't usually have enough openings for unproven players to get significant opportunities. This is why most of them have to make their marks on special teams, just...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bills WATCH: Josh Allen Finds John Brown for Diving TD vs. Patriots
The Buffalo Bills had already built a 21-17 lead on Sunday at home against the New England Patriots after Nyheim Hines had his second kickoff return touchdown of the game in the third quarter. But once the Bills got the ball back, there were more fireworks for Buffalo during a...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
State of Offense as Offseason Starts
NASHVILLE – A seven-game losing streak to end the season and the first losing record (7-10) since 2015 mean big changes are likely in store for the Tennessee Titans. Here is a look at where things stand for the offense as the offseason commences. View the original article to...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Vikings-Giants Playoff Game Set For 3:30 p.m. Central Time on Sunday
The Vikings will host the Giants in the wild card round of the playoffs at 3:30 p.m. central time on Sunday, the NFL announced. The game will be played at U.S. Bank Stadium and televised on FOX. Here's the full schedule for wild card weekend (all times central):. Saturday, January...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Falcons QB Desmond Ridder Leaves Strong Final Impression in Win vs. Bucs
The Atlanta Falcons are going out on a high, ending their season with a 30-17 win over the the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Falcons put it together on both sides of the ball against a Bucs team that took out their starters just minutes before halftime. The fourth and final...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Gameday Preview: Bucs-Falcons to Face Off in Final Game of the Regular Season
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons will meet in Week 18 in what will be the final regular season game for each team. Thanks to a strong offensive performance by the Buccaneers in Week 17 vs. the Carolina Panthers, they will be moving on to the post season, regardless of what transpires in this contest. So the top priority for the Bucs heading into this matchup with Falcons will is clear: Stay healthy.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bills Release Friday Injury Report, Stefon Diggs OUT for Patriots Prep?
The Buffalo Bills released their injury report from Friday's practice and are looking much healthier headed into Sunday's meeting the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium. After having all but one player not listed as "limited" or "DNP" on Thursday, nearly every player on the injury report was listed as a full participant on Friday.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Quiet Close for David Montgomery with Free Agency Looming
David Montgomery had been through an emotional week, and Sunday capped it off. The Bears running back may have played his final game for Chicago in a 29-13 loss to Minnesota. He gained just 21 yards on seven rushing attempts and if he did bow out he did it with the grace and giving the same effort he always gave, whether the Bears were making the playoffs in 2020 or losing a record 10 straight to finish this season.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Breaking Down the Week 18 Dolphins-Jets Inactive Info
There was no unxepected good news when the Miami Dolphins revealed their inactive list ahead of the Week 18 matchup against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium. The three players listed as doubtful joined QB Tua Tagovailoa on the inactive list, and that obviously means tackle Terron Armstead missing a second consecutive game because of various injuries.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Colts’ Draft Position Now Known after Season Finale
The Indianapolis Colts certainly tried to avoid disappointment in their season finale on Sunday, but instead dropped their seventh consecutive game, falling to the Houston Texans by a score of 32-31. A victory would've boosted morale, sure, but the loss — which gives them a final record of 4-12-1 —...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Consolation Prize for Horrible Bears Season Is First Pick in Draft
View the original article to see embedded media. The final meaningless Bears game to conclude an equally meaningless season ended with a 29-13 loss to Minnesota Sunday, and while they began taking off their uniforms in the Soldier Field locker room they suddenly had meaning restored. Jordan Akins did it.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Saints WR Chris Olave Makes Franchise History
New Orleans rookie WR Chris Olave joined some elite names in franchise history. With a 25-yard touchdown reception on the opening drive Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers, Olave became just the third player in Saints history to have 1,000 receiving yards as a rookie. He had two catches for 32 yards on the drive.
