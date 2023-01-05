Hit-and-run driver arrested after Arlington officer injured on I-20

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A hit-and-run driver who struck an Arlington police officer on I-20 this morning, Jan. 5, was caught and arrested.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. as the officer was helping with a two car wreck in the eastbound lanes near Matlock Road.

Initially, one eastbound lane remained open while crews worked to investigate and clear the crash. But then, according to police, a man, later identified as Alfredo Guzman, 32, who was trying to get around the wreck hit the South District patrol officer. Thus, all eastbound lanes were shutdown.

The officer is recovering from non-life threatening injuries at the hospital.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZqJ1z_0k4ZB6mj00
Alfredo Guzman, 32 Arlington Police Department

The department said Guzman never stopped and continued to travel eastbound along the highway. But an off-duty Dublin Police Department officer who was in the area saw what happened, immediately followed the driver, and pulled him over until additional Arlington police could get there.

Guzman was charged with failure to stop and render aid bodily injury.

All eastbound lanes of I-20 were reopened several hours after the incident.

Arlington police shared this reminder on the department Facebook page: "We'd like to remind drivers that if they see officers or other emergency workers responding to an incident on the roadway, they need to slow down, stay focused, and if possible, move over a lane so crews can safely work.

We'd also like to remind drivers that if you're involved in a wreck, state law requires you to pull over, stay on scene, and provide reasonable aid to anyone who may be injured, which can be as simple as calling 911 to report the incident."

