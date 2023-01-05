School bus driver charged with sex crimes against child, Oregon cops say

A bus driver for special needs children was arrested after being accused of sexually assaulting a child, Oregon deputies said.

Officials arrested David L. Moore II, 36, at 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 4 for multiple sex crimes , according to a news release by the Washington County sheriff’s office.

Moore is a bus driver for the Beaverton School District, officials said. The victim was known to Moore but was not connected to his job.

McClatchy News reached out to the school district on Jan. 5 and is awaiting a response.

The school district said Moore passed two background checks before being hired in August , according to KATU.

Moore resigned from his position in December, and his last day was supposed to be Jan. 11, according to KOIN. However, on Jan. 4, he asked for his resignation “to be effective immediately.”

Moore was booked into the Washington County Jail on “charges of rape in the first degree, four counts of sodomy in the first degree, two counts of sex abuse in the first degree and using a child in display of sexually explicit content,” according to the release.

Detectives believe there may be more victims, officials said.

Anyone with additional information about Moore is asked to call 503-846-2700.

Beaverton is about 10 miles west of Portland.

If you have experienced sexual assault and need someone to talk to, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline for support at 1-800-656-4673 or visit the hotline's online chatroom .

