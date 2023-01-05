Arsonists seen pouring gas on business and catching themselves on fire, CA video shows

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Narcity
Two Men Tried To Burn An Immigration Center & Set Themselves On Fire Accidentally (VIDEO)
Two men were caught on video setting fire to an immigration center in California in an attempt to burn it down, but they accidentally lit themselves aflame in the process. Ring security footage shows the Servicio de Inmigracion building in Bakersfield, CA, being doused with a liquid accelerant by two hooded arsonists early Monday morning. The captured moment was posted on the center’s official Facebook account.
wapl.com
California Smoulder: Two Idiot Vandals Light Themselves On Fire [VIDEO]
Revenge is said to be a dish served cold. The inverse is also true, where Karma is a dish served piping hot. Two guys attempted (poorly) to burn down a California immigration services building in Bakersfield. Instead, the fire immigrated to their clothing. As one splashed the accelerant over the building, the other squatted over a puddle of the accelerant and attempted to light it.
1 arrested, coroner on scene, large police presence in SE Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department has arrested at least one person during a crime scene investigation in southeast Bakersfield Friday morning, according to a 17 News photographer on scene. Around 5:25 a.m., BPD investigators were dispatched to a residence in the 600 block of Darling Point Drive, just east of South Union […]
Trial scheduled in 2018 alleged DUI crash that seriously injured 2 children
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Early on Christmas morning 2018, a car driven by an alleged drunken driver hit an SUV carrying five people. Two children were thrown through the rear window and suffered serious injuries. Four Christmases later, Mark Gallegos, who admitted drinking before getting behind the wheel and to running from the crash scene, […]
Man arrested for murdering Superior Grocers employee
A Bakersfield man was arrested and booked for murder and other associated charges in connection with the death of an employee at a local grocery store.
City of Bakersfield crews clear dozens of trees damaged during storm
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The City of Bakersfield Recreation and Parks Department sent multiple teams to clean up piles of debris from the recent storms that battered the city this week. The RPD sent teams from its Tree Section; Park Rangers; and Support Team for Operations, Rangers, and Maintenance (STORM) on Jan. 4 to respond […]
KMPH.com
VIDEO: Suspects set themselves on fire while trying to burn down business
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK) — Jaw-dropping video reveals two people setting fire to a business in East Bakersfield, California. The two suspects poured what appeared to be gasoline onto the side of the building and then lit it on fire, but what happened next was not planned. Both the suspects...
Bakersfield Californian
KCSO: 4 stole money, jewelry and guns from northwest Bakersfield home
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is looking for four burglary suspects accused of stealing jewelry, money and eight firearms from a northwest Bakersfield home. Four men went to a house Nov. 5 near Wegis Avenue and Rosedale Highway and forced open a safe and took the items, the KCSO said in a news release. They were driving a new, dark gray SUV similar to a Ford Explorer, the news release stated.
Bakersfield Californian
Water levels rising in the Kern River, Isabella Lake and small lakes in Bakersfield
Any way you measure it, the southern valley and the Kern County mountains have already seen a rip-roaring rainy season. And it's not even close to being over.
BPD: Man arrested for murder in deadly assault of Superior Grocers worker
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department has arrested a man accused of fatally assaulting a Superior Grocers employee on New Year’s Day, according to a release from the department. BPD officers responded to a report of an assault at Superior Grocers at 1115 Union Ave. just before midnight on Jan. 1, officials said. […]
Driver crashes into Dewar’s Candy Shop on Calloway Drive
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A vehicle crashed into the Dewar’s Candy Shop on Calloway Drive on Friday night. Emergency responders were called to Dewar’s on Calloway Drive just north of Rosedale Highway just before 9 p.m. Video from the scene showed a gray Scion TC inside the building. The vehicle crashed through glass panes and […]
WATCH: Employee steals Delano hotel safe, deputies say
DELANO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 21-year-old was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly stealing a safe belonging from a hotel where he was an employee, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. According to the authorities, on Wednesday at around 7:30 a.m. deputies were called to the Best Western Hotel on County Line Road in Delano […]
Woman dies after south Bakersfield crash
BAKERFSIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman died Friday after her vehicle crashed into a parked vehicle in south Bakersfield, police said. The woman’s vehicle hit an unoccupied parked vehicle at 10:16 a.m. on South H Street south of White Lane, police said. She suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital, where she was […]
1 dead after vehicle and pedestrian crash Friday night
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person is dead after a vehicle and pedestrian collision in Central Bakersfield Friday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page. The collision happened around 10:30 p.m. near Golden State Avenue and O Street, according to CHP. The coroner’s office will release the person’s identity at a […]
Man arrested in rooftop standoff pleads no contest to assault charge
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who armed himself with a machete and threw rocks at vehicles after climbing to the roof of a downtown Bakersfield pharmacy has pleaded no contest to a felony assault charge. Raymond Valenzuela, 45, pleaded not contest Friday to assault with a deadly weapon other than a gun. He’s scheduled […]
2 plead not guilty in Coffee Road robbery where victim was pepper-sprayed
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two of three people charged with pepper-spraying and robbing a man in northwest Bakersfield pleaded not guilty Friday. Angel Vasquez Martinez, 29, and Amber Arlene Lindley, 23, pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree robbery, assault with a caustic chemical and receiving stolen property. A third defendant, Manuel Sanchez, 41, is […]
Outage affecting over 4,500 homes, businesses in East Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A power outage is affecting over 4,500 homes and businesses Friday afternoon in east Bakersfield. According to PG&E, 4,558 customers are without power. The outage was reported just after 2 p.m. The outage is in areas east of Union Avenue, and along East Truxtun Avenue and East California Avenue to areas […]
Person of interest sought in SE Bakersfield double homicide
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police said they are searching for a person of interest in a southeast Bakersfield double homicide Friday. Bakersfield police said they are searching for Jovannie Ayon, 31, in relation the deaths of two men found at a home in the 600 block of Darling Point Drive early Friday morning. Ayon is […]
Man pleads no contest to murder in Delano prison slaying
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A case filed nearly seven years ago has reached a resolution after a man pleaded no contest Friday to first-degree murder in the death of his cellmate at Kern Valley State Prison. Jesse Louis Serrano, 45, has a sentencing hearing scheduled Feb. 2 after pleading no contest to killing Gustavo Vital, […]
Accidental death among Kern’s youngest residents up over 80%: report
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There is very grim news from Kern County’s Child Death Review Team. During the last five years, accidental death among Kern’s youngest population increased 86%. And natural death among Kern residents 18 and younger increased 80%, according to a study by the team. Suicide is up 60%. Although the percentage increases are […]
The Sacramento Bee
53K+
Followers
598
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.https://www.sacbee.com/
Comments / 1