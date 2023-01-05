Arsonists seen pouring gas on business and catching themselves on fire, CA video shows

Revenge is said to be a dish served cold. The inverse is also true, where Karma is a dish served piping hot. Two guys attempted (poorly) to burn down a California immigration services building in Bakersfield. Instead, the fire immigrated to their clothing. As one splashed the accelerant over the building, the other squatted over a puddle of the accelerant and attempted to light it.

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO