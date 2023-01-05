ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irvine, CA

15-year-old escapes man accused of sexually assaulting her on trail, California cops say

By Daniella Segura
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F6BOv_0k4ZAwC700

A teen fought off and escaped a man accused of sexually assaulting her on a California trail, police said.

The 15-year-old was walking on Peters Canyon Trail on Monday, Jan. 2, when she passed Larry Molina, 24, who is accused of grabbing and sexually assaulting the teen as she passed, according to a Jan. 4 news release from the Irvine Police Department.

“She fought him and was eventually able to escape and run to a nearby home for help,” police said.

Police said they found Molina, who did not know the teen prior to the attack, and evidence linking him to the crime after canvassing the area. The next day, detectives said they found additional evidence of the attack at his home.

Molina was arrested and booked into jail on a count of “sexual assault of a victim under the age of 16,” police said.

Peters Canyon Trail is a 5.9-mile loop trail , typically taking a little more than two hours to complete, according to AllTrails.

“This is a very popular area for horseback riding, mountain biking, and running, so you’ll likely encounter other people while exploring,” AllTrails says.

Irvine is about 40 miles southeast of Los Angeles.

Man attacks jogger in local park — then needs rescuing himself, Oregon officials say

Man forces hiker to secluded area of trail and sexually assaults her, CA cops say

Woman escapes half-naked man accused of grabbing her on Virginia trail, police say

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

53K+
Followers
598
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy