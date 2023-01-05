BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Branson was taken to a Springfield hospital in serious condition after being ejected from a car Saturday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash occurred around 4:55 a.m. on Highway 76 just west of the Highway 248 intersection north of Branson. The report states the car failed to negotiate a curve, traveled off the left side of the road, hit a beam then overturned several times, before ejecting the driver.

