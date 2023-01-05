Read full article on original website
Five Texas Communities Named To The 100 Best Neighborhoods List
An online resource center is making it easier to determine where you want to live by comparing neighborhood statistics from across the country. Every year, Niche ranks the top 100 neighborhoods across the country. In 2022, five neighborhoods in Texas qualified for the list, including three in Richardson. The rankings...
Collin County Bans TikTok On Government Devices
At a Collin County Commissioners meeting on Dec 12, 2022, it was decided that the TikTok app would be banned on all county networks and county devices. According to WFAA, the move to ban the app comes after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered Texas state agencies to ban TikTok on government-issued devices. The governor cited the threat of the Chinese Communist Party gaining access to U.S. information and infrastructure during the ban.
New Increase In COVID Cases In North Texas
According to the most recent CDC data, a subvariant of omicron called XBB.1.5 is responsible for 41% of cases in the country as we experience a spike in COVID-19 cases following the holiday season. Data from the Texas Department of Health Services show that North Texas has over 1,000 hospitalizations for the first time since February 2022.
Three New Texas Laws Just Went Into Effect
Texas welcomed the new year with a handful of new laws that took effect on Jan. 1, including a revision of the property taxes collection process, an expansion of the judicial branch and an amendment to pollution standards. District 67 Representative and Plano native Jeff Leach authored House Bill 3774,...
Texas Liquor Stores To Close For 61 Continous Hours For New Year’s Day
For Texans, Dry January is starting earlier this year. Just like for Christmas, liquor stores will be closed for 61 hours straight from New Year’s Eve to January 2, in observance of the state’s blue law backed by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission. Store owners and employees say this is a welcomed break from all the hard work leading to the holidays.
Three Texas Food Banks Make Forbes’ Top 100 Charities List
Three Texas food banks have made the list of Forbes’ top 100 charities in the United States. The North Texas Food Bank in Plano ranked at No. 87, El Pasoans Fighting Hunger in Texas came in at No. 73 and the San Antonio Food Bank ranked at No. 93.
Why You Can’t Buy Liquor In Texas On Christmas Day
If you want to wow your guests with a homemade craft cocktail this Christmas, you better get stocked up early. Texans are well acquainted with the “Sunday rule,” but for newcomers, Texas alcohol laws might be a bit tricky. Here’s a handy guide to know when and where you can buy alcohol on Christmas Day.
North Texas Plumbers Overwhelmed With Bursting Pipes
The winter storm that took hold of the country last week seems to be behind us, and according to the National Weather Service, warmer temperatures are on their way. But for many families in North Texas, troubles are far from over. All across DFW, pipes began to burst due to the extreme cold followed by a warm-up leaving a wet mess in many homes.
Federal Court Ruling Could Require Parents’ Permission For Birth Control In Texas
A federal court ruling on Dec. 20 could make it impossible for Texas teens to gain access to birth control without parental consent. According to the Texas Tribune, U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, a former religious liberty lawyer, ruled that Title X denies parents “a fundamental right to control and direct the upbringing of his minor children.” The ruling forces Texas teens to gain parental consent before accessing birth control and contraceptives.
No Cases Of Voter Fraud In 2020 Election, Texas State Audit Shows
The State of Texas released the audit for the 2020 general election. Looking at districts across North Texas, the state found no voter fraud, but did see cases of “phantom voters.”. A full forensic audit of the November 2020 General Election in Collin, Dallas, Harris and Tarrant counties found...
A Look At Gas Costs Across Texas
The price of gas is an ever-fluctuating number impacted by economic pressures from across the globe. A recent study showed that the state of Texas has the least expensive average price of gas. As reported by Stacker, a gallon of gas in Texas was $3.18 on average this week, according...
North Texas Food Banks Struggle To Keep Up With Demand
Even during the season of giving, many struggle to get by. With inflation on the rise, food banks across Texas are finding it difficult to keep up with demand. Since March of this year, the North Texas Food Bank saw a 17% increase in meals delivered to our neighbors in the area. North Texas Food Bank and its feeding network of more than 400 food pantries and organizations are, on average, providing access to 12.3 million meals every month. This is higher than during the peak of the pandemic.
Texas Fights Anti-Discrimination Policy For Adoption
On Monday, Dec. 12, Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit in Galveston’s federal court against the government for the Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity Discrimination rule (SOGI). The AG intends to preserve Texas’s ability to provide federal funding to religious groups refusing to place children with same-sex couples.
Eight Tornadoes Confirmed During North Texas Storm
The National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed at least eight tornadoes touched down in North Texas during the severe storms on December 13. Multiple counties were left damaged just ahead of the holidays. According to NBCDFW, a December storm system swept through the region and caused a great deal of damage...
