Even during the season of giving, many struggle to get by. With inflation on the rise, food banks across Texas are finding it difficult to keep up with demand. Since March of this year, the North Texas Food Bank saw a 17% increase in meals delivered to our neighbors in the area. North Texas Food Bank and its feeding network of more than 400 food pantries and organizations are, on average, providing access to 12.3 million meals every month. This is higher than during the peak of the pandemic.

TEXAS STATE ・ 17 DAYS AGO