Read full article on original website
Related
5 Louisiana Waterfalls That Are Less Than a Day's Drive Away
If you're looking for a day trip getaway that includes a walk in the woods and the relaxing sound of falling water Louisiana has some great destinations.
South Louisiana Ticket Confirmed as $150,000 Powerball Winner
This has been a whirlwind of a weekend as far as lottery winners in Louisiana have been concerned. The weekend started with two tickets sold for Friday's Mega Millions game being declared $10,000 winners. Then came Saturday's Lotto drawing in which a Louisiana sold ticket laid claim to a little over $3.3 million dollars. Also on Saturday, the Louisiana Lottery game Easy 5 got a jackpot winner too. That prize was valued at just under $250,000.
“Most Haunted Road In Louisiana”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone
Louisiana is a state with a rich history and culture, and it's no surprise that it has its fair share of haunted roads. From the bayous of the southern part of the state to the rolling hills of the north, tales of ghosts and other supernatural occurrences have been passed down through the generations. Here are the five most haunted roads in Louisiana:
NOLA.com
When did Louisiana start regulating tinted windows, and what is the law? Curious Louisiana finds out.
Robert Stevenson has noticed windows that are tinted so dark that he can't see the people inside in some cars on the Louisiana roads he travels, and they've sparked a question. "In Louisiana, it used to be illegal to have tinted windows on the windshield, driver's side and passenger side...
Louisiana Lottery Reveals Where $3 Million Dollar Ticket Sold
The Louisiana Lottery reveals point of purchase locations for winners of $3.3 million dollar Lotto prize and almost quarter of a million dollar Easy 5 drawing.
cw39.com
Here are mostly true facts about the Red-tailed Hawk
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Flying high above the trees and waterways of the region is the ArkLaTex featured bird of the month, the Red-tailed Hawk. Join KTAL News contributor and avian expert John Dillon as he introduces us to a new feathered friend in the ArkLaTex – one that we see frequently and yet often manage to overlook.
thegardeningdad.com
Here is the BEST Time to Plant Snowflake in Alabama (2023 Guide)
Do you want to grow snowflake in Alabama, but don’t know when to plant them?. Planting snowflake is not as easy as it seems. Snowflake are not able to survive frost or cold weather under 50 degrees Fahrenheit. So if you plant them outside too early in the fall...
Louisiana Man Arrested for Deer Hunting Contest Fraud
A Louisiana hunter is facing serious fines and jail time too for alleged improprieties while hunting in the state.
ktalnews.com
Louisiana will ‘Wear Blue’ to highlight Human Trafficking Prevention month
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards joined other state and national leaders in declaring January as Human Trafficking Prevention Month. First Lady Donna Edwards will honor those affected by participating in #WearBlueDay on Wednesday. On January 11, 2023, First Lady Edwards will join state leaders and...
2 Louisiana Cities Among The 'Hardest-Working' Cities In The U.S.
WalletHub analyzed over 100 cities across the country to find the most hardworking cities around.
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Louisiana
Louisiana might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Louisiana.
theadvocate.com
Hundreds of Louisiana's ancient sites at risk of washing away, study says
Louisiana scientists are sounding the alarm about hundreds of archeological sites that may soon be torn away by storms or swallowed up by rising seas. A new study from researchers at LSU and other universities calls for a large-scale effort to protect and study more than 1,000 ancient sites, some of which have sat along the Louisiana coast for more than 4,500 years but now face threats from climate change and rapid erosion.
theadvocate.com
Stephanie Grace: New year, new worries about insurance in Louisiana
Just before the calendar flipped to 2023 last week, I joined a club that I didn't really want to join. I became a customer of Louisiana Citizens Property Insurance Co., the state-run insurer of last resort. At least I’ve got company. By late last year, the Citizens rolls had swelled...
NOLA.com
In the marsh's muck at a river diversion, Louisiana’s past and future collide
The willow trees and cutgrass emerging from the muck in this swampy stretch of St. Charles Parish west of the Mississippi River are in some ways Louisiana’s past brought back to life. They could also be its future. “Imagine what we could do when we start really targeting this...
This Louisiana country music legend is donating millions
To bring in 2023, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the New Year, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.
thegardeningdad.com
10 BEST Dwarf Shrubs for West Virginia (2023 Guide)
Finding the best dwarf shrubs for West Virginia was not as easy as I thought. Some require lots of care, others don’t survive extreme weather, and lots are just not easy & quick enough to grow. That’s why I created a list of the 10 Best Dwarf Shrubs for...
Louisiana Gets Wins: Mega Millions, Powerball, Lotto, and Easy 5
Maybe the reason Louisiana is shaped like an "L" is because we are lucky. We certainly hit the jackpot when it comes to good food and good times. But, apparently when it comes lottery games, Louisiana is among the luckiest states in the union. Our reason for implying that is...
KSLA
ID cards that indicate Autism Spectrum Disorder now available for La. residents
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Eligible residents statewide can now request to have an “Autism” indicator added to their Louisiana identification card, the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles (OMV) announced on Monday, Jan. 9. Qualified applicants include any person diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder by a qualified medical...
Louisiana is Home to the Largest Bald Cypress Tree in the U.S.
Did you know that the largest bald cypress tree in the United States is right here in Louisiana?
Acadiana native featured on "Kelly Clarkson Show"
Olivia Savoie was invited to The Kelly Clarkson Show to discuss her work as a "life story writer" for seniors in Acadiana and beyond. The episode will air Monday at 2 pm.
Comments / 1