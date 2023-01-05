ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

South Louisiana Ticket Confirmed as $150,000 Powerball Winner

This has been a whirlwind of a weekend as far as lottery winners in Louisiana have been concerned. The weekend started with two tickets sold for Friday's Mega Millions game being declared $10,000 winners. Then came Saturday's Lotto drawing in which a Louisiana sold ticket laid claim to a little over $3.3 million dollars. Also on Saturday, the Louisiana Lottery game Easy 5 got a jackpot winner too. That prize was valued at just under $250,000.
Here are mostly true facts about the Red-tailed Hawk

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Flying high above the trees and waterways of the region is the ArkLaTex featured bird of the month, the Red-tailed Hawk. Join KTAL News contributor and avian expert John Dillon as he introduces us to a new feathered friend in the ArkLaTex – one that we see frequently and yet often manage to overlook.
Here is the BEST Time to Plant Snowflake in Alabama (2023 Guide)

Do you want to grow snowflake in Alabama, but don’t know when to plant them?. Planting snowflake is not as easy as it seems. Snowflake are not able to survive frost or cold weather under 50 degrees Fahrenheit. So if you plant them outside too early in the fall...
Hundreds of Louisiana's ancient sites at risk of washing away, study says

Louisiana scientists are sounding the alarm about hundreds of archeological sites that may soon be torn away by storms or swallowed up by rising seas. A new study from researchers at LSU and other universities calls for a large-scale effort to protect and study more than 1,000 ancient sites, some of which have sat along the Louisiana coast for more than 4,500 years but now face threats from climate change and rapid erosion.
Stephanie Grace: New year, new worries about insurance in Louisiana

Just before the calendar flipped to 2023 last week, I joined a club that I didn't really want to join. I became a customer of Louisiana Citizens Property Insurance Co., the state-run insurer of last resort. At least I’ve got company. By late last year, the Citizens rolls had swelled...
10 BEST Dwarf Shrubs for West Virginia (2023 Guide)

Finding the best dwarf shrubs for West Virginia was not as easy as I thought. Some require lots of care, others don’t survive extreme weather, and lots are just not easy & quick enough to grow. That’s why I created a list of the 10 Best Dwarf Shrubs for...
