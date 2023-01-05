Read full article on original website
Savio Martinez Promoted to General Manager of Four Heritage Funeral Home Locations
Heritage Funeral Homes has recently announced the promotion of Savio Martinez to be the General Manager over the Brady, Brownwood, Menard and San Saba locations. A Marine veteran, Martinez became involved in the funeral industry after he graduated with an Associate degree in Mortuary Science from Amarillo College in 2007.
Queen Fitness Studio, a women’s only workout facility, to hold grand opening Jan. 14-15
A unique fitness opportunity will be presenting itself to the women of Brown County, as Queen Fitness Studio is slated to open its doors Jan. 14-15 during its grand opening celebration. Located at 1621 Coggin, next to Lifeguard EMS, Queen Fitness Studio is a women’s only fitness studio and gym...
Grand opening underway for High Vibes Emporium in downtown Brownwood
The newest downtown Brownwood business – High Vibes Emporium, located at 205 Fisk – opened its doors Wednesday and is in the midst of a grand opening celebration through Saturday. Hours are 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays and 4 to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. “It’s...
Brownwood Mayor Stephen Haynes’ State of the City address set for Jan. 27
Brownwood Mayor Stephen Haynes will present his annual State of the City address at the Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon on Friday, January 27th. The luncheon will take place at Howard Payne University Mabee Center in the Bullion Suites from 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM. Cost is $17 per person and includes lunch.
Greg Cedillo appointed TxDOT Brownwood District Engineer
The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) recently appointed Greg Cedillo, P.E. as the Brownwood District Engineer, effective January 1, 2023. Cedillo began his career with TxDOT in 1999 after graduating from Texas Tech University. He served as an engineering assistant in the Lubbock District until 2002 when he transferred to the Wichita Falls District as an Assistant Area Engineer in the Graham Area Office. After earning his license as a professional engineer in 2004, Cedillo transferred to the Fort Worth District’s Central Design office. In 2005, he was named the Wise County Assistant Area Engineer and worked with maintenance, design, and construction.
Marilyn Kay Tharp
Marilyn Kay Tharp, age 68 passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. A Celebration of her Life is scheduled for 2 pm Saturday, January 14, 2023 in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel in Early. Marilyn was born July 23, 1954 in Brownwood, TX to Floyd and Faye Hall. She attended...
Gene Allen Hartin
Gene Allen Hartin, 79, of Bangs, Texas passed away Thursday, January 5, 2023. Celebration of Life/Visitation for Gene Allen Hartin will be Sunday, January 8th, 2023 from 2-4 pm at Heartland Funeral Home in Early. Gene was born on December 10, 1943 in Seminole, TX. He served in the U....
Hendrick Medical Center-Brownwood welcomes first baby of 2023
Hendrick Medical Center-Brownwood on Tuesday night announced its first baby of the New Year in the following Facebook post:. Welcome to the world, Ivuis Dahlia Martinez! Ivuis is the 2023 New Year’s Baby, born at Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood on January 2, 2023. She arrived at 11:25 a.m. and weighed 6 lbs. Prouds parents are Mykayla Liendo and Daniel Martinez.
Beverly Fain
A memorial service for Beverly Fain, age 71, of Brownwood, will be held at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, January 10, 2022, in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel. Beverly passed from this life on Thursday, January 5, 2022.
WEEKLY SPORTS SCHEDULE – Jan. 9-15
Brownwood at Mineral Wells, 6:15 p.m. Bangs at Winters, 6:30 p.m. Brookesmith at Rochelle, 6 p.m. Brownwood at Jayton, 5:15 p.m. Marble Falls at Brownwood, 6 p.m. Abilene Cooper at Brownwood, 7:30 p.m. GIRLS AND BOYS BASKETBALL. Breckenridge at Early, 6:15/7:45 p.m. Zephyr at Priddy, 6/7:30 p.m. TENNIS. Brownwood at...
Kenneth ‘Kenny’ Cox
Kenneth “Kenny” Cox, age 81, of Brownwood passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
Education Foundation STEM Grant Helps to Provide Hands-On Lessons at Coggin Elementary
“Reading, Math, and Science, Oh My!” Sherri Land, Fourth Grade Science Teacher at Coggin Elementary, received a grant from the Brownwood Education Foundation for the 2022-23 school year. This grant will fund hands-on STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) projects in the core subject classes at Coggin Elementary. “I wanted to bring a cross-curricular approach to learning, as well as give students another outlet to show their thinking,” Land said. “As I have studied STEM curriculum, I have seen how valuable STEM is for all subjects. If students can build what they are thinking, it takes some of the stress of getting their thinking out of their heads and onto paper. By writing this grant, I was able to give my fellow fourth-grade teachers some tools so that they could bring STEM into their classrooms as well.”
Building Removal Continues at Coleman County Medical Center
The photo, taken by local historian Ralph Terry, is of the Coleman County Medical Center complex on January 6, 2023. Both the 1923 and 1937 hospital buildings have been razed leaving the 1967 building to the right of the photo and the newly constructed Coleman County Medical Center to the back or west of the original hospital complex.
132 positive COVID results reported this week
In the last seven days, the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 132 positive COVID-19 test results. Of the 132 positives this week, 11 were PCR, and 121 were antigen. Of the total number of cases reported this week, 70 cases met the breakthrough definition. This includes asymptomatic, mild symptoms, and severe symptom breakthrough cases. There are 7 people currently hospitalized in Brown County for COVID-19.
Court Records 1/6/23
The following cases were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office from December 30 through January 5:. Love, Kristi Jeanes, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Clayton, Cynthia Crow, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Young, Suzanne Renee, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Blaylock, Brandon Kirk, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Galindo, Adrain, Declaration of...
Lions drop second straight one-goal decision, 3-2 to Marble Falls, at Georgetown soccer tourney
GEORGETOWN – The Brownwood Lions slipped to 1-2 on the young season with their second consecutive loss by one goal, 3-2 to Marble Falls Friday at the Georgetown Governor’s Cup. Noah Barron scored both goals for the Lions, giving him three on the season. The Lions will attempt...
No. 1 Glen Rose knocks off Lady Lions, 56-22, in district opener
Facing the top-ranked team in Class 4A, according to the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches, the Brownwood Lady Lions started their District 6-4A slate with a 56-22 loss to the Glen Rose Lady Tigers Friday night at Warren Gym. “We knew going into the game with them being the No....
Four Sentenced in District Courtroom
According to District Attorney, Micheal Murray, the following felony cases were recently presented in Brown/Mills County District Court with Judge Mike Smith presiding. Angelica Marie Rodriguez aka Angelica Silva, pled guilty to the felony offense of Possession of a Controlled Substance-Drug Free Zone and was sentenced to Seven (7) years, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Institutional Division. Further, Rodriguez, on probation for the state jail felony offense of Possession of a Controlled Substance- Drug Free Zone was adjudicated and sentenced to Two (2) years, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, State Jail Division.
