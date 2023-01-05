Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Flood Watch Issued for Southern California Ahead of Strong Thunderstorm Filled System Later Monday into TuesdaySouthern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
Experience the Flavors of LA: A Foodie's GuideCorrie WritingLos Angeles, CA
Multiple Los Angeles Lakers Stars InjuredOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Four Longstanding Macy's Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergFort Collins, CO
5 Best Sushi Restaurants in Los Angeles (2023)Bryan DijkhuizenLos Angeles, CA
Related
Street Takeover Draws Hundreds Outside Beverly Center in West LA
Police shut down a street takeover outside the Beverly Center, where approximately 500 people gathered to watch Saturday night, it was reported Sunday.
Here's how much it takes to be considered 'middle class' in Southern California
How much does it take to be considered "middle class" in Southern California? A new report published by the Pew Research Center gives new insight into status.
Five Santa Clarita Schools Selected For California Distinguished Award
Five schools within Santa Clarita’s different school districts were selected for the 2023 California Distinguished School Award. More than 350 elementary schools were selected for the prestigious program, including five local schools in the Santa Clarita Valley. These schools include Charles Helmers, Oak Hills, Pico Canyon, Stevenson Ranch Elementary and West Creek Academy. This is ...
signalscv.com
Santa Clarita’s momentum for growth of film industry continues to roll
A couple of things become obvious after meeting Anthony Syracuse, co-owner of LA North, and touring one of the 16 massive soundstages his company operates in Santa Clarita: 1) He’s an industry veteran whose know-how and connections drive the success of his burgeoning, 4-year-old company; and 2) he’s one of the most enthusiastic ambassadors of in-state filming, especially in the city, that anyone could ask for.
Lunar New Year events in Southern California
Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit with Lunar New Year events in SoCal.
Big waves pummel coastline, force Seal Beach pier closure in aftermath of storm
Massive waves were pounding the beaches of Southern California on Friday and tore off chunks of wood from the Seal Beach Pier.
LADWP working to capture rain water after SoCal storm
On Friday, officials said only about 20% of the water from this week's storm will be captured before it flows away.
foxla.com
Man airlifted out of Griffith Park after falling, suffering 'traumatic injuries'
LOS ANGELES - A man in his 20s had to be airlifted out of Griffith Park Sunday after he suffered "traumatic injuries" during a fall, according to officials. The Los Angeles Fire Department received a 911 call just after 3 p.m. Sunday, for reports of a person injured. LAFD had...
Limousine Catches Fire In Santa Clarita On Way To Lakers Game
A limousine caught fire near a 14 freeway on-ramp in Santa Clarita on its way to the Lakers game Friday night. At around 6 p.m. Friday, first responders received reports of a limosine on fire near the northbound 14 Freeway on-ramp off Newhall Avenue in Santa Clarita, according to Supervisor Pittman with the Los Angeles ...
Gunshot Victim Falsely Reported In Santa Clarita
A gunshot victim was falsely reported in Santa Clarita Saturday afternoon. At around 2:45 p.m. Saturday, first responders received reports of a gunshot victim at the 25000 block of Railroad Avenue near Drayton Street, according to Sgt. Clark with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “We did get a call, the person called said his ...
signalscv.com
The Canyon in Santa Clarita closing down
It wasn’t “Purple Rain” that closed down The Canyon in Santa Clarita on New Year’s Eve, but flooding during a show by the tribute band Prince Again might have been one of the venue’s final acts, according to club officials. A spokesperson for The Canyon...
lacademie.com
19 Best Restaurants In Long Beach, CA, For Patrons 2023
If you are interested in the best restaurants in Long Beach, CA, this article will surprise you. A list of excellent eateries and all essential information related to them will be revealed in this post. Therefore, let’s focus on what I am about to mention below. Long Beach is...
Christmas tree set on fire during wild street takeover outside Beverly Center
Police responded to a wild street takeover Saturday night outside the Beverly Center that included dangerous stunts and a Christmas tree being set on fire.
signalscv.com
Samantha Zaidman walks in the 134th annual Rose Parade
Samantha Zaidman was a young girl in second grade watching the annual Rose Parade with her family on the TV. She watched as vivacious floats rolled down one by one on the parade path. Then she noticed something in front of the float: banners. Banners that were being held by Girl Scout troop members.
purewow.com
The 19 Best Healthy Restaurants in LA Right Now
Vowed to be healthier this year? Fortunately, in a city like Los Angeles, it’s easy to eat nutritious food that goes beyond basic salads and is still packed full of flavor. Whether you’re starting a new diet plan like Paleo or Whole30 or you have dietary restrictions like gluten-free or vegan, these are the best healthy restaurants in Los Angeles to keep you on track (without making you feel like you’re in health-food purgatory).
Malibu Search and Rescue Team responds to injured mountain biker Saturday morning
The Malibu Search and Rescue Team and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to an injured mountain biker on a back bone trail in Malibu on Sat, Jan. 7. The man was rescued and suffered trauma related chest injury from a fall approx 1.5 miles in on the trail at Newton Canyon. The post Malibu Search and Rescue Team responds to injured mountain biker Saturday morning appeared first on The Malibu Times.
Vendors protest potential closure of long-running Alpine Village swap meet
Vendors at the Alpine Village swap meet are protesting a two-week closure that they fear may end up being permanent. The post Vendors protest potential closure of long-running Alpine Village swap meet appeared first on Long Beach Post.
2urbangirls.com
Woman found stabbed to death in Santa Clarita
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) – The body of a woman was found in Santa Clarita, early Sunday morning. The woman was found stabbed to death at the intersection of Bouquet Canyon and Spunky Canyon roads in Santa Clarita. The boy was found at about 1:15 a.m. after a snowplow...
lacademie.com
19 Best Restaurants In Pasadena, CA, For A Meal In 2023
To search for the best restaurants in Pasadena, CA, you just need to type the keyword, and results will appear within a second, showing countless addresses and sites to view. The problem is that it takes more than one click to pick out the perfect places among them. However, it...
Eater
LA’s Hottest Nightclub Is a Boozy Boba Lounge Hiding in Little Tokyo
At first glance, Sip Boba Lounge in Little Tokyo looks like any other club. The 3,500-square-foot space has an intimate bar, dance floor, and patio section with views of Downtown Los Angeles and City Hall. The VIP tables with $2,000 minimums, DJs spinning ‘90s pop music, and bottle servers with sparklers wouldn’t seem out of place at many clubs across the city. But unlike other Los Angeles hotspots, Sip is the first nightclub in the world to serve exclusively alcoholic boba drinks.
Comments / 0