Santa Clarita, CA

KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Five Santa Clarita Schools Selected For California Distinguished Award

Five schools within Santa Clarita’s different school districts were selected for the 2023 California Distinguished School Award.  More than 350 elementary schools were selected for the prestigious program, including five local schools in the Santa Clarita Valley. These schools include Charles Helmers, Oak Hills, Pico Canyon, Stevenson Ranch Elementary and West Creek Academy. This is ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Santa Clarita’s momentum for growth of film industry continues to roll

A couple of things become obvious after meeting Anthony Syracuse, co-owner of LA North, and touring one of the 16 massive soundstages his company operates in Santa Clarita: 1) He’s an industry veteran whose know-how and connections drive the success of his burgeoning, 4-year-old company; and 2) he’s one of the most enthusiastic ambassadors of in-state filming, especially in the city, that anyone could ask for.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Gunshot Victim Falsely Reported In Santa Clarita

A gunshot victim was falsely reported in Santa Clarita Saturday afternoon. At around 2:45 p.m. Saturday, first responders received reports of a gunshot victim at the 25000 block of Railroad Avenue near Drayton Street, according to Sgt. Clark with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “We did get a call, the person called said his ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

The Canyon in Santa Clarita closing down

It wasn’t “Purple Rain” that closed down The Canyon in Santa Clarita on New Year’s Eve, but flooding during a show by the tribute band Prince Again might have been one of the venue’s final acts, according to club officials. A spokesperson for The Canyon...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
lacademie.com

19 Best Restaurants In Long Beach, CA, For Patrons 2023

If you are interested in the best restaurants in Long Beach, CA, this article will surprise you. A list of excellent eateries and all essential information related to them will be revealed in this post. Therefore, let’s focus on what I am about to mention below. Long Beach is...
LONG BEACH, CA
signalscv.com

Samantha Zaidman walks in the 134th annual Rose Parade

Samantha Zaidman was a young girl in second grade watching the annual Rose Parade with her family on the TV. She watched as vivacious floats rolled down one by one on the parade path. Then she noticed something in front of the float: banners. Banners that were being held by Girl Scout troop members.
BURBANK, CA
purewow.com

The 19 Best Healthy Restaurants in LA Right Now

Vowed to be healthier this year? Fortunately, in a city like Los Angeles, it’s easy to eat nutritious food that goes beyond basic salads and is still packed full of flavor. Whether you’re starting a new diet plan like Paleo or Whole30 or you have dietary restrictions like gluten-free or vegan, these are the best healthy restaurants in Los Angeles to keep you on track (without making you feel like you’re in health-food purgatory).
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Malibu Times

Malibu Search and Rescue Team responds to injured mountain biker Saturday morning

The Malibu Search and Rescue Team and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to an injured mountain biker on a back bone trail in Malibu on Sat, Jan. 7. The man was rescued and suffered trauma related chest injury from a fall approx 1.5 miles in on the trail at Newton Canyon. The post Malibu Search and Rescue Team responds to injured mountain biker Saturday morning appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
2urbangirls.com

Woman found stabbed to death in Santa Clarita

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) – The body of a woman was found in Santa Clarita, early Sunday morning. The woman was found stabbed to death at the intersection of Bouquet Canyon and Spunky Canyon roads in Santa Clarita. The boy was found at about 1:15 a.m. after a snowplow...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
lacademie.com

19 Best Restaurants In Pasadena, CA, For A Meal In 2023

To search for the best restaurants in Pasadena, CA, you just need to type the keyword, and results will appear within a second, showing countless addresses and sites to view. The problem is that it takes more than one click to pick out the perfect places among them. However, it...
PASADENA, CA
Eater

LA’s Hottest Nightclub Is a Boozy Boba Lounge Hiding in Little Tokyo

At first glance, Sip Boba Lounge in Little Tokyo looks like any other club. The 3,500-square-foot space has an intimate bar, dance floor, and patio section with views of Downtown Los Angeles and City Hall. The VIP tables with $2,000 minimums, DJs spinning ‘90s pop music, and bottle servers with sparklers wouldn’t seem out of place at many clubs across the city. But unlike other Los Angeles hotspots, Sip is the first nightclub in the world to serve exclusively alcoholic boba drinks.
LOS ANGELES, CA

