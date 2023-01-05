Naomi Osaka is tennis’ great mystery ahead of 2023 Australian Open

Is Naomi Osaka showing up for the Australian Open?

There’s shockingly little clarity on that question as the tennis season’s first major approaches, Osaka’s whereabouts remain the subject of internet debate and questions swirl about her future in the sport.

The Australian Associated Press reported Wednesday that officials “appear quietly resigned” to Osaka not competing at the Australian Open, a tournament she won twice (2019, 2021) on her ascent to No. 1 in the world (and, for a time, the apparent heir to Serena Williams as the women’s tour’s dominant figure).

“Concerns grow that the four-time grand slam champion may not return to the court at all,” the outlet added.

Osaka, 25, is still on the official entry list for the Australian Open, which starts Jan. 16. However, she is not entered into one of the customary tune-up tournaments next week in Adelaide or Hobart, and there has been no indication she has arrived down under to begin preparations.

Naomi Osaka during a September tournament in Tokyo Getty Images

So where is she? A recent Instagram post gave the impression she was in Europe with her boyfriend, rapper Cordae, though tennis journalist Ben Rothenberg pointed out it was instead a “photo dump from a trip back in October.” The AAP also suggested Los Angeles, reporting Osaka was tagged in a photo from a Pilates studio in the area.

Osaka was the highest-earning female athlete in the world in 2022, according to Forbes , though just $1.1 million of her $51.1 million bounty came from on-court prize money. She has not played since withdrawing a tournament in Tokyo last September because of an abdominal injury, and has won only one completed match since last May .

She has not advanced past the third round of a grand slam since she captured the 2021 Australian Open, mowing through a litany of past and future major winners and finalists while dropping just one set. She then withdrew from the 2021 French Open under agonizing circumstances, citing her mental health, and has not been a credible title contender since.