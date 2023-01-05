Read full article on original website
Things to know about the impending "major atmospheric river event" in the San Francisco Bay AreaMalek SherifSan Francisco, CA
The man who claimed to be the Emperor of the United StatesRickySan Francisco, CA
“I was obsessing over the lips.” Mother and daughter bakers whip up a Han “Pan” Solo made of nothing but breadMary DuncanBenicia, CA
Siberian tiger that killed a teenage boy in the San Francisco ZooCristoval Victorial
New restaurant planned for former Black Star Pirate BBQ space
Arnon Oren, chef and owner of Anaviv’s Open Market in Richmond, is opening a new restaurant in the former Black Star Pirate BBQ space in Point San Pablo Harbor, according to Berkleyside. The restaurant, which has yet to be named, is tentatively slated to open in February 2023. According...
Eater
A San Francisco-Based Dumpling Lounge Is Moving Into the Shuttered Joyful House Spot
A popular San Francisco-based dumpling lounge is expanding to Las Vegas and taking over the former Joyful House Chinese Cuisine space. The new restaurant, founded by the family behind Koi Palace and Dragon Beaux, will serve all the modern Chinese favorites the brand is known for inside a sleek and renovated interior.
Oakland’s Golden Peacock restaurant closes permanently after 50 years
The restaurant was known for yin yang dumplings, pressed duck and Hung Tao Yee Foo wonton soup.
Starter Bakery Is Finally Opening its Oakland Brick-and-Mortar
The patisserie's upcoming Rockridge spot was previously home to Jules Thin Crust, and is near establishments such as Ain't Normal Cafe, Millennium vegan restaurant, and Zachary's Chicago Pizza.
sfstandard.com
Inside the $30,000-per-Night British Virgin Islands Outpost of San Francisco’s Premiere Private Club
The Battery Club, San Francisco’s go-to private club for tech executives and visiting celebrities, has opened a luxe outpost in the British Virgin Islands. The estate is the private home of San Francisco tech couple Xochi and Michael Birch, who also own The Battery. Dubbed The Village, it rents for between $24,000 and $32,000 a night and requires a four-night minimum stay. It’s available to anybody, though Battery members get 25% off. For that fee, up to 20 guests enjoy an all-inclusive vacation in “an island extension of the club” that was “built over a six-year period to exacting standards.” There are eight full-time staffers on-site and at least 11 when guests are present.
thrashermagazine.com
RIP in Peace: Dave Schubert
It's never been just about the act of skateboarding. Documentation of our craft has always been an essential key to the equation, and Dave Schubert's camera captured countless iconic images that will endure for an eternity. He was a historian of the streets, from his East Coast roots to the Mecca of San Francisco. His legend only grows from here. RIP to the Real Deal. —Tony Vitello.
NBC Bay Area
New Central Subway Line Opens in San Francisco
Two months after its soft opening, the San Francisco Central Subway fully opened Saturday. San Francisco Mayor London Breed and other city leaders were there for the ribbon cutting for the T-Third Rail. The line connects Chinatown to Sunnydale and the Bayview. It's part of the nearly $2 billion central...
berkeleyside.org
Why Berkeley could see housing construction drop in 2023
Berkeley could see its pace of new housing construction slow in 2023 — though there are signs builders will be more active here than in other parts of the Bay Area. High interest rates and sharp increases in materials costs have slowed home building across the country over the past several months, and have stalled just about all new market-rate projects in San Francisco. Those factors haven’t had as much of an impact on new development in Berkeley so far, however, because the need for student housing means that despite the current headwinds builders see plenty of money to be made on projects near campus.
berkeleyside.org
Shop Talk: New Berkeley company sells gender-neutral kids underwear; a backyard dojo
Find out which stores have opened, closed or moved and what’s new in Berkeley’s small-business communities. If you have Berkeley business updates to share, send an email to editors@berkeleyside.org. Shop Talk. In the spotlight North Shattuck. Breaking Stereos’ non-gendered clothing for kids aims to make tighty-whities obsolete.
RV fire forces shut down of BART service in Oakland
OAKLAND -- A fire engulfed an RV parked under an overpass in Oakland, forcing officials to halt BART service in the East Bay for at least an hour Sunday morning.Oakland firefighters responded to reports of a fire in a vehicle parked under 30th Street overpass sometime after 6 a.m. Upon arrival, they discovered a large RV completely engulfed in flames. The intensity of the fire charred the overpass and damaged BART equipment.Transit officials tweeted out at 8 a.m. that BART service was stopped between MacArthur, West Oakland, and Lake Merritt in the Antioch, Richmond, SFO, Millbrae and San Francisco directions due to the fire damage between MacArthur and 19th St Oakland.During the stoppage, AC Transit provided support on the 18 line between Lake Merritt and MacArthur stations.By 8:50 a.m., BART officials tweeted: "Trains are once again traveling between MacArthur and 12th Street in Oakland. Crews quickly replaced the damaged equipment and inspected the tracks."Riders were told to expect some residual delays. No injuries were immediately reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
If you haven’t walked SF's Golden Gate Bridge, you should. Here's why.
Zip across by car, and you get only a fraction of the experience.
beniciaindependent.com
Seeno vs. Seeno feud casts shadow over huge East Bay land deal
Borenstein: Seeno v. Seeno becoming building empire’s ‘War of the Roses’. Revelations from family legal feud should concern Concord council with Naval Weapons Station project on the line. As Albert D. Seeno III seeks to strike a deal with Concord officials to lead the Bay Area’s largest development...
Arborist puzzled by condition of storm-downed trees in East Bay
OAKLAND -- The series of punishing rainstorms has wreaked havoc on cities across the Bay Area and many of the problems -- from downed power lines to blocked roads -- are the result of falling trees. The situation is raising concerns with longtime homeowners and experienced tree professionalsIn the area of the Oakland Hills known as Piedmont Pines, heavy rain and high winds have taken their toll on the huge trees that form a canopy over the neighborhood.Tim Ports and Elizabeth Foust say they've never seen anything like it. A huge tree toppled over in the canyon just below their...
sfstandard.com
Luxury Home Sales Across the Bay Area Are Declining—Fast
It’s not quite 2008, but rich homebuyers in the Bay Area may be holding their purses and wallets a little tighter in the new year. Luxury home sales fell rapidly in San Francisco last year, and the downward trend only accelerated in the final quarter of 2022. The Bay Area clocked 35 ultra-luxury home sales—properties worth at least $5 million—in December, down 69% from the same month in 2021, according to a Compass Real Estate analysis.
San Francisco sweeps homeless camps amid winter storms despite court order
The city is carrying out sweeps even after a preliminary injunction, according to a new court filing.
sfstandard.com
5 Bay Area Homes You Could Buy After Winning the Mega Millions Jackpot
The Mega Millions jackpot is flirting with the billion-dollar mark. After no winner claimed the prize–which now sits at $940 million–on Tuesday, lottery ticket holders have another chance of striking it rich today when another drawing will be held. If fortune smiles on you, here are a few...
Things to know about the impending "major atmospheric river event" in the San Francisco Bay Area
Since late December, the San Francisco Bay Area has been experiencing a persistent rainy spell, but this weekend through Tuesday, two major storms are expected to drench the area, bringing considerably more rain.
KQED
There Was a Punk Show on BART Friday Night
If you live in the Bay Area, you've undoubtedly seen some unexpected entertainment on BART in your time. Dancers, magicians, those dudes that hang upside down from poles, drunk people. What you've probably never seen is a car packed to the gills with punks there to see a two-band show.
SFist
East Bay Water Utility Warns That High Volume of Sewage Overflowed Amid Recent Rains, Possibly Into Bay
The regional water utility for the East Bay, East Bay Municipal Utility District (EBMUD), said last week that its systems experienced several sewer overflows amid the New Year’s Eve storms, prompting calls from Bay Area environmental advocates for greater investment into wastewater infrastructure, KTVU reported. EBMUD said in a...
